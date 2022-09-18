ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Hog Hoops report with Kevin McPherson | 3 recruits visit Fayetteville unofficially & two reschedule their visits

By CJ Maclin
FAYETTEVILLE, AR (KNWA-KFTA)- In this week’s Hog Hoops report, our Razorback basketball insider, Kevin McPherson, fills us in on the Hog recruiting trail, three top 35 recruits visit the Hill as Petrino returns to Fayetteville after a decade, how two recruits rescheduled their visit, and he also fills us in on this year’s current Hogs. All of that and more in this week’s Hog Hoops report.

