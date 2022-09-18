ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Halo Collective Completes Acquisition Of Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Hub In Oregon

Halo Collective Inc. HCANF HALO A has completed the acquisition of all of the substantial assets of three operating entities doing business as Pistil Point in Oregon which collectively hold multiple cannabis licenses. With this transaction, Halo now has full ownership of a range of indoor and outdoor cultivation, manufacturing, and distributions assets, along with an expanded library of genetics that is expected to allow the company to continue to execute its vertically integrated strategy in Oregon.
Apple Resolves iPhone 14 Pro Camera Glitch, As Promised

Apple Inc AAPL released a software update to fix bugs found in early iPhone 14 units, including a problem that made the device's camera shake when used with some apps. The iOS 16.0.2 update resolves the glitch that made the camera vibrate and snap blurry photos when used with third-party apps like TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram.
Roku Poaches Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President

Roku, Inc ROKU named three senior executives as Presidents of the company's Media, Devices, and Consumer Experience business areas. Roku appointed media industry veteran Charlie Collier as President of Roku Media, effective in late October, based in New York. Collier, a former AMC Networks Inc AMCX executive, currently serves as...
