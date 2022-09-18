ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12up

Julio Rodriguez leaves Mariners game with back injury

This is not what the Seattle Mariners want to see right now. Having lost five of their last six contests entering Thursday's game, the Mariners are on a bit of a cold streak. So, that's why Julio Rodriguez leaving the game vs. Oakland is so concerning. Rodriguez is dealing with...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
East Lansing, MI
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Michigan Football
Local
Washington Football
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Seattle, WA
City
Oregon Township, MI
Local
Washington Sports
City
Pacific, WA
State
Oregon State
City
Washington Township, MI
Seattle, WA
College Sports
State
Washington State
Local
Washington College Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
12up

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams undergoes successful surgery

Folks all over Seattle remain heartbroken over the fact that Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending injury during the Week 1 win over the Broncos. Adams is one of the best safeties in the game, no doubt about that. Adams was surely missed in Week 2 and now Seattle will be...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle is very thirsty right now

The Seattle area is thirsty and could really use a nice, cold rainy day. According to the National Weather Service, summer 2022 was the driest on record. The Weather Service also notes that of the half an inch of rain that fell over the summer, about a third of it came on Sept. 16. So, it's been pretty dry.
SEATTLE, WA
parentmap.com

Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away

There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kalen Deboer
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast

A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Colorado State#Ap Top 25#American Football#College Football#Pac 12#Spartans#Regionsbank
KOMO News

COVID-19 pandemic over? Washington leaders weigh in on Biden's remarks

SEATTLE, Wash. — Is the pandemic over?. President Biden replied “yes” Sunday night on 60 Minutes on CBS. But, local health experts and the governor's office say not so fast. Go to Seattle's historic Pike Place Market and you'll see a mix of people taking covid precautions,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Penn State University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
KIRO 7 Seattle

Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality

Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
SEATTLE, WA
The Daily Score

In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .

Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

A Seattle Chef Was Just Named One Of The Best New Chefs Of 2022

You’ll find one of the country’s best new chefs right here in Seattle. In case you needed another reason to try the much-lauded Seattle restaurant Musang, Food & Wine just named the owner and chef Melissa Miranda one of their Best New Chefs of 2022. Read on for...
SEATTLE, WA
12up

12up

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

12up's News Break profile

 https://www.12up.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy