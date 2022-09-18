Motorcyclist dies after I-5 wreck near Lakewood Sunday morning

A 48-year-old motorcyclist died Sunday morning after he crashed his bike on northbound I-5 near Lakewood, according to the Washington State Patrol.

After the wreck, he was taken to an area hospital where he died and his family was notified. He was identified as Thomas D. Chang of Hillsboro, Oregon.

About 11 a.m., Chang was headed north on a 2022 Aprilla motorcycle. Troopers say he crashed at Gravelly Lake Drive by striking the barrier on the left shoulder.

The rider came to a stop in that area, but the motorcycle continued for another 150 feet before it finally came to a stop on the left shoulder, too, according to State Patrol.

Traffic was slowed in the area for two hours.