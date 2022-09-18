Read full article on original website
Huskies Take Good-Sized Leap in SI Pac-12 Power Rankings
A win over Michigan State continues to elevate the UW football team.
Julio Rodriguez leaves Mariners game with back injury
This is not what the Seattle Mariners want to see right now. Having lost five of their last six contests entering Thursday's game, the Mariners are on a bit of a cold streak. So, that's why Julio Rodriguez leaving the game vs. Oakland is so concerning. Rodriguez is dealing with...
Ray's Boathouse in Ballard holds on to name wanted by the MLB
SEATTLE — Major League Baseball owns the domain name of almost all of its teams. One of the last holdouts is Rays.com, which is owned by longstanding Seattle seafood restaurant Ray's Boathouse. "I'm kind of fascinated with why people would spend money for a domain name but at the...
knkx.org
Redistricting pulled thousands of voters east of Seattle into one of the state's most competitive races
Kevin Ashe pulled out his unused primary ballot and opened it, scanning the races for a familiar face. He couldn’t remember who represents him in Congress. Was it Suzan DelBene? Or Rick Larsen? Either way, he didn’t vote for them. After a moment, he realized it was neither....
Seahawks safety Jamal Adams undergoes successful surgery
Folks all over Seattle remain heartbroken over the fact that Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending injury during the Week 1 win over the Broncos. Adams is one of the best safeties in the game, no doubt about that. Adams was surely missed in Week 2 and now Seattle will be...
KUOW
Seattle is very thirsty right now
The Seattle area is thirsty and could really use a nice, cold rainy day. According to the National Weather Service, summer 2022 was the driest on record. The Weather Service also notes that of the half an inch of rain that fell over the summer, about a third of it came on Sept. 16. So, it's been pretty dry.
parentmap.com
Leaving Seattle: 3 Families on Why They Moved Away
There’s a lot to love about Seattle. But it seems like every conversation eventually comes around to how expensive it is to live here. Plus, you can never find parking and when you do it’s expensive, too. At least it’s not like New York — or is it? Has Seattle really become such a hard place to live that the cons outweigh the benefits? We talked to some former Seattle families to find out why they left and if the grass is really greener somewhere else.
thurstontalk.com
The Evergreen State College Ranked No. 1 in the Nation for Public Good by Washington Monthly
The Evergreen State College has earned the top spot ranking by Washington Monthly in their 2022 University Rankings. Since 2005 Washington Monthly has ranked four-year, liberal arts colleges based on their contributions to the public good in three broad categories: social mobility, research and promoting public service. “This first-place ranking...
KXL
4th Defendant Pleads Guilty In White Supremacist Attack In Washington State
SEATTLE (AP) – A fourth defendant has pleaded guilty in federal court to a hate crime for beating a Black DJ unconscious at a bar in Washington state in 2018. Jason Stanley, of Boise, Idaho, entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Seattle on Wednesday. He is one...
Tri-City Herald
Hold onto your plants! These WA cities are where the Farmers’ Almanac predicts first frost
As the first day of fall arrives Sept. 22, the first frost of the year is not far behind, potentially harming your hanging baskets as well as your garden. The Farmers’ Almanac has predicted the first frost in four of Washington’s cities by finding the normal average first frost date.
travelawaits.com
Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You
Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
KUOW
Seattle housing market is 'cooling' fast
A new report from Redfin says Seattle's housing market is "cooling" down faster than anywhere else in the country. It says rising mortgage rates, inflation, and a slowing stock market between February and August of this year are fueling the decline. Tacoma wasn't too far behind Seattle and came in...
KUOW
What the heck was that sound that rumbled across Seattle on Saturday night? (Updated!)
A private fireworks show between Ballard and Bainbridge had residents across three counties wondering what the sound was. round 9:40 p.m. on Saturday, cell phones from Bainbridge Island to Ballard lit up: What the heck is that sound?!. To residents of Ballard and Greenwood, it sounded like thunder. On Bainbridge,...
‘Stay indoors when possible’: ‘Unhealthy’ air quality spreads beyond Seattle
SEATTLE — Air quality sensors in parts of Seattle and beyond are showing that air quality is at “unhealthy” levels, according to the Washington Smoke blog. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency says people in areas with unhealthy air quality should stay inside when possible. “Near surface...
KOMO News
COVID-19 pandemic over? Washington leaders weigh in on Biden's remarks
SEATTLE, Wash. — Is the pandemic over?. President Biden replied “yes” Sunday night on 60 Minutes on CBS. But, local health experts and the governor's office say not so fast. Go to Seattle's historic Pike Place Market and you'll see a mix of people taking covid precautions,...
'Stay Indoors': Air Quality Plummets In Seattle Area During Huge Wildfire
Officials say air quality reached unhealthy levels in downtown and nearby cities and towns.
Smoke pushing into Seattle area, lowering air quality
Wildfire smoke is pushing into Seattle from the north, impacting air quality. Late Monday morning, air quality in some areas started to degrade. Areas of Seattle, Bainbridge Island, Kent, Auburn and Tacoma were at the moderate air quality level as of 12:30 p.m. Parts of Shoreline, Bothell and Woodinville were...
q13fox.com
Person reported missing delays Seattle ferry route; Coast Guard locates the person
SEATTLE - Authorities were searching for a person reported missing on a ferry headed for Seattle. However, shortly after the person was reported missing, the Coast Guard confirmed that the person got off the ferry without the party they got on with, prompting the scare. Washington State Ferries delayed several...
The Daily Score
In Seattle, Courts Might Reject Approval Voting . . .
Author’s note: A few weeks ago, I detailed why approval voting would be a risky venture for Seattle. Then, I argued that approval voting would start no sooner than ranked choice voting in Seattle, if voters chose it in November. This time: a voting-rights law firm examines the two options’ legality.
secretseattle.co
A Seattle Chef Was Just Named One Of The Best New Chefs Of 2022
You’ll find one of the country’s best new chefs right here in Seattle. In case you needed another reason to try the much-lauded Seattle restaurant Musang, Food & Wine just named the owner and chef Melissa Miranda one of their Best New Chefs of 2022. Read on for...
12up
