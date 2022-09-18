ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osteen, FL

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Woman sentenced in deadly DUI crash that killed 4 people in Lake County

A woman was sentenced to prison for her involvement in a crash that killed four people. In a negotiated plea, Heather Finley received four years in prison. The families of the women killed said that one year for each person killed was an injustice. The judge said the only way he could guarantee prison was to accept the deal.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Blood drive underway to help injured Seminole County firefighter

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Thursday there was a strong show of support for a Seminole County firefighter who was injured in a motorcycle crash that nearly took his life. A blood drive is being held Thursday at two Seminole County locations for Connor Fernandez, a fireman seriously injured in a crash in Altamonte Springs Friday afternoon.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
City
Osteen, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Osteen, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Accidents
City
Port Orange, FL
State
Georgia State
WESH

Car slams into back of school bus in Daytona Beach

DELAND, Fla. — A driver was seriously injured Tuesday after slamming into the back of a school bus in Daytona Beach. According to Daytona Beach fire officials, the bus was stopped to load passengers at about 7 a.m. in the area of 3554 West International Speedway Blvd. when a car rear-ended the bus.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Duarte
WESH

Warnings issued for Tropical Storm Gaston

ORLANDO, Fla. — Warnings were issued for Tropical Storm Gaston Thursday morning. The storm was located 375 miles west-northwest of the Faial Island in the Central Azores and had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. Gaston was moving east-northeast at 17 mph. "A turn to the east is expected...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Arrest made in attack on woman jogging on Central Florida trail

WEKIWA SPRINGS, Fla. — Detectives in Seminole County said they made an arrest in an attack on a jogger that happened Monday night. William Stamper, 19, of Longwood, was booked into the Seminole County jail Wednesday morning on charges of attempted sexual battery. Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma said...
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plane Crash#Traffic Accident#Mxr Technologies Mx2#The Peruvian Air Force#Peruvian
WESH

Man found shot to death in car near Sanford park, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. — The Seminole County sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding the suspect or suspects involved in shooting and killing a man outside of a park in Sanford on Sunday. The Seminole County sheriff's office said a man was found shot to death inside...
SANFORD, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
NTSB
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense

Comments / 0

Community Policy