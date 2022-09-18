ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Harrisburg, PA
Pennsylvania Government
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region. Forecasters said the storm threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain on Sunday and Monday, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. “The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
Pennsylvania expands food assistance program - SNAP

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known asSNAP. The change means an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for food stamps, according to the Department of Human Services. Effective Oct. 1, the state...
Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm

MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1

LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
Tom Wolf
Pennsylvania restaurants named New York Times best in the US for 2022

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Pennsylvania have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
Alaska Governor Declares State of Disaster After State Battered by Historic Storm

On Saturday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a state of disaster following historically powerful storms that have battered the western coastline of the state. The storms are threatening Alaska’s vast but scarcely populated coastlines as towns face strong winds and flooding. Forecasters are warning locals of possible power outages and are predicting one of the worst storms in the history of the state.
Puerto Rico
DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties

The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead

The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
