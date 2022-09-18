Read full article on original website
dailyegyptian.com
Salukis’ women’s Golf places Ninth at Hoover Invitational
The Southern Illinois women’s golf team traveled to Birmingham, Alabama on Monday and Tuesday, September 19-20, to compete in the Hoover Invitational hosted by UAB. SIU’s squad placed ninth out of ten teams at the meet. Junior Ayanna Habeel was the best performer for the Salukis, scoring 235...
kniakrls.com
Hail, Heavy Rain Impact Most of South Central Iowa Saturday
Several severe thunderstorms impacted south central Iowa Saturday evening, bringing hail and heavy rain to many communities. The KNIA/KRLS Severe Weather Action Team was on the air from approximately 7 p.m. until 9:30 for five warnings impacting Marion and Warren Counties. Reports of nickel-sized hail were confirmed in Norwalk, and pea to nickel sized hail in Pella and near Lake Red Rock, and smaller hail multiple times in the Knoxville area. Many area rain gauges were filled as well, with 1-3″ widespread reported throughout Saturday, including:
who13.com
Tornadoes Possible In Iowa Sunday Afternoon
There is an Enhanced Risk for severe weather today over much of Southeast Iowa. The level 3 of 5 risk threshold is for large to very large, destructive hail and the possibility of strong tornadoes with long-lived supercell thunderstorms, according to the Storm Prediction Center. Storms will likely form this...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, September 18th, 2022
Odin Police have arrested 45-year-old Teddy Brown of Locust Street in Centralia for the production of cannabis. 21-year-old Anthony Dickerson of West Bond in Patoka was arrested by Central City Police for driving on a suspended license, resisting arrest, and child endangerment. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31-year-old Stephanie Thomas...
Motorcycle crash in Des Moines results in one death
DES MOINES, Iowa — A motorcycle accident on Saturday morning resulted in the death of one person. At approximately 10:26 a.m. the Des Moines Police Department and the Des Moines Fire Department responded to a report of a motorcycle crash in the 1400 block of E. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. When first responders arrived […]
Police investigating shots fired near East High School
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating after receiving multiple calls about gunshots being heard near East High School Tuesday morning. The reports came in shortly after 11:30 a.m. about gunshots heard in the area of E. 13th Street and Walker Street, said Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. The […]
kbsi23.com
Missing McCracken County woman found
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A woman who was missing out of McCracken County has been found. Toni L. Wells, 31, of Paducah was last seen in the area of South Livingston Elementary School at around 5 p.m. on August 20. However, she was found and is safe, according...
Fatal Accident Claims Life Of Young Farmer In Northeast Iowa
Fall is a dangerous time of year when you’re a farmer. There is a lot of heavy machinery going at once which means there are more ways things can go wrong. And sometimes accidents do happen, and when they do it’s never easy to unexpectedly lose someone, especially when they are young.
Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries
Through sheer happenstance, I was the first journalist to stumble upon the scene of a tragic set of circumstances, that 40 years later is still a deep wound on our state that time has not healed. On the Sunday morning before Labor Day, my wife and I were driving to church in West Des Moines. […] The post Forty years ago, I stumbled into one of Iowa’s great mysteries appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCCI.com
Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road shuts down and leaves people with fewer options
DES MOINES, Iowa — A popular Des Moines grocery store is closed for good. The Price Chopper on Merle Hay Road closed its doors on Sunday. Customers told KCCI they're sad to see the store go. "It's sad to see any place closing down, we've seen it a lot...
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Department looking for 3 men
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Department would like to public’s assistance finding three men who are wanted for various charges. Michael A. Klisnick, 22, is wanted out of Franklin County for failure to appear on aggravated battery. He was last known to be living in the Christopher area.
westkentuckystar.com
Two McCracken men face meth, other charges after searches
Two separate investigations last week led drug detectives to arrest two McCracken County residents. Authorities received several complaints of illegal drug activity at a home on Columbus Avenue last Monday. The sheriff's office said the homeowner, 61-year-old Ted Burtner, was found to be in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.
