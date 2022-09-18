Read full article on original website
If you wonder what’s wrong with the youth of today… look no further than ANN ARBOR … you don’t have look to deep to find all the dirty little secrets they so desperately want to hide..
this amazing and we need more festivals and lectures on psychedelics and their positive impact on society
Psychedelics can save the world. They helped us evolve once before and we are set to do it again. Complain all you want. You complainers are becoming a bigger and bigger minority each and everyday.
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes look for first win in Ann Arbor since 2016The LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Women’s Soccer: Buckeyes play to scoreless draw at Michigan, shut out for third time in five gamesThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
Lech Walesa: The Last Cold Warrior Comes to Ann ArborJoseph SerwachAnn Arbor, MI
Thousands of these dinosaur-like birds will soon be migrating through Michigan
In the coming weeks, Michigan will witness the spectacular migration of one of the oldest bird species in the world. Sandhill cranes are often compared to living dinosaurs, and for good reason: not only are they believed to have existed in their present form for more than 2.5 million years, their bright yellow eyes, six-foot wingspans and trumpeting calls make them seem like creatures from Jurassic Park.
Your A to Z guide to attending Michigan’s Big Ten opener against Maryland
ANN ARBOR, MI - After making it through the nonconference season undefeated and unchallenged, Michigan football wraps up its early run of home games inside Michigan Stadium on Saturday in its conference opener against Maryland. No. 4 Michigan (3-0) hosts the Terrapins (3-0) at noon on Sept. 24, in Michigan...
See inside new downtown Ann Arbor condos where prices top $1M
ANN ARBOR, MI — For retirees Cathi Duchon and Reid Thebault, one of the selling points of their new Ann Arbor condo is the convenience of a downtown lifestyle. “The idea was to be somewhere where we could pretty much walk everywhere and enjoy the town, enjoy the university, and then when we travel, basically lock the door and not worry about anything,” Thebault said.
LGBTQ, reproductive and voter rights a vital message for rally organizers ahead of election
A celebration full of equestrians in cowboy hats and horse figurines for Michigan Equine Legislative Day was contrasted by the rainbow flags for an equality rally that was held on the opposite side of the Capitol Wednesday afternoon. Roughly two dozen people came out for the ‘Hate Won’t Win’ rally,...
fox2detroit.com
Oxford school massacre updates • 3 juveniles charged in Fraser teen's death • Blight near Detroit daycare
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - Ethan Crumbley is back in court for his monthly adult jail review, the required hearing that juveniles staying in an adult facility must have for a judge to assess the needs of the person incarcerated. And Circuit Court Judge presiding over the decisions has maintained that...
WJR
Tudor Dixon Calls for Michigan Superintendent’s Resignation After LGBTQ+ Training Surfaces
LANSING, September 21, 2022 ~ Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Tudor Dixon called for the resignation of Michigan Superintendent of Public Instruction Michael Rice on Tuesday, on the grounds that he backed Department of Education training sessions that coached teachers to hide information on student gender identity and transitional choices from parents.
Wolverine recruiting report: Will Michigan’s hot start lead to more commitments?
Michigan’s football team is 3-0 and a top-five team in the country in both national polls. But the Wolverines’ hot start has yet to yield any new commitments on the recruiting trail. Jim Harbaugh’s program has remained at 14 verbal pledges in the 2023 class since Aug. 13, with its national ranking dropping to No. 29 overall.
3 Cities in Michigan Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from CBS News and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, three cities in Michigan were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Will Michigan see a quiet winter or another COVID-19 surge?
Whether a new coronavirus variant takes hold in the coming weeks could determine if Michigan will undergo another seasonal COVID surge or enjoy its first quiet winter in three years. Modeling from The COVID-19 Scenario Modeling Hub offer projections for the next six months, with a handful of different scenarios...
‘He believed in local news,’ former colleagues say of late Booth Newspapers president
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – He was a news man who always had a vision, his former colleagues say. With that vision, Werner Veit helped bring the news to newspaper subscribers in Michigan and shape the next generation of journalists. Veit, a former president of Booth Newspapers Inc., the parent...
Why Michigan’s unusual education bureaucracy matters in the flap over LGBT training videos
Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon has railed against training videos that suggested, among other things, that educators could tell parents about a transgender child’s suicidal thoughts without revealing that the child was transgender. She’s called for the resignation of Michael Rice, Michigan’s superintendent of public instruction and the head...
fox2detroit.com
Tudor Dixon's stance on education, gender identity in push to attract female vote for Michigan Governor
Dixon pushes education, gender issues in effort for more female voters in Governor's race. As there are growing predictions in Michigan that the female vote will determine who will win the race for Governor, both women involved are implementing different strategies to attract those votes. Tudor Dixon says the state's education is being treated like labs and objects to allowing biological boys to join a female sports team.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Michigan Flags Lowered Wednesday To Honor Former State Representative
Governor Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags within the State Capitol Complex to be lowered to half-staff on Wednesday, September 21 to honor and remember former state Representative Sharon Gire. The flag lowering will coincide with a memorial resolution from the Michigan House of Representatives in her honor.
Detroit riverfront mansion for sale at $2.2 million
Only a handful of single-family houses in Detroit can claim to have direct, private water frontage along the Detroit River. A home on the city's east side next door to the Manoogian Mansion is one of them and it’s on the market for $2.2 million. This waterfront home built in 1921 on a 0.69-acre lot boasts direct views of The Detroit Yacht Club on Belle Isle and of downtown Detroit from its backyard. ...
Michigan Senate passes bills forcing schools to filter drinking water
LANSING, MI — All schools and childcare centers in Michigan would be required to filter drinking water for contaminants like lead under legislation which passed by the state senate this week by a large bipartisan margin. Senate Bills 184 and 185, introduced in February 2021 by state Sens. Curtis...
Ann Arbor La-Z-Boy in former Joe’s Crab Shack could open as soon as December
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Ann Arbor customers will soon be able to shop for comfortable recliners and plush sectionals at a La-Z-Boy showroom in a former restaurant. Joe’s Crab Shack, 3020 Lohr Road, shut down in 2017 after the company pulled out of Michigan. La-Z-Boy confirmed in October 2021 that it would open a location in the space.
Nurses reach tentative agreement with University of Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI - After two months of negotiations and working without a new contract, the Michigan Nurses Association of the University of Michigan Professional Nurse Council has reached a tentative agreement with the university. The tentative agreement with the UMPNC’s 6,200 nurses was reached late Wednesday, Sept. 22, ending...
Where’s the center of Michigan’s population? See how it’s changed since 1880
Hartville, Missouri, population 594, is the epicenter of the United States. Not because of anything the town offers, but because it’s the new center of population for nation, according to U.S. Census Bureau’s 2020 data. The small town is celebrating the honor on Wednesday, Sept. 21, with an event and an unveiling of a commemorative monument.
Stingy Michigan defense eager for test vs. Maryland, QB Taulia Tagovailoa
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — All the talk about an easy non-conference schedule can be thrown out the window this weekend, when Michigan football opens conference play against one of the Big Ten’s most explosive offenses. Like the Wolverines, Maryland is off to a 3-0 start and stuffing the...
Who has the coolest football helmet in the Ann Arbor area? MLive gives its thoughts
ANN ARBOR – School logos, fancy designs and classical looks, Ann Arbor-area football teams has creative helmet designs. And MLive has highlighted some of its favorite helmets below. These helmets are unique to each team and signifies what separates each school from its peers.
