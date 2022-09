Avalanche’s Bo Byram on Stanley Cup, Broncos and Nathan MacKinnon contract: “The quicker that can get done, the better”

Most people agree that the price of food and beverages at stadiums has gotten a bit out of control these days, especially when you factor in how the average ticket prices have skyrocketed over the years. Gone are the days of grabbing some cheap tickets for friends and family and heading to a game for less than several hundred dollars, never mind what you're going to spend on food and drinks. It can make a pretty expensive day.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO