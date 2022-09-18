Read full article on original website
2urbangirls.com
Teen fatally shot near West Covina
WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
49-year-old man found dead inside Carson business was apparently stabbed, authorities say
A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found with apparent stab wounds inside a business in Carson, according to the authorities.
2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV
Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
foxla.com
Lancaster bar shooting leaves man dead, another in critical condition
LANCASTER, Calif. - Authorities have identified the man who was shot dead and another wounded at a Lancaster bar over the weekend. The shooting happened Sunday just before 2 a.m. at the Xalisco Bar and Grill located at 42525 10th Street West. Police said a fight broke out among several...
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man shot to death in Bell Gardens
BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A 28-year-old man who was found shot to death in Bell Gardens was identified Monday. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. Sunday to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street in response to reports of gunshots in the area found Jimmy Ayala of Los Angeles suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway
Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital
La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
2urbangirls.com
Man found fatally stabbed in Carson business is being investigated as a homicide
CARSON, Calif. – The fatal stabbing of a man who was found in a Carson business by a co-worker is being investigated as a homicide, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man Shot to Death at Bar and Grill in Lancaster Identified
Authorities Monday identified a 30-year-old man who was killed in a shooting that left another person critically wounded in Lancaster.
Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival
Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
Police identify man seen on video abusing dog at Anaheim apartment complex
Police in Anaheim say the man has been identified but isn't in custody. Now, they're trying to track him down and check on the health of the animal.
VIDEO: LAPD asking public's help identifying suspect in hit-and-run
The LAPD is seeking help from the public to identify the driver involved in a felony hit and run that resulted in severe injury to the victim.
Man Pleads No Contest to Stabbing Homeless Man to Death
A 38-year-old Los Angeles man pleaded no contest Thursday to voluntary manslaughter for fatally stabbing a homeless man who approached his girlfriend in Hollywood.
1 Killed, 1 Injured in 2-Vehicle Rollover Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: Two vehicles overturned in a traffic collision leaving one person dead at the scene and the other injured Thursday morning, Sept. 22, in the city of Lancaster. At approximately 8:25 a.m., the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received a...
Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient
Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.” No identification was found […]
2urbangirls.com
Man found shot to death in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics...
Canyon News
Studio City Shooting Prompts Standoff With Police
STUDIO CITY—On September 15, at approximately 5 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 10900 block of Bluffside Drive and Vineland. Officers taped off the area including the parking lot adjacent to Rite Aid Pharmacy and Ralph’s Grocery Store...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]
41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
outlooknewspapers.com
Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified
First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
