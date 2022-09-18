They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...

PROTESTS ・ 1 HOUR AGO