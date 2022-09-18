Effective: 2022-09-23 04:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-23 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions. Target Area: Eastern Currituck HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EARLY THIS MORNING TO 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 7 to 9 feet expected in the surf zone. For the Beach Hazards Statement, breaking waves of 7 to 9 ft will result in rough surf conditions and a high risk of rip currents. * WHERE...In Maryland, Maryland Beaches County. In North Carolina, Eastern Currituck County. In Virginia, Virginia Beach, and Accomack and Northampton Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, from 4 AM to 8 PM EDT Friday. For the Beach Hazards Statement, from late tonight through Friday evening. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. OCEAN CITY INLET MD MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.0 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.5 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 3.0 0.5 0.8 1 NONE 23/07 PM 3.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 24/08 AM 3.5 1.0 1.2 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.7 1.2 1.1 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.1 0.6 0.6 1 NONE 25/08 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 1 NONE SEWELLS POINT VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.7 FT, MAJOR 3.7 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 3.8 1.0 1.2 4 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 1.0 1.0 3 NONE 24/08 AM 3.6 0.8 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.6 0.8 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.1 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 25/09 PM 2.6 -0.2 -0.2 2 NONE CHESAPEAKE BAY BRIDGE TUNNEL VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.0 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.1 FT, MODERATE 2.6 FT, MAJOR 3.1 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.7 0.8 0.9 6 NONE 23/07 PM 3.9 1.0 0.9 4 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 1.0 0.9 2-4 NONE 24/08 PM 3.8 0.9 0.7 2 NONE 25/09 AM 3.5 0.6 0.3 3 NONE 25/09 PM 3.0 0.1 -0.1 3 NONE LYNNHAVEN INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/08 AM 4.0 1.3 1.6 1 NONE 23/08 PM 3.9 1.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/09 AM 3.7 1.0 1.1 1 NONE 24/08 PM 3.5 0.8 0.9 1 NONE 25/09 AM 3.3 0.6 0.6 1 NONE 25/09 PM 2.9 0.2 0.2 1 NONE SAXIS VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.5 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 4.0 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 22/11 PM 3.0 0.5 0.4 3 NONE 23/11 AM 2.3 -0.2 -0.1 2-4 NONE 23/11 PM 2.8 0.3 0.2 2 NONE 24/12 PM 3.1 0.6 0.5 1 NONE 25/12 AM 3.6 1.1 0.9 1 NONE 25/12 PM 4.0 1.5 1.3 2 NONE NASSAWADOX CREEK AT BAYFORD VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 3.0 FT, MODERATE 3.5 FT, MAJOR 4.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.0 FT, MODERATE 1.5 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/09 AM 2.0 0.0 0.5 6 NONE 23/10 PM 2.2 0.2 0.5 4 NONE 24/09 AM 2.5 0.5 0.9 2-3 NONE 24/11 PM 2.6 0.6 0.9 1-2 NONE 25/10 AM 2.5 0.5 0.8 3 NONE CHINCOTEAGUE INLET VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 6.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.7 FT, MODERATE 2.2 FT, MAJOR 3.2 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.4 0.6 0.9 2 NONE 23/07 PM 4.1 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 24/07 AM 3.9 1.1 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 PM 4.1 1.3 1.1 1 NONE 25/08 AM 3.9 1.1 1.0 1-2 NONE 25/08 PM 4.0 1.2 1.0 1-2 NONE WACHAPREAGUE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 6.5 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.0 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.0 FT, MODERATE 3.0 FT, MAJOR 3.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 4.7 0.2 0.5 1 NONE 23/08 PM 5.4 0.9 0.8 1 NONE 24/08 AM 5.5 1.0 1.0 1 NONE 24/08 PM 5.6 1.1 1.0 1 NONE 25/09 AM 5.4 0.9 0.7 1 NONE 25/09 PM 4.6 0.1 0.0 1 NONE KIPTOPEKE VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 4.5 FT, MODERATE 5.0 FT, MAJOR 5.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.5 FT, MODERATE 2.0 FT, MAJOR 2.5 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 3.3 0.3 0.6 4 NONE 23/08 PM 3.8 0.8 0.8 3 NONE 24/08 AM 3.9 0.9 0.9 1-2 NONE 24/09 PM 3.8 0.8 0.7 1-2 NONE 25/09 AM 3.7 0.7 0.6 3 NONE 25/09 PM 3.6 0.6 0.5 3 NONE OYSTER VA MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 7.0 FT, MODERATE 7.5 FT, MAJOR 8.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 2.4 FT, MODERATE 2.9 FT, MAJOR 3.9 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/07 AM 5.3 0.7 0.8 1 NONE 23/08 PM 6.8 2.2 1.3 1 NONE 24/08 AM 6.4 1.8 1.5 1 NONE 24/08 PM 6.9 2.3 1.3 1 NONE 25/09 AM 6.2 1.6 0.9 1 NONE 25/09 PM 6.2 1.6 0.6 1 NONE COROLLA NC MLLW CATEGORIES - MINOR 5.5 FT, MODERATE 6.0 FT, MAJOR 6.5 FT MHHW CATEGORIES - MINOR 1.8 FT, MODERATE 2.3 FT, MAJOR 2.8 FT TOTAL TOTAL DEPARTURE DAY/TIME TIDE TIDE FROM NORM WAVES FLOOD FT MLLW FT MHHW FT FT IMPACT -------- --------- --------- --------- ------- -------- 23/06 AM 4.7 1.0 1.4 6-8 NONE 23/06 PM 4.8 1.1 1.2 7-8 NONE 24/07 AM 4.4 0.7 0.8 5 NONE 24/07 PM 4.3 0.6 0.5 3 NONE 25/07 AM 3.9 0.2 0.2 3-4 NONE 25/08 PM 3.3 -0.4 -0.5 3 NONE

