What’s the Most ‘Maine’ Clothing You Could Wear to a Fancy Event?
I'm guilty of all the worst clothing offenses. I own one suit, and it's for all occasions. Is your kid graduating high school? I wear that suit. Are you getting married? Same suit. Does someone die? Same. Exact. Suit. In fact, for the most part, I wear the same thing every day. I wear some combination of a black t-shirt with shorts or jeans, and sneakers. That's pretty much it.
Remember When Deer Ticks Went Away For a Minute? That Was Awesome.
Look, there are always going to be some... The one thing I always hate about the internet is that someone always has to take the opposite side of a conversation, just because. For literally no reason. But, it is what it is. That said, I know when I say something like, "it was nice to have a break from ticks for a minute..." someone will always have to let you know that they "never stopped at my house..."
The 10 Best Songs About Maine
You would think that with all the amazing people and tourists that have experienced Maine, there would be a ZILLION songs that would include Maine in their lyrics. After all, Maine is really a state of mind. It's kinda like Margaritaville, but with Allen's Coffee Brandy instead of tequila. Here are the 10 greatest songs of all time that mention Maine.
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
Watch This Guy Attempt To Chug A 2-Liter Bottle Of Moxie
Most of us Mainers wouldn’t make it past the first gulp, but did this guy?. The Maine beverage that belongs on "The Island Of Misfit Snacks" gets some new victims to sample the pain, or in some cases, pleasure. maximus4life is a YouTuber who likes to make videos of...
Madisson Higgins Send Off To ‘Miss Teen USA’ Party This Wednesday
The entire State of Maine is rooting for you Madisson. Good luck!. This Wednesday night from 5 pm-7 pm, Season's, located at 427 Main Street in Bangor, will host a send-off party to celebrate Madisson Higgins, who is Miss Maine Teen USA, and ready to take the national crown, 10 short days from now.
Are You a New Mainer? You May Want A Few of These Things This Winter.
A lot of folks have moved to Maine in the last couple years. I know that's not exactly new news, but our population has been exploding with plenty of people who've never lived in a state like Maine, so they're not all necessarily aware of what they're in for. Sure, lots of other states have harsher winters than us, but our weather is so varied and unpredictable.
Is It Illegal to Burn Leaves in Maine?
It's getting to be that time of year when the trees start shedding and litter our lawns with leaves of all sizes and colors, leaving us to slave in the front and back yard every damn weekend trying to keep it somewhat manageable. And every year (just like the fall weather filling the air), it feels like it happens out of nowhere.
Top 10 Most Peculiar Items For Sale on Craigslist in Maine
People often sell things on Craigslist because it's easy and convenient, however, some of these items are so odd that I think maybe instead of being sold, they should store them away in a closet, forever. However, they are for sale and I wanted to show you the most unconventional...
A Mountain in Maine is Turning on the Chairlifts in October for the Ultimate Leaf Peeping Experience
As the temperatures cool off, people come from far and wide in the fall to check out another one of Maine's natural gifts, the trees. While it may sound mundane and boring to some, others find the bouquet of colors to be worth a day trip. Some people peep the leaves from their car, some go for a hike through the woods. But if you're all about efficiency when doing your leaf peeping, the Camden Snow Bowl may be the best of all worlds this October.
Hunters Can Buy Maine Antlerless Deer Tags Starting October 5
Remaining Maine 2022 "any deer" permits will be up for grabs soon. The 2022 Maine antlerless deer permit drawing was be held earlier this month. The privilege allows the permittee to hunt antlerless deer, or bucks with antlers less than three inches in length. Hunters who were awarded tags need to pay for them by September 29, 11:59 p.m. Unclaimed or extra tags, if any, will be available for purchase beginning October 5, at 9 a.m.
Maine Listed as One of the Least Diverse States, Surprising Literally Nobody
The latest diversity report has come out, and it's not pretty for Maine and northern New England. Wallethub.com, a personal finance website, recently published its annual report of the most and least diverse states. Maine came in as the 49th most diverse state, just sneaking by last place, West Virginia...
2022 Maine Fall Turkey Hunting Season Begins
Youth hunters got a jump start over the weekend, now the fall turkey season is underway for all. Maine's fall turkey hunt is underway. The season opened to all Monday, September 19. During the fall season hunters can take turkeys of either sex, or age. In some WMDs up to five turkeys can be harvested during the season. A hunter may harvest only one turkey in WMDs 6-8,10-14, 18, 19, 27, and 29.
Why Did This Popular Maine Ski Resort Change Its Name?
While the ski areas in Maine and New Hampshire in no way rival the ski resorts of the western United States, we do have some decent skiing here in New England. There is a reason why a slew of Olympians have come from our region. Of course, when it is...
These Are the 10 Most Common Last Names in Maine
According to the US Census there are over 1.33 million Mainers. So out of all of us, who has the most popular surname? According to forebears.com it's a pretty simple one....Smith. In fact, there are 11,717 people named Smith in the Pine Tree State. See how your surname stacked up....
Good News – Missing Dog Whiskey Is Found Safe by a Maine Trooper
A coon hound that fled from the scene of a traffic crash has been found, safe and sound. Whiskey was one of several dogs that were being transported in a carrier on the back of a pickup last week by a man from West Virginia. William Funkhouser fell asleep at the wheel and his pickup sideswiped a tractor-trailer before rolling over several times on the turnpike in Ogunquit. Incredibly, only one of the dogs perished in the crash and all but one, Whiskey, was recovered, although some had also fled the scene. The driver wasn't hurt but his passenger, Jonah Hose, also of West Virginia, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
Fishing Trip in Maine Turns Scary When a Mako Shark Jumps Aboard
A fishing charter out of St. George was hosting an expedition recently when a Mako shark decided to crash the party and jump on the boat. It Began As A Quiet Day of Fishing... Sea Ventures Charters shared the scary video on Facebook that starts out looking like a great day of fishing. I love to fish, although my experience is limited to lakes and ponds, so I got excited like everyone else in this video when the mako originally jumps out of the water at the end of one person's fishing line. That's an awesome moment for a fisherman when you know you have a big one on the line. Turn up your speakers so you can hear everyone's cries of joy at seeing their friend grab a big shark. The shark moves through the water very fast, which is what makes Makos so dangerous.
Acadia Voted 15th Most-popular Destination on America’s Bucket List
Acadia National Park just finished in the 15th spot in a survey about what local natural landmarks Americans would most like to visit. Mainers know how special Acadia is and would probably vote it higher than 15th. But not finishing in the top 15 is a good thing. We’re blessed....
You Can Visit Acadia National Park For Free On Saturday
Entrance fees will be waived on Saturday in Acadia National Park. Saturday, September 24, is National Public Lands Day. To mark the occasion, the National Park Service will wave entrance fees to national parks around the country, including Acadia National Park. The day is one of five dates this year that are designated as "fee-free days".
Take A Juicy Bite Out of Maine Apple Sunday This Weekend
Know the word Pomological? Take a bite out of that word. The science of growing fruit. This Sunday is Maine Apple Sunday. And there are dozens and dozens of apple orchards that would love to welcome you to their farm to participate. Picking your own, or just buying a bag....
