Education

The Independent

Iranians rage against the regime as watching world weighs response

They are some of the most dramatic anti-government protests in the 43-year history of Iran’s Islamic Republic, with unrest in big cities, small towns, across the social spectrum, and from ethnic Kurdish to Persian to Azeri.The street protests have led to the deaths of at least 26 people over the past week, Iranian state television said on Friday after a seventh day of street clashes took place between protesters and police overnight.But despite the fury of demonstrators, analysts and diplomats are doubtful that the outbreak of unorganised and leaderless political unrest could lead to the toppling of the regime,...
PBS NewsHour

WATCH: House Foreign Affairs Committee hearing on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine

The House Foreign Affairs Committee held a hearing Wednesday on holding Russia accountable for crimes in Ukraine. Watch the hearing in the player above. Europe, Energy, the Environment and Cyber subcommittee Chair William R. Keating said he hoped the hearing would help bring attention to the issue and “help bring Russian war criminals to justice.”
PBS NewsHour

Ukraine alleges Russians tortured detainees at village near border

KOZACHA LOPAN, Ukraine (AP) — In a dank basement behind the local supermarket, metal bars cordon off a corner of the room to form a large cell. Dirty sleeping bags and duvets show three sleeping spots on top of sheets of Styrofoam for insulation from the damp earth floor. In the corner, two black buckets served as toilets.
PBS NewsHour

Ohio GOP House candidate misrepresented Air Force military service

WASHINGTON (AP) — Campaigning for Congress in northwestern Ohio, Republican J.R. Majewski presents himself as an Air Force combat veteran who deployed to Afghanistan after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. Military records tell a different story. They indicate he never deployed to Afghanistan but instead completed a six-month stint helping...
PBS NewsHour

Russian missile strikes close to nuclear plant, Ukraine says

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A Russian missile struck close to a nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine without damaging the three reactors but hit other industrial equipment in what Ukrainian authorities denounced Monday as an act of “nuclear terrorism.”. The strike followed warnings from Russian President Vladimir Putin...
The Independent

Pakistan deploys more doctors to fight diseases after floods

Pakistan has deployed thousands of additional doctors and paramedics in the country's worst flood-hit province to contain the spread of diseases that have killed over 300 people among the flood victims, officials said Friday.Some of the doctors who refused to work in Sindh province have been fired by the government, according to the provincial health department there. Floods have killed 724 people, including 311 children and 133 women in the province since July.The monsoon rains and flooding, which many experts say are fueled by climate change, have affected 33 million people, caused at least 1,596 deaths and damaged 2...
The Independent

Russia could draft ‘up to one million soldiers’ to fight in Ukraine

Moscow is looking to mobilise up to one million reservists for the Ukraine war, not 300,000, according to Russian media reports.A secret clause in Russian president Vladimir Putin’s “partial” mobilisation decree permits the Kremlin to draft far more soldiers taht was announced, a source told the Novaya Gazeta Europe newspaper.“They changed the figure several times and eventually settled on a million,” the source said.The 300,000 figure was announced by defence minister Sergei Shoigu after Putin ghad announced the decision to mobilise.But questions have been raised by experts about accurate that figure may be."Shoigu’s number of 300,000 is just a...
For more than 40 years, millions of Americans and citizens of the world have turned to the PBS NewsHour for the solid, reliable reporting that has made it one of the most trusted news programs on television.

