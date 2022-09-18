ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

2022 Dodgers Postseason Tickets On Sale Sept. 23

Los Angeles Dodgers postseason tickets for the National League Division Series and NL Championship Series go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT. The 2022 MLB postseason begins with Wild Card Series in both leagues, but the Dodgers won’t start their quest toward a World Series title until hosting Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday, Oct. 11. That was cemented when L.A. clinched one of the top two records in the NL, regardless of how the rest of the season unfolds.
Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation, 76 Gas Partner On Smilin’ Jack Pin & Corduroy Cap

The Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation (LADF) and 76 Gas have partnered to improve access to science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) education for 5,000 local youth. The collaboration launched this week and supports LADF’s efforts to provide hands-on STEM curriculum and programming, in partnership with Science of Sport, to elementary...
This Day In Dodgers History: Duke Snider, Don Sutton, Fernando Valenzuela, Home Run Record & Jaime Jarrín

Sept. 22 is a notable date in Los Angeles Dodgers franchise history for multiple reasons, and also for the 1957 Brooklyn team because of Duke Snider. On the final day of the regular season that year, Snider slugged two home runs in a 7-3 win against the Philadelphia Phillies. That gave Snider a fifth consecutive season with at least 40 homers, which tied Ralph Kiner’s National League record.
Diamondbacks Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: 8 Right-Handed Batters In Lineup To Face Madison Bumgarner

The Los Angeles Dodgers had an error-filled day but still managed to split their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks, and now look to clinch a series win. With Madison Bumgarner on the mound, the Dodgers lineup features just one left-handed batter in Freddie Freeman. Miguel Vargas makes a second consecutive start in left field, which again pushes Trayce Thompson to center field, and Hanser Alberto is at third base in lieu of Max Muncy.
Tyler Anderson Takes Blame For Dodgers’ Loss To Diamondbacks

Tyler Anderson did not allow an earned run over six innings in his return from paternity leave, but four Los Angeles Dodgers errors proved to be insurmountable in a 5-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Dodgers’ defensive effort in the nightcap of their doubleheader mirrored that of the first...
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Made Evan Phillips ‘High Leverage Honey Bun’ T-Shirt

When the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Evan Phillips off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays near the end of last season, not much was made of the move. He joined the Dodgers with a career record of 1-3 to go along with one save, a 7.26 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in 49 games over parts of four seasons in the Majors. The right-hander ended up appearing in seven games for L.A. but he performed well, throwing 10.1 innings with a 3.48 ERA.
Dodgers Rumors: 2023 Option On Daniel Hudson’s Contract Picked Up

Daniel Hudson signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers during the offseason and ended up becoming a key bullpen arm before tearing his ACL in Late June. At 35 years old, Hudson is nearing the end of his career, but he hoped the injury would not be the last memory of his time in the league and intended to play again. Still, it was unclear what his future would hold with his health in question and no contract guaranteed for the 2023 season.
Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Passes Away At 89

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills passed away on Monday night at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Carla, and six children, Barry Wills, Micki Wills, Bump Wills, Anita Wills, Wnedi Jo Wills and Susan Quam. Wills, who revolutionized baseball...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Undecided On Possibly Retiring

When Clayton Kershaw walked off the mound at Dodger Stadium last October, there were many who wondered if that marked the end of an illustrious career with the Los Angeles Dodgers. He wound up missing the postseason due to another bout of left forearm trouble. He had previously missed two...
Dodgers’ Dustin May: ‘I’ve Got To Figure It Out’

The Los Angeles Dodgers fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday, much in part to a bumpy start from Dustin May, who lasted just four innings. May allowed five runs on seven hits and struggled to finish hitters after getting into two-strike counts. “It’s just I’m not putting guys away...
