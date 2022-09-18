ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Love Go-Karts? The World’s Largest Track is Coming to Edison, New Jersey

I remember when we were kids there was a go-kart track on Route 37 in Toms River and every so often we would make the short trip from Southern Ocean County and spend an afternoon racing at the track and it was fantastic. Talk about fun! it was a simple oval track but it was large and the go-karts were fast so we loved every minute. We weren't supposed to run each other off the track, but somehow we always managed to have a few "incidents" as we went for the checkered flag.
EDISON, NJ
NJ beach weather and waves: Jersey Shore Report for Fri 9/23

HIGH SURF ADVISORY. Due to increased swell and surf from Hurricane Fiona, ocean waves could climb as high as 8 feet Friday afternoon. A high risk of rip currents is forecast as well. Dangerous and potentially life threatening conditions exist for all people entering the surf. SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY in...
ENVIRONMENT
New Jersey Is Dancing With The Stars, Are You Watching?

We are being represented by two of my favorite New Jersey celebrities on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars this season! Listen, 30 seasons can’t be wrong. This may be the best lineup yet. If you are a Jersey Shore fan or Jersey Shore Family Vacation, you must be...
TV SHOWS
‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’ is coming back to New Jersey

Not only is Guy Fieri bringing his show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" back to New Jersey, he’s revisiting a restaurant he’s brought his show to before. The restaurant is Carluccio’s Coal Fired Pizza in Northfield (Atlantic County) and they announced yesterday on their Facebook page that DDD was coming back for an episode that will air Sept. 23.
NORTHFIELD, NJ
When Will Fall Foliage Reach Its Peak In New Jersey In 2022?

On September 22nd at 9:40 PM, we officially kick off the Fall season in New Jersey. While some may be bummed that colder temperatures are on the way, Autumn is a beautiful season filled with Instagram worthy backdrops. Plus, does anyone else love raking a pile of leaves to then...
POLITICS
New Jersey Needs One of These Cool Movie Theaters ASAP

This was unlike any other theater experience I've ever had. You've been to the movies before, but I bet you've never seen a movie the way I did on Friday night. Lots of theaters have gotten on board with reclining seats and food service during shows, but none have done it quite like how Alamo Drafthouse does.
MOVIES
2022 fairs and festivals bring out the best of autumn in New Jersey

If there is a fall weekend that you find yourself with nothing to do, you’re not looking hard enough. New Jersey ushers in the season with gusto; calendars become crowded with statewide festivals celebrating all things autumn as soon as a chill hits the air. We pile on the pumpkin, whether it’s baked into a pie or still out in the field waiting to be picked. The same goes for apples, a harvest in abundance that dangles from local orchard branches and somehow makes doughnuts taste even better.
POLITICS
The Best Lobster Roll's & Bisque in New Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for the best lobster bisque in New Jersey, you've come to the right place. Numerous spots offer the delicacy in Jersey Shore restaurants. These include Bum Rogers Crabhouse in Seaside Heights, The Crab Trap in Somers Point, and the Point Lobster Company in Point Pleasant Beach. Each of these seafood restaurants has its own style of serving the dish.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Guide: Festivals happening in New Jersey

Are you looking for somewhere fun to go this summer? Look no further. Here is a guide for some festivals happening in New Jersey this summer. Please check with the organization before heading out. Dates and times are subject to change. FALL. AsburyFest. Location: Bradley Park. Asbury Park. Dates: Sept....
POLITICS
Toms River, NJ
92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

