Orlando, FL

WESH

Warnings issued for Tropical Storm Gaston

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warnings were issued for Tropical Storm Gaston Thursday morning. The storm was located 375 miles west-northwest of the Faial Island in the Central Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gaston was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. "A turn to the east is expected...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way

ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
ORLANDO, FL
floridaing.com

10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL

The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
LAKE MARY, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach Shores announces Christmas parade plans

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — It's the first day of fall, and it's already time to start thinking about Christmas. Daytona Beach Shores just announced the Shores Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. The parade's theme for this year was revealed as "A...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
spacecoastdaily.com

Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty

BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Blood drive underway to help injured Seminole County firefighter

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday there was a strong show of support for a Seminole County firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life. A blood drive is being held Thursday at two Seminole County locations for Connor Fernandez, a fireman seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
orlandomagazine.com

50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Val Demings

It’s a humid July morning, what we southerners call “close,” meaning the air is sticky and oppressive. Val Demings wants to take a walk. Demings isn’t trying to get in her 10,000 steps or escape her MetroWest office. It’s because she is conscientious about doing things the right way.
ORLANDO, FL

