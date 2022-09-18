Halo Collective Inc. HCANF HALO A has completed the acquisition of all of the substantial assets of three operating entities doing business as Pistil Point in Oregon which collectively hold multiple cannabis licenses. With this transaction, Halo now has full ownership of a range of indoor and outdoor cultivation, manufacturing, and distributions assets, along with an expanded library of genetics that is expected to allow the company to continue to execute its vertically integrated strategy in Oregon.

OREGON STATE ・ 15 MINUTES AGO