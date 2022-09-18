ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
African American Day Parade returns to Harlem

By Amy Yensi
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — The annual African American Day Parade was held virtually for the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, so revelers were excited to celebrate in person on Sunday.

Mayor Eric Adams and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams were among the first to help kick off the celebration for the 53rd annual African American Day Parade. Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson and District Attorney Darcel Clark were also there.

The parade route stretched along Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. Boulevard between West 111th and 137th Streets. It was packed with spectators who had been missing it for the last two years.

The parade has a specific theme each year. This year it was “Good Health is Essential. The parade honored individuals dedicated to promoting good health in this community.

The African American Day Parade was founded during the Civil Rights Movement; it was a time of deep racial turmoil. Participants say the mission of empowering and embracing African-American culture continues to resonate today.

Comments / 58

Toni Jay
3d ago

they have a parade for everyone on 5th Avenue but Black people..and even in Harlem it's on 7th so let us party where ever we can

Sandra Yagci
3d ago

It never ceases to amaze me how absolutely jealous people can be. Our vibration level is too high for you low level draconians. Your time is limited. With all the insults, there is no doubt that this only enforces the fact that we are the chosen people!

Guest
4d ago

With all the black holidays and celebrations and whatever, one would think they are hungry for attention. They shouldn't think that because they are getting plenty of attention by law enforcement.

