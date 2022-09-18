Read full article on original website
American hostage of Taliban freed in prisoner exchange, family says
WASHINGTON (AP) — An American contractor held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two years by the Taliban has been released in exchange for a convicted Taliban drug lord jailed in the United States, according to the man’s family and U.S. officials. Mark Frerichs, a Navy veteran who...
Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response
They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
Iranian president’s remarks on the Holocaust spark outcry in Israel
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Iranian president’s comment that “there are some signs” that the Holocaust happened but that the issue required more research sparked an outcry on Monday from Israeli officials, who denounced the remarks as antisemitic Holocaust denial. Hard-line President Ebrahim Raisi made the comment...
At least 9 killed in Iran as protests over woman’s killing by morality police spread
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Clashes between Iranian security forces and protesters angry over the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody have killed at least nine people since the violence erupted over the weekend, according to a tally Thursday by The Associated Press. The scope of...
Israeli prime minister vows to begin production in contested Mediterranean gas field
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister on Monday vowed to begin production at a contested Mediterranean natural gas field “as soon as it is possible,” threatening to raise tensions with Lebanon’s Hezbollah militant group. Yair Lapid’s announcement in a statement from his office came at...
WATCH: President Biden addresses the 2022 United Nations General Assembly
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance. Watch...
U.S. imposes sanctions on Iranian morality police after Mahsa Amini’s death
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government on Thursday imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police and leaders of other government agencies after the death of a woman who’d been detained over an accusation she violated the country’s dress code by wearing her Islamic headgear too loosely. The...
Pelosi, congressional delegation visit Armenia during cease-fire with Azerbaijan
YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — A U.S. congressional delegation headed by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi arrived Saturday in Armenia, where a cease-fire has held for three days after an outburst of fighting with neighboring Azerbaijan that killed more than 200 troops from both sides. The U.S. Embassy said...
In Yemen, Queen Elizabeth’s death recalls memories of Britain’s colonial rule
ADEN, Yemen (AP) — In 1954, large crowds turned out for a historic visit by Queen Elizabeth II to Aden. At the time, this city on the southern tip of the Arabian Peninsula was a colony of the British Empire and was one of the busiest and most important ports in the world.
WATCH: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns U.N. about threats to press freedom
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned about the dangers to freedom of the press as world leaders convene at the United Nations this week. Watch Blinken’s remarks in the player above. The actual gathering of world leaders, known as the General Debate, begins Tuesday morning with the U.N....
Protests erupt in Iran after death of woman arrested for violating dress code
WATCH: House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine
The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing Wednesday on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine. Watch the hearing in the player above. Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber subcommittee Chair William R. Keating said he hoped the hearing would help bring attention to the issue and “help bring Russian war criminals to justice.”
Ukraine alleges Russians tortured detainees at village near border
KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets.
WATCH: President Joe Biden holds his first meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
NEW YORK (AP) — President Joe Biden pledged on Thursday in his first face-to-face meeting with new Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to work to strengthen relations with the Pacific nation after what he said had been some “rocky times” in the past. Watch the meeting in...
Ohio GOP House candidate misrepresented Air Force military service
WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning for Congress in northwestern Ohio, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Military records tell a different story. They indicate he never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping...
Putin orders partial call-up of reservists, first since World War II
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a partial mobilization of reservists in Russia on Wednesday, risking a deeply unpopular step that follows a string of humiliating setbacks for his troops nearly seven months after invading Ukraine. It’s the first call-up in Russia since World War II...
Russian missile strikes close to nuclear plant, Ukraine says
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile struck close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine without damaging the three reactors but hit other industrial equipment in what Ukrainian authorities denounced Monday as an act of “nuclear terrorism.”. The strike followed warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin...
U.S. Embassy in Cuba to process full immigrant visas in early 2023
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration said Wednesday that the U.S. Embassy in Cuba will begin processing full immigrant visas in early 2023, making it easier for Cubans to reunite with family members in the United States. The embassy in Havana had last processed full immigrant visas in 2017....
Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods
Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country's worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of diseases that have killed over 300 people among the flood victims, officials said Friday.Some of the doctors who refused to work in Sindh province have been fired by the government, according to the provincial health department there. Floods have killed 724 people, including 311 children and 133 women in the province since July.The monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts say are fueled by climate change, have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,596 deaths and damaged 2...
Russia could draft ‘up to one million soldiers’ to fight in Ukraine
Moscow is looking to mobilise up to one million reservists for the Ukraine war, not 300,000, according to Russian media reports.A secret clause in Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “partial” mobilisation decree permits the Kremlin to draft far more soldiers taht was announced, a source told the Novaya Gazeta Europe newspaper.“They changed the figure several times and eventually settled on a million,” the source said.The 300,000 figure was announced by defence minister Sergei Shoigu after Putin ghad announced the decision to mobilise.But questions have been raised by experts about accurate that figure may be."Shoigu’s number of 300,000 is just a...
