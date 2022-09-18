Read full article on original website
Experts say covid pandemic continues to hospitalize, kill in Pennsylvania, despite Biden comments
For many, if not most, the masks are off and the covid pandemic is in the rearview mirror. But an average of 10 people are dying from covid in Pennsylvania each day, and about 1,150 residents are hospitalized with the virus, according to state health data. The state Department of...
local21news.com
Pennsylvania Task Force deployed to Puerto Rico for hurricane support
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Gov. Wolf has announced today that two members of Pennsylvania's Task Force 1 (PATF-1) Urban Search & Rescue (US&R) are being sent to Puerto Rico to help response operations. The storm, now upgraded to a hurricane, has garnered growing concern amongst Puerto Rico natives,...
Puerto Ricans in New York scramble to lend aid after Hurricane Fiona ravages the island
Homes are flooded on Salinas Beach after the passing of Hurricane Fiona in Salinas, Puerto Rico. They're engaging in a familiar waiting game, just five years after another hurricane tore through the region. [ more › ]
Biden issues emergency declaration as Hurricane Fiona barrels toward Puerto Rico
President Biden approved Puerto Rico’s emergency declaration on Sunday, just before Fiona strengthened into a hurricane as it approached the island. The National Weather Service (NWS) issued hurricane warnings for Puerto Rico as heavy rains from the storm reach the island. “Heavy rains from Fiona will continue across Puerto...
Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast on Sunday as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads and flung the pieces around. Hundreds of people were evacuated or rescued across the island as floodwaters rose swiftly. Rushing rivers of brown water enveloped cars, first floors and even an airport runway in the island’s southern region. Forecasters said the storm threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain on Sunday and Monday, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in eastern and southern Puerto Rico. “The damages that we are seeing are catastrophic,” said Gov. Pedro Pierluisi.
WGAL
Pennsylvania expands food assistance program - SNAP
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's administration has announced an expansion to the state's Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which is known asSNAP. The change means an additional 420,000 Pennsylvanians will now be eligible for food stamps, according to the Department of Human Services. Effective Oct. 1, the state...
Hurricane Fiona expected to become Cat. 4 storm
MIAMI - Hurricane Fiona grew Monday evening to a Category 2 storm after it battered Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and headed towards Turks and Caicos.According to the 11 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, the storm was packing sustained winds of 110 miles per hour or more and was slowly moving northwest.A hurricane warning remained in effect for the Turks and Caicos with a hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings issued for parts of the Dominican Republic, according to the National Weather Service.The latest advisory said the storm could strengthen to Category 4 status as it moves...
SNAP benefits expanding for Pennsylvanians beginning Oct. 1
LANCASTER, Pa. — In recognition of Hunger Action Month officials across the state gathered to announce updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). Effective Oct. 1, Pennsylvania will increase the income threshold for all applicants to 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guidelines (FPIG) With this change, more...
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Damage assessments begin in flooded remote Alaska villages
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Authorities in Alaska were making contact Monday with some of the most remote villages in the United States to determine their food and water needs, as well as assess the damage after a massive storm flooded communities on the state’s vast western coast this weekend.
Pennsylvania expanding food assistance during Hunger Action Month
Pennsylvania leaders on Thursday announced updates to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) that will expand eligibility for the program.
Lancaster Farming
Addiction, Recovery and Service in Pennsylvania: A Personal Story
Grace Shober was an easygoing kid with a full life. Then the lights went out. “Grace was our easiest child, and then all of a sudden it switched — It was just like a switch went off,” her mother, Gerri Shober of Reinholds, Pennsylvania, said. “It was like...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania restaurants named New York Times best in the US for 2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Restaurants from Pennsylvania have been named among the 50 best restaurants in the country by the New York Times. The Restaurant List is an annual collection of NYT’s favorite restaurants in America. Each entry on the list of restaurants they “love most in 2022,” breaks down why the location stands out.
Alaska Governor Declares State of Disaster After State Battered by Historic Storm
On Saturday, Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy declared a state of disaster following historically powerful storms that have battered the western coastline of the state. The storms are threatening Alaska’s vast but scarcely populated coastlines as towns face strong winds and flooding. Forecasters are warning locals of possible power outages and are predicting one of the worst storms in the history of the state.
Severe storms with gusty winds, hail could hit central Pa. Wednesday: forecasters
Severe storms, heavy winds and hail could return to central Pennsylvania Wednesday night after a sunny and mild day, forecasters said. The National Weather Service said most of Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with highs in the mid 80s. But strong to severe storms are expected Wednesday night in...
abc27.com
Bumper crop of honey for some Midstate Pa. beekeepers, thanks partly – perhaps – to evil spotted lanternflies?
HALIFAX and BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — On balance, they’re an ecological disaster. But if you’re struggling to find something nice to say about spotted lanternflies, consider what seems to be a role they’re playing in sustaining honeybees. Or more precisely, the role lanternfly excrement —...
thelakewoodscoop.com
DEP Urges Residents To Check Trees For Beech Leaf Disease, Which Is Confirmed In 12 New Jersey Counties
The Department of Environmental Protection is urging New Jersey residents to check trees on their property for signs of beech leaf disease and report their findings to the New Jersey Forest Service, Commissioner Shawn M. LaTourette announced today. Beech leaf disease was first detected in Bergen and Essex counties in summer 2020 and is now confirmed in 10 additional counties.
"We've got a house ... floating upstream": Massive storm batters Alaska's west coast
Floodwaters were receding in parts of western Alaska battered by the worst storm in a half century, leaving behind debris flung by powerful Bering Sea waves into beaches and seaside communities. The storm, the remnant of Typhoon Merbok, was weakening Sunday as it moved north from the Bering Strait into...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania communities receive $18.2M for infrastructure, community projects
(WHTM) – Governor Tom Wolf today announced 130 new project approvals through the Commonwealth Financing Authority (CFA) for environmental and infrastructure projects across Pennsylvania. The 130 Act 13 projects approved today are in 40 counties. The total funding amount is more than $18.2 million. The projects are designated for...
47-Year-Old Who Went Missing In Deerpark Found Dead
The search for a missing fisherman who disappeared in the region has come to a tragic end. Search crews recovered a man’s body at around 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, in the Delaware River in New Jersey, according to New York State Police. Authorities later identified him as 47-year-old...
