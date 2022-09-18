ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc

Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid

Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK

HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special

AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Ricochet On The Rock Potentially Dethroning Roman Reigns: Who Else Is It Gonna Be?

Ricochet wants The Rock to end the reign of Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is currently on one of the longest winning streaks in company history. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 750 days, but that didn't stop him from beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to also capture the WWE Championship. Reigns also hasn't been pinned or submitted since December 15, 2019.
Eddie Edwards Discusses His Latest Character Transformation: I'm Having A Blast As A Heel

Eddie Edwards is having a lot of fun with his run as a bad guy, and he's appreciative of the opportunity tha he'll have at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory. Over two years since the end of his previous reign, Edwards will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory. A lot of changed since he last held the gold; Edwards is now one of IMPACT's top heels as the leader of Honor No More.
Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE? MJF's Value to AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul | Fightful Roundtable

Episode 10 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests William Washington, Kate Hensler and Jeremy Lambert. The panelists break down the potential Bray Wyatt return being teased on WWE, how important the next few months are for MJF and AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Malakai Black's release and more.
Maria Kanellis Still Considers Herself A Diva, Wants To See The Butterfly Belt Return

Maria Kanellis still considers herself a Diva, and she doesn't agree that this era of WWE history didn't have good workers. Kanellis has been a trailblazer for women's wrestling in recent years. She notably led the charge with rebuilding Ring of Honor's women's division in 2021. She has also launched Women's Wrestling Army, a new promotion, earlier this year. But she originally arrived in the industry through WWE's Divas Search, and she was later featured throughout WWE's Divas era.
A Loaded Show! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/22/22 | IMPACT Post-Show

Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 22, 2022. - Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns - Winner Faces OGK at Bound For Glory. - Digital Media Title Ladder Match - Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. - Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice w/ SWINGMAN.
Athena Praises AEW Women's Roster, Worries About 'Getting Lost In The Shuffle' Due To So Much Talent

Athena arrived in AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, immediately stepping to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Athena was released by WWE in November 2021 after stop and start pushes on television on both the main roster and NXT. She was immediately looked at as one of the top free agents on the market, but took her time before joining AEW, opting to work various Independent dates before signing.
