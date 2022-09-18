Read full article on original website
Love Go-Karts? The World’s Largest Track is Coming to Edison, New Jersey
I remember when we were kids there was a go-kart track on Route 37 in Toms River and every so often we would make the short trip from Southern Ocean County and spend an afternoon racing at the track and it was fantastic. Talk about fun! it was a simple oval track but it was large and the go-karts were fast so we loved every minute. We weren't supposed to run each other off the track, but somehow we always managed to have a few "incidents" as we went for the checkered flag.
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy reviews more NJ pizzerias — and discovers ‘tomato pie’
Dave Portnoy, of Barstool’s One Bite Pizza Reviews, is loving himself some New Jersey lately. He’s out with a new set of reviews this time featuring four pizzerias from the Mercer County area. Palermo's in Bordentown. His first stop was at Palermo’s in Bordentown, a restaurant whose name...
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/23
HIGH SURF ADVISORY. Due to increased swell and surf from Hurricane Fiona, ocean waves could climb as high as 8 feet Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents is forecast as well. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in...
New Jersey Is Dancing With The Stars, Are You Watching?
We are being represented by two of my favorite New Jersey celebrities on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars this season! Listen, 30 seasons can’t be wrong. This may be the best lineup yet. If you are a Jersey Shore fan or Jersey Shore Family Vacation, you must be...
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey
Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
Still Waiting for the Grand Opening of the Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick, NJ
Commuters are waiting for their morning coffee before work. They're still working on this Wawa. This Wawa on Lanes Mill Road in Brick has been closed for well over a year and a half. For everyone that commutes from Brick and gets on the Garden State Parkway, they've been missing...
These 7 sports bars are the best in NJ — Period.
With fall sports kicking off, the excitement in New Jersey is unmatched and a trip to a sports bar is what all sports fans need to turn the doldrums of fall into that energy that watching a great game, drinking your favorite drink surrounded by a bunch of sports fans can provide.
NJ small town named top fall travel destination for 2022
One way to enjoy the fall in New Jersey is to take advantage of the last of the outdoor activity season before the weather becomes unbearable. New Jersey has some great foliage especially if you travel to North Jersey. The mountains (yes, there are mountains here) are covered in red,...
When Will Fall Foliage Reach Its Peak In New Jersey In 2022?
On September 22nd at 9:40 PM, we officially kick off the Fall season in New Jersey. While some may be bummed that colder temperatures are on the way, Autumn is a beautiful season filled with Instagram worthy backdrops. Plus, does anyone else love raking a pile of leaves to then...
New Jersey Needs One of These Cool Movie Theaters ASAP
This was unlike any other theater experience I've ever had. You've been to the movies before, but I bet you've never seen a movie the way I did on Friday night. Lots of theaters have gotten on board with reclining seats and food service during shows, but none have done it quite like how Alamo Drafthouse does.
2022 fairs and festivals bring out the best of autumn in New Jersey
If there is a fall weekend that you find yourself with nothing to do, you’re not looking hard enough. New Jersey ushers in the season with gusto; calendars become crowded with statewide festivals celebrating all things autumn as soon as a chill hits the air. We pile on the pumpkin, whether it’s baked into a pie or still out in the field waiting to be picked. The same goes for apples, a harvest in abundance that dangles from local orchard branches and somehow makes doughnuts taste even better.
Take A Peek Inside The Amazing Sinatra House In Point Pleasant, NJ
I'll be honest, I don't get up to Point Pleasant as much as I'd like to. It's a beautiful beach town to walk around, so it is a bummer. That'll likely be my New Years' resolution, to get there more, a tough one!. That being said, I remember the first...
Off to a 3-0 start the Ocean Spartans will be featured on Wednesday’s
Varsity Link Coaches Corner on the Shore Sports Network. Bob Badders, Ed Sarluca and Kevin Williams will broadcast live from MJ’s Restaurant Bar and Grill in Neptune from 7-8pm and be joined by Ocean head coach Don Klein along with senior quarterback Tyler Douglas and senior tight end/defensive tackle Shane Garrett.
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
Metuchen, NJ downtown in the running to be named best in U.S.
A New Jersey downtown area could be named as one of the best in the country. The Metuchen Downtown Alliance has been selected as one of Main Street America's eight semifinalists for the 2023 Great American Main Street Award. Each year, the award goes to communities "whose successes serve as...
NJ craft brewery sues state over event limits, other restrictions
EAST GREENWICH — A brewery and coffee roastery that has welcomed visitors to the Clarksboro section of this Gloucester County township for the last five years is bringing a lawsuit against the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control. The action against the ABC was filed Wednesday by Pacific...
Guide: Festivals happening in New Jersey
Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening in New Jersey this summer. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. FALL. AsburyFest. Location: Bradley Park. Asbury Park. Dates: Sept....
This Popular Seaside Heights, NJ Breakfast Spot Is For Sale
Especially when you know that after breakfast you're either hitting the beach for the day, strolling the boardwalk, or maybe even hitting a water park. I love going out for breakfast, it's the best type of food and it's reasonably priced for the most part. Before becoming a full-time resident...
Charlie Puth is coming to Monmouth County for a One Night Show at the Count Basie
If you have never seen a show at the Count Basie Center for the Arts, then you must put it on your "to-do" list here in Monmouth County. The Count Basie is an iconic theatre in Red Bank and I've seen several shows there and always enjoyed them. According to...
Popular Steak House Chain Rumored To Be Opening In Toms River, NJ
I love cooking steak on the charcoal grill, along with some corn on the cob and skewered shrimps with pepper and onion. It makes for great summer cooking, however, there are times were my wife and I will want a nice steak dinner but don't want to cook. We also...
Toms River, NJ
