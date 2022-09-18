Read full article on original website
Special Weather Statement issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 07:06:00 AKDT Expires: 2022-09-20 18:00:00 AKDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range Snow Above 3000 Feet Late Tonight Into Tuesday Snow is expected to develop late tonight above 3000 feet and continue into Tuesday. Up to 3 inches is possible in Atigun Pass. with lesser amounts just below pass level.
Special Weather Statement issued for Fond Du Lac, Ozaukee, Sheboygan, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 13:01:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Fond Du Lac; Ozaukee; Sheboygan; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Ozaukee, southeastern Fond du Lac, northeastern Washington and southern Sheboygan Counties through 145 PM CDT At 107 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Campbellsport, or near Kewaskum, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Sheboygan Falls, Oostburg, Belgium, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Campbellsport, Random Lake, Ashford, Cascade, Adell, Waldo, Silver Creek, Beechwood, Dundee, Waucousta, Boltonville, Harrington Beach St Park, Gibbsville and Batavia. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Lake, Northern Cook by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 14:50:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, breakwalls, or other shoreline structures. Target Area: Lake; Northern Cook BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...High waves up to 5 feet and dangerous currents expected at Lake Michigan beaches. * WHERE...Lake IL and Northern Cook Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Swimming conditions will be life threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers.
Special Weather Statement issued for Calumet, Manitowoc, Waushara, Winnebago by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 11:16:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-20 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Calumet; Manitowoc; Waushara; Winnebago Scattered thunderstorms will impact portions of Calumet, Winnebago, southeastern Waushara and west central Manitowoc Counties through NOON CDT At 1115 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking scattered thunderstorms along a line extending from 9 miles east of Lake Poygan to Berlin. Movement was east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near Oshkosh around 1125 AM CDT. Menasha around 1130 AM CDT. High Cliff State Park and Northern Lake Winnebago around 1140 AM CDT. Brillion around 1155 AM CDT. Central Lake Winnebago around 1200 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Pickett, Killsnake Wildlife Area, Butte Des Morts, Larsen, Lake Butte Des Morts, Jericho, Rivermoor, Reedsville, Charlesburg and Brothertown. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley, McKenzie, Slope by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-22 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution. Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Target Area: Billings; Bowman; Golden Valley; McKenzie; Slope WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ TO 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ THURSDAY * WHAT...Southeast winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...McKenzie, Billings, Bowman, Golden Valley and Slope Counties. * WHEN...From 10 AM CDT /9 AM MDT/ to 8 PM CDT /7 PM MDT/ Thursday. * IMPACTS...Things left unsecured will be blow around.
Special Weather Statement issued for Inland Palm Beach County, Metro Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-20 09:57:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-20 14:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: These winds can down small tree limbs and branches, and blow around unsecured small objects. Seek shelter in a safe building until the storm passes. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Inland Palm Beach County; Metro Palm Beach County Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of north central Palm Beach County through 230 PM EDT At 137 PM EDT, National Weather Service meteorologists were tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near The Acreage to near Lion Country Safari Park. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palm Beach Gardens, Lion Country Safari Park, The Acreage, Loxahatchee Groves, Caloosa and Jupiter Farms. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Severe Weather Statement issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 18:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Pima A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM MST FOR CENTRAL PIMA COUNTY At 612 PM MST, a severe thunderstorm was located over San Isidro, or 13 miles northeast of Sells, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include San Isidro, Kitt Peak, Comobabi and South Comobabi. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Frost Advisory issued for Western Chippewa, Western Mackinac by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 02:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Western Chippewa; Western Mackinac FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Western Chippewa and Western Mackinac Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Flood Watch issued for Tavaputs Plateau by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 02:49:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Tavaputs Plateau FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Colorado and east central Utah, including the following areas, in Colorado, Central Colorado River Basin, Debeque to Silt Corridor, Flat Tops, Gore and Elk Mountains/Central Mountain Valleys, Roan and Tavaputs Plateaus, Upper Gunnison River Valley and West Elk and Sawatch Mountains. In east central Utah, Tavaputs Plateau. * WHEN...Through this evening. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. This also includes the Grizzly Creek, Pine Gulch, Lake Christine and other recent burn scars. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Frost Advisory issued for Marathon, Menominee, Portage, Shawano by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Marathon; Menominee; Portage; Shawano; Southern Marinette County; Southern Oconto County; Waupaca; Waushara; Wood FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Waushara, Wood, Menominee, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, Southern Oconto County and Waupaca Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered.
Frost Advisory issued for Northern Cook, Northern Lake, Southern Cook, North Shore by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Northern Cook, Northern Lake; Southern Cook, North Shore FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Northern Cook and Lake and Southern Cook Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Grand Portage Reservation. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Berkshire by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 06:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-22 07:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkshire A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 700 AM EDT FOR SOUTHERN BERKSHIRE COUNTY At 618 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Sheffield, or near Great Barrington, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Great Barrington, Sheffield, Otis, Sandisfield, Housatonic, Ashley Falls, New Marlborough, Monterey, Alford, Tyringham, East Sheffield, Hartsville, Konkapot, Gomorrah, New Boston, North Otis, Newsboy Statue, Montville, Alander and Southfield. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.25 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Kenosha, Milwaukee, Racine by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 00:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Kenosha; Milwaukee; Racine BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT WILL EXPIRE AT 1 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING Wave heights will continue to lower to around 2 feet, therefore the Beach Hazard Statement will be allowed to expire.
Flood Advisory issued for La Paz by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 19:08:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 23:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: La Paz FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...A portion of west central Arizona, including northeast La Paz County. * WHEN...Until 845 PM MST. * IMPACTS...Running washes will create a hazard for some unbridged road crossings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 615 PM MST, Rainfall in the area has ended. However, ongoing runoff, including from storms that were over Yavapai County, is expected to continue. - This includes the following streams and drainages Bullard Wash, Date Creek, Santa Maria River, and smaller washes feeding into Centennial Wash and Cunningham Wash. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Alamo State Park, Old Alamo Road, Wickenburg Road, Date Creek Road, and Old Ranch Road. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
High Surf Advisory issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 7 to 9 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 23/07 PM 3.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 24/08 AM 3.5 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.7 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.1 0.6 0.6 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.8 1.0 1.2 4 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 1.0 1.0 3 NONE 24/08 AM 3.6 0.8 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.1 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 25/09 PM 2.6 -0.2 -0.2 2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.7 0.8 0.9 6 NONE 23/07 PM 3.9 1.0 0.9 4 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 1.0 0.9 2-4 NONE 24/08 PM 3.8 0.9 0.7 2 NONE 25/09 AM 3.5 0.6 0.3 3 NONE 25/09 PM 3.0 0.1 -0.1 3 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 23/08 PM 3.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/09 AM 3.7 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.5 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.3 0.6 0.6 1 NONE 25/09 PM 2.9 0.2 0.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.0 0.5 0.4 3 NONE 23/11 AM 2.3 -0.2 -0.1 2-4 NONE 23/11 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.1 0.6 0.5 1 NONE 25/12 AM 3.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 25/12 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 AM 2.0 0.0 0.5 6 NONE 23/10 PM 2.2 0.2 0.5 4 NONE 24/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/11 PM 2.6 0.6 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/10 AM 2.5 0.5 0.8 3 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.4 0.6 0.9 2 NONE 23/07 PM 4.1 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.9 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 PM 4.1 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE 25/08 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1-2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 4.7 0.2 0.5 1 NONE 23/08 PM 5.4 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 24/08 AM 5.5 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 24/08 PM 5.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 5.4 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 PM 4.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.3 0.3 0.6 4 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 0.8 0.8 3 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.8 0.8 0.7 1-2 NONE 25/09 AM 3.7 0.7 0.6 3 NONE 25/09 PM 3.6 0.6 0.5 3 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 5.3 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 23/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 6.4 1.8 1.5 1 NONE 24/08 PM 6.9 2.3 1.3 1 NONE 25/09 AM 6.2 1.6 0.9 1 NONE 25/09 PM 6.2 1.6 0.6 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 4.7 1.0 1.4 6-8 NONE 23/06 PM 4.8 1.1 1.2 7-8 NONE 24/07 AM 4.4 0.7 0.8 5 NONE 24/07 PM 4.3 0.6 0.5 3 NONE 25/07 AM 3.9 0.2 0.2 3-4 NONE 25/08 PM 3.3 -0.4 -0.5 3 NONE
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Beaver Island and surrounding islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 22:11:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 02:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Please check with your local authorities on potential beach closures. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Leelanau; Manistee; Presque Isle BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High waves and strong currents leading to dangerous swim conditions. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 2 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Strong currents can pull swimmers into deeper water and high waves can sweep people off piers.
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pima by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 19:56:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-22 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Washes, streams, and rivers can become raging killer currents in a matter of minutes, even from distant rainfall. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 756 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. This extends the original Flash Flood Warning by 1 hour. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, and streets. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Three Points, Kitt Peak, San Pedro and Pan Tak. This includes the following highways Route 86 between mile markers 128 and 154. Route 286 between mile markers 38 and 45. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Freeze Warning issued for Florence, Forest, Langlade, Lincoln, Northern Marinette County by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 23:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-23 08:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Florence; Forest; Langlade; Lincoln; Northern Marinette County; Northern Oconto County; Oneida; Vilas FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas, Florence, Forest, Northern Marinette County and Northern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...Until 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Freeze Warning issued for Crawford, Kalkaska, Missaukee, Ogemaw, Oscoda, Roscommon by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-23 02:37:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Crawford; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Roscommon FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 32 expected. * WHERE...Kalkaska, Crawford, Oscoda, Missaukee, Roscommon and Ogemaw Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Flood Watch issued for Jemez Mountains, Tusas Mountains Including Chama by NWS
Effective: 2022-09-22 23:53:00 MDT Expires: 2022-09-23 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Target Area: Jemez Mountains; Tusas Mountains Including Chama FLOOD WATCH WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The Flood Watch will expire for a portion of north central New Mexico, including the following areas, Jemez Mountains and Tusas Mountains Including Chama. The flooding threat has ended. Therefore, the Flood Watch will expire at Midnight MDT tonight.
