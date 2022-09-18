Read full article on original website
WESH
Central Florida nonprofit shipping out supplies to Caribbean in Hurricane Fiona's wake
SANFORD, Fla. — Whipping winds and heavy rain put Puerto Rico into darkness. Local efforts are underway to help Hurricane Fiona's victims pick up and move ahead. Red Cross teams are already on the ground in Puerto Rico delivering supplies and visiting the 120 shelters already housing some of the victims.
WESH
Central Florida beaches preparing for rough surf due to Hurricane Fiona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A big and rough surf will be a concern along Central Florida beaches the next few days. The cause is Hurricane Fiona. Volusia County Beach Safety officials are warning swimmers to stay near open lifeguard towers. "That would scare me and I love the water....
Central Florida family prepares for Fiona’s impact in Puerto Rico
ORLANDO, Fla. — As we keep an eye on the tropics, so are many people in Central Florida with family members in Puerto Rico. Nearly everyone on the island is dealing with life-threatening flooding and most people do not have power. Puerto Rico has set up temporary shelters for...
positivelyosceola.com
Osceola County to Host its Hispanic Heritage Celebration this Thursday at Osceola Heritage Park
Osceola County is inviting the community to take part in a free event in honor of Hispanic Heritage Month on Thursday, September 22, beginning at 6 p.m. at Osceola Heritage Park’s Events Center in Kissimmee. It will be fun for the whole family and will feature the sights, sounds...
WESH
Warnings issued for Tropical Storm Gaston
ORLANDO, Fla. — Warnings were issued for Tropical Storm Gaston Thursday morning. The storm was located 375 miles west-northwest of the Faial Island in the Central Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gaston was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. "A turn to the east is expected...
click orlando
More storms in Central Florida but changes on the way
ORLANO, Fla. – Expect high rain chances Tuesday across Central Florida, with gradual changes over the next few days. River flood warnings have been put into effect for Lake and Volusia Counties until further notice. Rain chances stand at 60% on Tuesday and 40% on Wednesday. [TRENDING: Become a...
floridaing.com
10 Interesting Restaurants in Lake Mary FL
The best restaurants in Lake Mary FL are definitely worth checking out! From Fine Dining to more relaxed and casual options, there’s something for everyone. And of course, with the beautiful lake views, you can’t go wrong!. If you’re ever in Lake Mary, Florida, be sure to check...
WESH
Daytona Beach Shores announces Christmas parade plans
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — It's the first day of fall, and it's already time to start thinking about Christmas. Daytona Beach Shores just announced the Shores Christmas Parade will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. The parade's theme for this year was revealed as "A...
wmfe.org
Central Florida gets ready to welcome Puerto Rican evacuees again, if necessary, as Fiona threatens
Leaders who helped Central Florida welcome evacuees after Hurricane Maria are getting ready in case they’re needed again, as Tropical Storm Fiona is expected to bring high winds and flooding to Puerto Rico this weekend. The community leaders and government officials came together in person and via Zoom Friday...
WESH
Apopka man captures moment large exotic lizard crawls up to his home
ORLANDO, Fla. — Imagine a scaly creature with big claws climbing up your window screen. "I was startled. I've seen a lot of things living in Florida, but a lizard that size?” Frank Crowder of Apopka said. Crowder's video of the lizard went viral, and now some of...
WESH
CommUNITY Champion: Former Disney chef volunteers his time to feed those in need
Chef Jim Burks says being in the kitchen brings him joy. Burks culinary career began 50 years ago at Walt Disney World. He was one of the first to be hired before the park opened to the public. "I spent 25 straight years, and they gave me a year, then...
spacecoastdaily.com
Arrests In Brevard County: September 21, 2022 – Suspects Presumed Innocent Until Proven Guilty
BREVARD COUNTY, FLORIDA – The suspects below were arrested by various law enforcement agencies on the Space Coast. PLEASE NOTE: All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The mugshots and arrest records published on SpaceCoastDaily.com are not an indication of guilt, or evidence that an actual crime has been committed.
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
fox35orlando.com
Florida child struck by lightning while rowing in Lake Fairview fights for his life
ORLANDO, Fla. - A child remains in the hospital, recovering from Thursday’s rowing accident. Fire rescue officials say a bolt of lightning that struck near the boat caused it to capsize. According to K9 MC of Winter Park, a local motorcycle philanthropic group, the child celebrated his 12th birthday...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Vanessa Echols Former News Anchor, Philanthropist, Cancer Survivor was recent Guest on The Crossman Conversation
ORLANDO — Vanessa Echols, a broadcast journalist who recently retired as anchor of Channel 9 Eyewitness News, was a recent guest on The Crossman Conversation. Hear the podcast at TheShepherdRadio.com. The Crossman Conversation provides a platform for activists trying to make a difference in their communities and to share...
Happening Friday: Farm Share food giveaway in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Some Volusia County families will have a chance to pick up food items at no cost Friday morning. Farm Share, a nonprofit that aims to help food-insecure residents in Florida, will distribute free, fresh produce and non-perishable canned goods in Deltona. Organizers said the giveaway will...
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
WESH
Blood drive underway to help injured Seminole County firefighter
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday there was a strong show of support for a Seminole County firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life. A blood drive is being held Thursday at two Seminole County locations for Connor Fernandez, a fireman seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon.
Michelle Parker: $200K reward offered for tips in case of Orlando woman missing since 2011
ORLANDO, Fla. — Days after Channel 9 aired a special about the search for Michelle Parker, an Orlando woman who’s been missing since 2011, an anonymous donor came forward offering a $200,000 reward for tips in the case. Parker’s family is hoping the money will finally lead to...
orlandomagazine.com
50 Most Powerful in Orlando 2022: Val Demings
It’s a humid July morning, what we southerners call “close,” meaning the air is sticky and oppressive. Val Demings wants to take a walk. Demings isn’t trying to get in her 10,000 steps or escape her MetroWest office. It’s because she is conscientious about doing things the right way.
