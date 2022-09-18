Read full article on original website
How Would the Credit Card Competition Act Impact Visa and Mastercard?
Congress recently proposed a bill that could cost Visa and Mastercard billions. Here's what you should know.
Halo Collective Completes Acquisition Of Cannabis Manufacturing And Distribution Hub In Oregon
Halo Collective Inc. HCANF HALO A has completed the acquisition of all of the substantial assets of three operating entities doing business as Pistil Point in Oregon which collectively hold multiple cannabis licenses. With this transaction, Halo now has full ownership of a range of indoor and outdoor cultivation, manufacturing, and distributions assets, along with an expanded library of genetics that is expected to allow the company to continue to execute its vertically integrated strategy in Oregon.
Apple Resolves iPhone 14 Pro Camera Glitch, As Promised
Apple Inc AAPL released a software update to fix bugs found in early iPhone 14 units, including a problem that made the device's camera shake when used with some apps. The iOS 16.0.2 update resolves the glitch that made the camera vibrate and snap blurry photos when used with third-party apps like TikTok and Meta Platforms Inc META Instagram.
Goldman Sachs cuts its S&P 500 forecast, says stocks will drop over 4% by the year's end as the Fed stays aggressive
The Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate hikes will weigh on stocks, the bank said.
New abnormal: 2022 should be a cooler year — but keeps breaking heat records
We're seeing counterintuitive contrast of drought and flood — sometimes in the same place in the same season.
Roku Poaches Fox Entertainment CEO As Roku Media President
Roku, Inc ROKU named three senior executives as Presidents of the company's Media, Devices, and Consumer Experience business areas. Roku appointed media industry veteran Charlie Collier as President of Roku Media, effective in late October, based in New York. Collier, a former AMC Networks Inc AMCX executive, currently serves as...
Twitter Initiates To Fight Online Misinformation As Non-Profit Social Medias Gain Ground
Twitter, Inc TWTR looks to provide more data to external researchers who study online misinformation and moderation to fight growing criticism from global regulators and policymakers. Twitter will also open an application process to allow more people working in academia, civil society, and journalism to join the Twitter Moderation Research...
