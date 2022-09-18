Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Homeless Man Caught on Camera Throwing His Own Feces on Business Owner's CarBriana B.Los Angeles, CA
Related
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Postseason Tickets On Sale Sept. 23
Los Angeles Dodgers postseason tickets for the National League Division Series and NL Championship Series go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT. The 2022 MLB postseason begins with Wild Card Series in both leagues, but the Dodgers won’t start their quest toward a World Series title until hosting Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Oct. 11. That was cemented when L.A. clinched one of the top two records in the NL, regardless of how the rest of the season unfolds.
dodgerblue.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, 76 Gas Partner On Smilin’ Jack Pin & Corduroy Cap
The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and 76 Gas have partnered to improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for 5,000 local youth. The collaboration launched this week and supports LADF’s efforts to provide hands-on STEM curriculum and programming, in partnership with Science of Sport, to elementary...
dodgerblue.com
This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín
Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Wearing Maury Wills Patch On Jersey For Remainder Of 2022 Season
The Los Angeles Dodgers are wearing a Maury Wills patch on their jersey for the remainder of the 2022 regular season as part of their honoring the franchise icon who passed away Monday night. Wills died at the age of 89 in his home in Sedona, Arizona. The Dodgers will...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Austin Barnes, Miguel Vargas Help Lead Comeback For Doubleheader Split With Diamondbacks
The Los Angeles Dodgers endured a sloppy day defensively but mustered enough offense and benefitted from Arizona Diamondbacks miscues to split the doubleheader at Dodger Stadium behind a 6-5 comeback win in the afternoon affair. Trayce Thompson’s sacrifice fly gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the first inning but...
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner
The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
dodgerblue.com
Tyler Anderson Takes Blame For Dodgers’ Loss To Diamondbacks
Tyler Anderson did not allow an earned run over six innings in his return from paternity leave, but four Los Angeles Dodgers errors proved to be insurmountable in a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers’ defensive effort in the nightcap of their doubleheader mirrored that of the first...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Beat Diamondbacks On Mookie Betts’ Walk-Off Single
The Los Angeles Dodgers were on the verge of another loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, but put together a rally in the ninth inning that was capped off by Mookie Betts’ pinch-hit single giving them a 3-2 walk-off win. Well before that, a defensive miscue between...
RELATED PEOPLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Julio Urías Not Thinking About NL Cy Young Award Race
After leading MLB with 20 wins and finishing seventh in the 2021 National League Cy Young Award race, Julio Urías is in the midst of another stellar season for the Los Angeles Dodgers. The left-hander is 17-7 with an NL-best 2.27 ERA, 3.71 FIP and 0.95 WHIP in 158.2...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Made Evan Phillips ‘High Leverage Honey Bun’ T-Shirt
When the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Evan Phillips off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays near the end of last season, not much was made of the move. He joined the Dodgers with a career record of 1-3 to go along with one save, a 7.26 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in 49 games over parts of four seasons in the Majors. The right-hander ended up appearing in seven games for L.A. but he performed well, throwing 10.1 innings with a 3.48 ERA.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Injury Updates: Blake Treinen May Return Thursday; Brusdar Graterol Soon After
The Los Angeles Dodgers are closing in on clinching home-field advantage throughout the 2022 World Series and they’ll soon be getting two key reinforcements in their bullpen. Blake Treinen (right shoulder soreness) and Brusdar Graterol (right elbow inflammation) are both on the 15-day injured list but have been making...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Rumors: 2023 Option On Daniel Hudson’s Contract Picked Up
Daniel Hudson signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the offseason and ended up becoming a key bullpen arm before tearing his ACL in Late June. At 35 years old, Hudson is nearing the end of his career, but he hoped the injury would not be the last memory of his time in the league and intended to play again. Still, it was unclear what his future would hold with his health in question and no contract guaranteed for the 2023 season.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Roster: Tyler Anderson Activated Off Paternity List, Andre Jackson Optioned
The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Tyler Anderson off the paternity list and optioned Andre Jackson to Triple-A Oklahoma City before the second game of a doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Anderson returns after being away from the Dodgers for three days. Per MLB roster rules, that is the maximum amount...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Passes Away At 89
Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills passed away on Monday night at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Carla, and six children, Barry Wills, Micki Wills, Bump Wills, Anita Wills, Wnedi Jo Wills and Susan Quam. Wills, who revolutionized baseball...
dodgerblue.com
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Tyler Anderson Returns From Paternity Leave With Chance To Complete Doubleheader Sweep
After taking the first game of a day-night doubleheader at Dodger Stadium, the Los Angeles Dodgers look to extend their winning streak to six games and clinch a series victory against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Prior to first pitch, the Dodgers activated Tyler Anderson off the paternity list and optioned Andre...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts: Clayton Kershaw ‘Set The Tone’ For Dodgers Against Diamondbacks
With the Los Angeles Dodgers coming off a long road trip and staring down a day-night doubleheader on Tuesday, Clayton Kershaw helped them begin their homestand on a positive note against Arizona Diamondbacks. He retired the side in order in the first inning on just 11 pitches and went on...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dustin May Struggles, Dodgers Shut Down By Madison Bumgarner In Loss To Diamondbacks
Dustin May endured more struggles with command and the Los Angeles Dodgers couldn’t solve Madison Bumgarner in a 6-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers have dropped two games in a row but can still take the series if they bounce back with a win in the finale on Thursday night.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Undecided On Possibly Retiring
When Clayton Kershaw walked off the mound at Dodger Stadium last October, there were many who wondered if that marked the end of an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wound up missing the postseason due to another bout of left forearm trouble. He had previously missed two...
dodgerblue.com
Dave Roberts Hopes Dodgers’ ‘Sloppy’ Play Not Indicative Of Losing Focus
The Los Angeles Dodgers split their doubleheader with the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday thanks to a five-run eighth inning in the afternoon matchup, but their defensive play throughout the day was overall poor. The Dodgers committed a combined six errors, with two in the first game and a season-high four...
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers’ Dustin May: ‘I’ve Got To Figure It Out’
The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, much in part to a bumpy start from Dustin May, who lasted just four innings. May allowed five runs on seven hits and struggled to finish hitters after getting into two-strike counts. “It’s just I’m not putting guys away...
Comments / 1