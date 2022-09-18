Read full article on original website
Related
WESH
Central Florida firefighter had leg amputated, is on ventilator after 'tragic' motorcycle crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A blood drive is being held for a Seminole County firefighter seriously injured in a crash Friday afternoon. Firefighter Connor Fernandez of the Seminole County Fire Department was in a motorcycle crash in Altamonte Springs, resulting in life-threatening injuries. According to the fire department, Fernandez...
WESH
Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County
A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
WESH
Unborn baby dies after 19-year-old pregnant woman hurt in Lake County crash
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake County crash resulted in tragedy on Tuesday. According to Florida Highway Patrol, it happened on County Road 44 and Sparrow Lane. Officials say a 2017 Ford Transit was traveling east on County Road 44 while a 2007 Cadillac was traveling westbound on County Road 44.
WESH
Blood drive underway to help injured Seminole County firefighter
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday there was a strong show of support for a Seminole County firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life. A blood drive is being held Thursday at two Seminole County locations for Connor Fernandez, a fireman seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WESH
Car slams into back of school bus in Daytona Beach
DELAND, Fla. — A driver was seriously injured Tuesday after slamming into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach fire officials, the bus was stopped to load passengers at about 7 a.m. in the area of 3554 West International Speedway Blvd. when a car rear-ended the bus.
WESH
Central Florida beaches preparing for rough surf due to Hurricane Fiona
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A big and rough surf will be a concern along Central Florida beaches the next few days. The cause is Hurricane Fiona. Volusia County Beach Safety officials are warning swimmers to stay near open lifeguard towers. "That would scare me and I love the water....
WESH
Police: Port Orange woman accused of threatening to shoot 2 utility workers arrested
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — A Port Orange woman is accused of pointing a gun at two sub-contractors for FPL and threatening to shoot. According to police, two workers in marked uniform shirts accessed an easement in the suspect's backyard for utility work and tried to alert the residents they were there, but no one responded.
WESH
Orlando police respond to AdventHealth due to bomb threat, officials say
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are searching the AdventHealth hospital on Rollins Street after a bomb threat was called in Tuesday night, according to officers. The call came in around 9:15 p.m. Part of the hospital is roped off with police tape as the building is searched. It's not...
RELATED PEOPLE
WESH
Metal detectors to be installed at Volusia County high schools, officials say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — The Volusia County school district is ordering metal detectors, 30 of them with three at each area high school. The decision is in part after false claims of a gunman at Mainland High School in Daytona Beach earlier this month. "They will be used as...
WESH
Warnings issued for Tropical Storm Gaston
ORLANDO, Fla. — Warnings were issued for Tropical Storm Gaston Thursday morning. The storm was located 375 miles west-northwest of the Faial Island in the Central Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gaston was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. "A turn to the east is expected...
WESH
Arrest made in attack on woman jogging on Central Florida trail
WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives in Seminole County said they made an arrest in an attack on a jogger that happened Monday night. William Stamper, 19, of Longwood, was booked into the Seminole County jail Wednesday morning on charges of attempted sexual battery. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said...
WESH
Deputies: Man shot, injured by resident after allegedly breaking into Orange County home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Wednesday morning, deputies were called to a residence regarding a break-in. According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, around 10:44 a.m. Wednesday in the 11900 block of Ottawa, there was a burglary at a home. Deputies said during the burglary, a man in his 30s,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WESH
Deputies: Flagler County woman snapped neck of roommate's bird 'Sunflower,' killing it
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Flagler County woman was arrested after deputies say she killed her roommate's bird. Deputies were called to Luminary Circle around 10 a.m. on Monday for a report of animal cruelty. Officials made contact with a woman who explained that her roommate, Lindsey Theissen, had...
WESH
Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
WESH
Central Florida bus driver finds 4-year-old wandering alone Tuesday morning
COCOA, Fla. — A Brevard County Schools bus driver found a child wandering alone Tuesday morning, officials say. Officials say bus driver Renee Hill found the boy in the area of Yarmark Avenue and Ronald Street in Cocoa just before 8 a.m. while driving her route. Speaking from the...
WESH
New Smyrna Beach man recovers stolen items with help from alleged thief
A New Smyrna Beach man took matters into his own hands to try to recover his stolen tools. He offered a small reward to anyone around town who could help. He eventually got that help, as well as his things back from the alleged thief himself. "I always watch the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WESH
Orlando police try to identify man accused of following woman into apartment, assaulting her
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando police are asking for help identifying a man suspected of burglary and battery. According to Orlando police, the incident took place around 2 a.m. Sept. 5. Police said the man followed a woman to her downtown apartment, gained unauthorized entry to her unit and "engaged in suspected battery."
WESH
Deputies: Lake County man accused of molesting boy arrested
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office said a man accused of molesting a boy between the age of 12 has been taken into custody. On Aug. 7, the boy told deputies he'd been molested at Fred Kniffin's home and in Kniffin's car. The boy's mother told...
WESH
Wild video shows monitor lizard climbing window in Apopka
APOPKA, Fla. — VIDEO: Frank Crowder via TMX. Wild video shows a massive monitor lizard climbing the window of a home in Apopka. See the shocking footage above.
WESH
3rd accuser tied to case of Florida HOA president accused of putting camera inside condo bedroom
PALM COAST, Fla. — A third accuser has come forward in the case of a Central Florida HOA president accused of video voyeurism. Robert Orr, 59, was arrested earlier this month after the first two accusers discovered a hidden camera. Sheriff Rick Staly said Orr was president of the...
Comments / 0