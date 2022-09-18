ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 175

"end of quote. repeat the line."
4d ago

why doesn't Gavin Newsom sign a bill that cracks down on crime? why doesn't Gavin Newsom sign a bill that cracks down on homelessness? why doesn't Gavin need some sign a bill that cracks down on drought?

Reply(20)
36
Clarice_Starling
4d ago

Will this make me hate him less? Can liberals really legislate my freedom to individual thoughts about how they are destroying CA and every state within the USA? Yeah, good luck with that. No one will ever shut me up as long as I’m a legal American, taxpaying citizen. Go ahead. Try. I dare you.

Reply(14)
34
Gary Rogers
4d ago

Wow, more censorship. I myself hate the described items the Governor is trying to ban but you can’t ban someone’s opinions or beliefs. He’s starting off small with this ban and the next ban won’t be looked at so hard by the people. And he will continue. The Governor must have studied at the University of North Korea .

Reply(6)
15
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Society
State
California State
Local
California Government
KESQ News Channel 3

RivCo lawmakers divided over abortion inquest bill on Newsom’s desk

A proposed state law awaiting action by the governor seeking to end coroner's inquests into self-induced abortions and other prenatal losses that might lead to criminal investigations is an invitation to "back alley'' abortions, according to one Riverside County lawmaker, while another argues it will help secure "women's rights."  Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Sept. The post RivCo lawmakers divided over abortion inquest bill on Newsom’s desk appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
SFGate

Record spending over California's legal gambling initiative

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The campaign that could bring legalized sports betting to California is the most expensive ballot-initiative fight in U.S. history at about $400 million and counting, pitting wealthy Native American tribes against online gambling companies and less-affluent tribes over what's expected to be a multibillion-dollar marketplace.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Racism#Politics State#Racial Injustice#Racial Issues#Ab 2282#Maga#Democratic#Fox News Digital
Fox News

JESSE WATTERS: Democrats are claiming that DeSantis is using migrants as political pawns

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to migrants' "bogus" lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending them to Martha’s Vineyard on "Jesse Watters Primetime." JESSE WATTERS: We reported yesterday on the bogus lawsuit filed by the Martha's Vineyard migrants against Ron DeSantis. You know, they said he caused them vertigo and confused them and made them anxious and now they can't sleep.
FLORIDA STATE
Times of San Diego

Opinion: It’s Time to Rewrite the 2nd Amendment, and California Can Lead

I served in the U.S. Army as an officer during Operation Desert Storm, and understand the importance of firearms in the defense of our nation. I am also a surgeon who has treated civilian gunshot victims for more than two decades. I cannot reconcile the senseless injuries I see with what is interpreted as a constitutional right to maintain “a militia” as laid out in the Second Amendment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
White House
POLITICO

Rising homelessness is tearing California cities apart

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A crew of state workers arrived early one hot summer day to clear dozens of people camped under a dusty overpass near California’s Capitol. The camp’s residents gathered their tents, coolers and furniture and shifted less than 100 feet across the street to city-owned land, where they’ve been ever since.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Newsom slams 'morally reprehensible' migrant transports despite launching homeless bus program as SF mayor

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is accusing Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas of possible kidnapping and has called their transporting of illegal immigrants to progressive states "morally reprehensible," despite launching a program as San Francisco mayor that bussed thousands of homeless people out of San Francisco and the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

823K+
Followers
183K+
Post
659M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy