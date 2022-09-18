Daniel Hudson signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the offseason and ended up becoming a key bullpen arm before tearing his ACL in Late June. At 35 years old, Hudson is nearing the end of his career, but he hoped the injury would not be the last memory of his time in the league and intended to play again. Still, it was unclear what his future would hold with his health in question and no contract guaranteed for the 2023 season.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 10 HOURS AGO