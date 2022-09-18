A fishing charter out of St. George was hosting an expedition recently when a Mako shark decided to crash the party and jump on the boat. It Began As A Quiet Day of Fishing... Sea Ventures Charters shared the scary video on Facebook that starts out looking like a great day of fishing. I love to fish, although my experience is limited to lakes and ponds, so I got excited like everyone else in this video when the mako originally jumps out of the water at the end of one person's fishing line. That's an awesome moment for a fisherman when you know you have a big one on the line. Turn up your speakers so you can hear everyone's cries of joy at seeing their friend grab a big shark. The shark moves through the water very fast, which is what makes Makos so dangerous.

MAINE STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO