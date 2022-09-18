Read full article on original website
Rhea Ripley: Dom Dom Can Call Me His Mami Or Papi, As Long As He Knows That I'm One Of Them
Rhea Ripley says she loves everything about being Dominik Mysterio's Papi, or his Mami, depending on his preference. Ripley previously stated that she turned Dominik into a man. Since then, she has whispered in his ear and remained by his side on WWE Raw. In multiple promos, she has called herself his "Papi". Meanwhile, Dominik also referred to Ripley as his "Mami."
Solo Sikoa Forced To Relinquish NXT North American Title, Ladder Match Set For Halloween Havoc
Shawn Michaels lays down the law in regard to the NXT North American Championship. The end of the September 13 episode of NXT saw Solo Sikoa defeat Carmelo Hayes for the NXT North American Championship. Solo even defended that title on the September 16 episode of SmackDown. Solo was never meant to challenge for the title as Wes Lee won a fan vote to have the right to challenge Carmella Hayes. Because Sikoa wasn't even a choice for the vote. Therefore, Shawn Michaels has now declared that due to the circumstances surrounding his victory, Solo Sikoa must forfeit the title.
Roman Reigns: Tyson Fury Got Lost In The Moment At WWE Clash At The Castle, He Did A Solid
Roman Reigns is glad Tyson Fury stopped Austin Theory at WWE Clash at the Castle. Roman Reigns went to war with Drew McIntyre in Cardiff, Wales, and towards the end of the bout, Mr. Money in the Bank, Austin Theory ran down to the ring in hopes of cashing in his guaranteed title opportunity right then and there. Unfortunately for Theory, Tyson Fury was front row and swiftly knocked Theory out to ensure he'd have no influence on the rest of the bout.
Taz Discusses How AEW Has Handled HOOK
HOOK has been wrestling for less than a year but is already one of the most popular stars in AEW thanks to his presentation and impactful matches. HOOK, the reigning FTW Champion, doesn't appear every week on television and may not be on-screen very long or say many words, which adds to his uniqueness and mystery.
Maria Kanellis Discusses WWA, AEW Talks, WWE, IMPACT, More! | Grapsody Interviews
The Grapsody team speaks with Maria Kanellis about World Wrestling Army, WWE and more!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Tony Khan: AEW Grand Slam Will Be Unlike Anything AEW Has Ever Done Before, It Will Be Very Special
AEW president Tony Khan says the company's two-night Grand Slam show will be extra special. On Wednesday, September 21, AEW will return to Arthur Ashe Stadium for the second Grand Slam event. While AEW has been hit hard by some controversy in recent weeks, like the reported "melee" that involved CM Punk and The Elite, many fans are looking forward to this buzzworthy show.
Alba Fyre Aims To Destroy Mandy Rose's Empire, Chase Teaches Carmelo Hayes A Lesson | NXT Fight Size
Here is your post-NXT fight size update for September 20. - Alba Fyre stated that she intends to burn NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose's empire down. - Andre Chase confronted Carmelo Hayes and stated he had a teachable moment when he lost the NXT North American Championship. Chase then shocked the world when he pinned Hayes in a tag team match.
Ricochet On The Rock Potentially Dethroning Roman Reigns: Who Else Is It Gonna Be?
Ricochet wants The Rock to end the reign of Roman Reigns. Roman Reigns is currently on one of the longest winning streaks in company history. Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for over 750 days, but that didn't stop him from beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 to also capture the WWE Championship. Reigns also hasn't been pinned or submitted since December 15, 2019.
Damon Kemp Further Explains How He Betrayed Diamond Mine On 9/20 WWE NXT
It was Damon Kemp all along. Damon Kemp, the man who betrayed Diamond Mine and cost Brutus and Julius Creed the NXT Tag Team Championship, further explained all of his betrayals during a sit-down interview on the September 20 episode of NXT. Kemp explains that he even took a pay...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (9/20): Anthony Ogogo, Dark Order, Marina Shafir, More Compete
AEW Dark (9/20) John Silver & Alex Reynolds def. Zuka & Alexander Moss. The Trustbusters def. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum, & GKM. Tony Nese & Josh Woods def. Baliyan Akki & Ryan Matthews. Sonny Kiss def. Joe Ocasio. Matt Sydal def. JD Drake. You can find results from all AEW...
Eddie Edwards Discusses His Latest Character Transformation: I'm Having A Blast As A Heel
Eddie Edwards is having a lot of fun with his run as a bad guy, and he's appreciative of the opportunity tha he'll have at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory. Over two years since the end of his previous reign, Edwards will challenge Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Championship at Bound For Glory. A lot of changed since he last held the gold; Edwards is now one of IMPACT's top heels as the leader of Honor No More.
Bray Wyatt Returning to WWE? MJF's Value to AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul | Fightful Roundtable
Episode 10 of Fightful Roundtable returns on Tuesday, Aug. 23. Join host Shakiel Mahjouri (CBS Sports) and guests William Washington, Kate Hensler and Jeremy Lambert. The panelists break down the potential Bray Wyatt return being teased on WWE, how important the next few months are for MJF and AEW, Roman Reigns vs Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel, Malakai Black's release and more.
Tony Schiavone Says Ole Anderson Regretted How He Treated Vince And Linda McMahon
Ole Anderson has regrets according to Tony Schiavone. Ole Anderson was not part of the WWE Hall of Fame induction of the Four Horsemen in 2012 despite being an original member of the group. In a 2012 interview with the Post and Courier, Ole said, "Vince McMahon hates my guts,...
Maria Kanellis Still Considers Herself A Diva, Wants To See The Butterfly Belt Return
Maria Kanellis still considers herself a Diva, and she doesn't agree that this era of WWE history didn't have good workers. Kanellis has been a trailblazer for women's wrestling in recent years. She notably led the charge with rebuilding Ring of Honor's women's division in 2021. She has also launched Women's Wrestling Army, a new promotion, earlier this year. But she originally arrived in the industry through WWE's Divas Search, and she was later featured throughout WWE's Divas era.
Toni Storm: Women's Wrestling In AEW Is Headed In The Right Direction, I'm Confident In The Division
Toni Storm believes that AEW's women's division is heading in the right direction, and she's confident that the roster will gradually get more of an emphasis on AEW programming. Storm is the reigning AEW Interim Women's World Champion. AEW had to crown a interim titleholder when Thunder Rosa, the AEW...
A Loaded Show! | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 9/22/22 | IMPACT Post-Show
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for September 22, 2022. - Aussie Open vs. Motor City Machine Guns - Winner Faces OGK at Bound For Glory. - Digital Media Title Ladder Match - Brian Myers vs. Bhupinder Gujjar. - Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice w/ SWINGMAN.
AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam (9/21) Preview: Championship Card Guarantees History Will Be Made In Queens
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam!. Tonight, All Elite Wrestling will present one of the most stacked lineups in television wrestling history, AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam 2022. Every match currently booked for tonight's card is a championship match featuring a lineup...
Viewership For 9/20 Episode Of WWE NXT Declines, Demo Rating Remains Steady
Viewership for the September 20 edition of WWE NXT is in. According to Brandon Thurston, NXT on September 20 drew 688,000 viewers. This number is down from the 728,000 viewers the show drew last week. NXT recorded a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 key demo, which is the same demo...
Athena Praises AEW Women's Roster, Worries About 'Getting Lost In The Shuffle' Due To So Much Talent
Athena arrived in AEW at AEW Double or Nothing, immediately stepping to AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill. Athena was released by WWE in November 2021 after stop and start pushes on television on both the main roster and NXT. She was immediately looked at as one of the top free agents on the market, but took her time before joining AEW, opting to work various Independent dates before signing.
WWE Raw On 9/20 Records Lowest Viewership Number Since July 4, Key Demo Rating Rises
WWE Raw viewership is in for 9/19. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on September 19 averaged 1.593 million viewers, which is down from last week's total of 1.709 million viewers. This is the lowest viewership number the show has recorded since July 4. Monday's episode scored a 0.45 rating...
