ClutchPoints

Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams got another big headache to start their Super Bowl title defense, with tight end Brycen Hopkins getting suspended for three games. According to USA Today, Hopkins has been slapped with the suspension for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy. Unfortunately, details about his violation and punishment were not […] The post Rams lose Matthew Stafford weapon to 3-game suspension appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Ripped NFL Quarterback On Monday

It's no secret that the Las Vegas Raiders have been disappointing this season. They've lost their first two games and appear to be not on the same page both offensively and defensively. Quarterback Derek Carr has also not been himself and Stephen A. Smith noticed that, too. Smith absolutely went...
NFL
FOX Sports

Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD

Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Steve Young Calls Out Dak Prescott: NFL World Reacts

Over the weekend the Dallas Cowboys surprised most of the NFL world when they took down the Cincinnati Bengals. With backup quarterback Cooper Rush under center for Dallas, the Bengals entered as significant favorites. However, the Cowboys used a last-second field goal to win the game by a final score of 20-17.
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

Ex-Sehawks Richard Sherman, KJ Wright vindicated overPete Caroll’s special treatment of Russell Wilson

Richard Sherman, KJ Wright, and Russell Wilson all have shared history, as they all were part of those fearsome Seattle Seahawks teams of the last decade. They are on separate ways now, though, and don’t seem to be very close to each other — well, at least to Wilson. It’s no longer a secret that Sherman, Wright, and other pieces of the Seahawks’ then-dominant defense feel resentment toward the perceived special treatment that Peter Carroll gave to Russell Wilson, which caused the ongoing disconnect between the parties.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jalen Hurts Very Clear

Jalen Hurts put on a show Monday night. Along with scoring two rushing touchdowns in the Philadelphia Eagles' 24-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the third-year quarterback went 26-of-31 for 333 passing yards. Jerry Jones was among the many viewers impressed with Hurts. During Tuesday morning's weekly appearance on 105.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers

The Seattle Seahawks were expected to take a big step back in terms of offensive production in their first season since Russell Wilson’s departure. This has led Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll to think about letting Geno Smith have increased control of the offense and giving the quarterback the green light to air it out […] The post Pete Carroll drops hint on major Geno Smith change after loss to 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
HollywoodLife

Gisele Bundchen Says She’s ‘Fulfilled’ & Wants Tom Brady To ‘Follow His Joy’ With Football Career

Gisele Bündchen addressed the issue of Tom Brady‘s retirement and un-retirement in Elle’s October 2022 issue, specifically how Gisele, 42, has “often depicted by the media as desperate” for Tom, 45, to hang up his helmet for good. “Obviously, I have my concerns—this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” said Gisele. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too.”
NFL
ClutchPoints

Lawrence Taylor drops truth bomb on comparisons to Cowboys LB Micah Parsons

Lawrence Taylor is arguably the best football player of all time — not just among those who played defense but of everyone who ever set foot on the football field. That is how huge of a legend LT is, which is also why it’s still surprising to hear his name get mentioned in the same sentence with young linebackers. Take for example the comparisons Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons is getting with Taylor.
NFL
ClutchPoints

2 major fixes Raiders must make to get back on track after 0-2 start in 2022

The Las Vegas Raiders spent a lot of money this offseason to attempt and create a Super Bowl contender. They were coming off a season in which they reached the playoffs for just the second time in the last decade. Offensively, they are chalk full of talent, led by QB Derek Carr. The Raiders have […] The post 2 major fixes Raiders must make to get back on track after 0-2 start in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Detroit Lions: 4 bold predictions for Week 3 vs. Vikings

The Detroit Lions are heading to Minnesota in Week 3 for an NFC North rivalry clash against the Vikings. The red-hot Detroit offense will look to keep things rolling on Sunday, but they’ll be met by a Vikings squad hungry to avenge its recent defeat at the hands of the Eagles. Read on for some bold Lions Week 3 predictions for their clash against the Vikings.
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints

