wwnytv.com
Men plan to turn old Canton barn into new brewery
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Bringing people together and making high-quality beer. That’s the goal for two men in St. Lawrence County as they begin the first stages of building a new brewery in Canton. “I’ve been fortunate that I’ve been able to travel a lot for my job....
wwnytv.com
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
wwnytv.com
Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s Oktoberfest in Cape Vincent this weekend. Chamber of Commerce executive director Kristie Stumpf-Rork says this is the 14th year for the event. Watch the video above for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Oktoberfest is from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday,...
wwnytv.com
Morning Checkup: A North Country Festival of Trees
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mark your calendars. The dates are set for this year’s “A North Country Festival of Trees.”. Festival committee members Mary Corriveau and Lisa O’Driscoll say this year’s theme is “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Watch the video for their interview...
wwnytv.com
Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Pierrepont
PIERREPONT, New York (WWNY) - Clifford L. “Cliff” Streit, 91, of Morrill Road, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at Legacy K Elderly Care Home in Hermon. Arrangements are incomplete with Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Canton. Among his survivors are his wife Carol and four sons, Craig,...
wwnytv.com
What Clayton plans to do with $10M from New York state
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - New York is set to do another round of its economic competition. Communities try for big bucks to improve their downtowns. Clayton wants the money and we learn what’s on the wish list for the village along the St. Lawrence River. Improvements big and...
wwnytv.com
Debbie L. Wood, 63, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Debbie L. Wood, 63, passed away unexpectedly at her home in Clayton Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Debbie was born in Watertown May 30, 1959, daughter of Robert J. and Louise J. Phelps Sherman and she graduated from Thousand Islands High School. Her first marriage ended in divorce. On September 30, 1995 she married Keith D. Wood at the Depauville United Methodist Church with Rev. Joseph DeGroote officiating.
wwnytv.com
Selena A. Swinyer, 45, of South Colton
SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Selena A. Swinyer, 45, a resident of Snell Road, South Colton, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Ms. Swinyer passed away Tuesday evening at her home after a two year fight with cancer. A complete obituary...
wwnytv.com
Emily J. LaFazia, 88, formerly of Theresa and Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Emily J. LaFazia, 88, formerly of Theresa and Philadelphia, NY, passed away, Sunday, September 4, 2022 at Samaritan Keep Nursing Home, Watertown, NY. Born on September 30, 1933 at Mercy Hospital, Watertown, NY, she was a daughter of William and Ethel Joyner VanTassel and attended...
wwnytv.com
Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, 78, of Fine
FINE, New York (WWNY) - Jacqueline “Jackie” P. Stumpf, age 78, of Fine, passed away at home on Monday, September 19, 2022. Her burial will be private. Arrangements are with French Family Funeral Home in Star Lake. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.
wwnytv.com
Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, of Clayton
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. George W. Forbes, 95, educator, world traveler, and well known figure in Clayton’s community life for 60 years, passed away peacefully at his home in Clayton on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. A funeral service will be held at the Clayton United Methodist Church...
wwnytv.com
Memorial Services for Deanna M. McCabe & Doris McCabe
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Memorial Services for Deanna M. McCabe, 65, and Doris McCabe, 98, will be held on Sunday, October 2, 2022, at 4:00 pm in the Chapel of the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Services, located at 500 State Street in Carthage, NY 13619. Deanna M. McCabe...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s Court Street closed off through Friday
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Downtown Watertown is a bit harder to navigate with Court Street closed off as a large project continues to get done. Parts of the street have been torn up for a few weeks. It’s the city’s streetscape program where the street will get improvements including new sidewalks - all to make it more pedestrian friendly.
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
wwnytv.com
Kevin Lee Terrance, 66, of Ogdensburg
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Funeral Services for Kevin Lee Terrance, age 66 of Ogdensburg will be held at 6:00pm on Thursday (Sept 22, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Deacon Mark LaLonde officiating. Burial will be at a later date at Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours...
wwnytv.com
Meeting the new owners of Dry Hill Ski Area
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s the end of an era for Tim and Deb McAtee: they’re selling Dry Hill Ski Area to Pat and Boo Jareo. “Definitely bittersweet after 40 years. I found I’m having a hard time letting go, even though I know it’s time to do it, so a lot of emotions,” said Tim.
New Haunted Tunnel in Central New York for a Spooky Halloween
The Halloween Creepy Crawl is back in Central New York this year with a spookier twist in a new haunted tunnel. The annual haunted riverwalk in Oswego will be transformed the train tunnel on East First Street into a haunted tunnel. There will also be ax chuckers, rock climbing, a mechanical bull, live music, food, and beverages in the beer garden that will be held in Rotary Park. "Same event, new twist," said Oswego Mayor Billy Barlow.
wwnytv.com
What’s happening at Clayton Opera House? Check it out!
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s always a lot going on at the Clayton Opera House. Executive director Julie Garnsey stopped by to fill us in. Watch the video for her interview on 7 News This Morning. Here’s what’s coming up:. - The jazz vocal group New...
wwnytv.com
Fall arts festival coming soon
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The Watertown Downtown Business Association is hosting the Local Arts Fall Festival next month. DBA president Joseph Wessner says that what used to be called the Black River Fall Festival now goes by its acronym, LAFF. Watch the video for his interview on 7 News...
wwnytv.com
More Ogdensburg residents advised to boil water
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - More Ogdensburg neighborhoods are being advised to boil water. City officials say people should avoid using tap water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth, and preparing food. They should boil the water or use bottled instead. Crews are replacing a water valve, so...
