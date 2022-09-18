ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell Gardens, CA

Comments / 0

Related
2urbangirls.com

Teen fatally shot near West Covina

WEST COVINA, Calif. – An 18-year-old man was shot and killed in an unincorporated area between West Covina and Industry, authorities said Wednesday. Deputies from the Industry Sheriff’s Station were called at 9:22 p.m. Tuesday to the 500 block of Abery Avenue, near Valley Boulevard, where they discovered the victim lying in the street suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
WEST COVINA, CA
Key News Network

2 Victims Found Shot in Bullet Riddled SUV

Westmont, Los Angeles County, CA: Two unknown victims were found shot in a bullet riddled SUV at approximately 10:51 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the unincorporated community of Westmont in Los Angeles County. Los Angeles County Fire and Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the location after multiple reports...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bell Gardens, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Bell Gardens, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Live Oak, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man shot to death in Bell Gardens

BELL GARDENS, Calif. – A 28-year-old man who was found shot to death in Bell Gardens was identified Monday. Bell Gardens police officers dispatched about 1:10 a.m. Sunday to the 6000 block of Live Oak Street in response to reports of gunshots in the area found Jimmy Ayala of Los Angeles suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
BELL GARDENS, CA
KTLA

1 dead in eight-vehicle pileup on 105 freeway

Emergency crews responded to the scene of an eight-vehicle crash on the 105 freeway in South Los Angeles Thursday morning. One person was killed while six others were injured, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The crash happened along the eastbound lanes of the 105 freeway near the 110 freeway interchange around 7:30 a.m. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

La Puente Shooting Victim Dies at Hospital

La Puente, Los Angeles County, CA: Paramedics tried to save the life of a man who was critically wounded in a shooting Tuesday night, Sept. 20, in the city of La Puente. Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department Industry Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a gunshot victim lying in the middle of the street around 9:22 p.m. on the 500 block of North Abery Avenue and Rorimer Street.
LA PUENTE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime#Live Oak Street#Homicide Bureau
CBS LA

Sheriff's report: 2 died, several arrested for serious crimes at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival

Two people died and several arrests made at the Nocturnal Wonderland festival last weekend at the Glen Helen Amphitheater, authorities confirmed Thursday.During the four-day electronic music festival, at least 11 people had to be medically evaluated and taken to local hospitals for further treatment. Of those hospitalized, two people died, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. It's unclear at this time if one of those people who died includes 27-year-old Eli Gillespie-Rodriguez of Montebello, whose mother came forward to demand answers."I don't want anybody else's mothers to suffer," she said Monday.Both deaths are under investigation, and authorities did...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KTLA

Torrance hospital seeks help identifying unknown patient

Harbor-UCLA Medical Center staff are asking for the public’s help in identifying a patient who was found in Torrance. The man was found by paramedics near 1858 Del Amo Blvd. on Sept. 13. He is currently alert, but is “unable to communicate any information which will help the hospital identify him.” No identification was found […]
TORRANCE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man found shot to death in Carson

CARSON, Calif. – A man was shot dead Sunday morning in Carson, authorities said. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. to Paradise Valley South, regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the man unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Paramedics...
CARSON, CA
Canyon News

Studio City Shooting Prompts Standoff With Police

STUDIO CITY—On September 15, at approximately 5 a.m., the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call of a shooting in the area of 10900 block of Bluffside Drive and Vineland. Officers taped off the area including the parking lot adjacent to Rite Aid Pharmacy and Ralph’s Grocery Store...
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
outlooknewspapers.com

Woman Killed in LCF Collision Identified

First published in the Sept. 15 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle on the eastbound 210 Freeway in the La Cañada Flintridge area on Tuesday was identified. The fatal injury occurred at about 4 a.m. Tuesday near Angeles...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy