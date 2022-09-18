Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Anonymous 49ers reportedly admit Jimmy Garoppolo makes team better | THE HERD
Trey Lance underwent successful ankle surgery and Jimmy Garoppolo is back as the San Francisco 49ers' starting quarterback. Despite the rough ending to Lance's season, are the 49es back to being Super Bowl contenders? Colin Cowherd explains why he agrees with the recent anonymous report saying multiple 49ers players feel Jimmy G will make them better.
FOX Sports
Steve Young suggest Dak Prescott should study Cowboys back-up QB Cooper Rush | SPEAK
Emmanuel Acho, Joy Taylor, LeSean McCoy and David Helman discuss Steve Young's advice to Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott. Young was quoted stating "I want [Dak] to really study Cooper Rush." Rush led the Cowboys to victory over defending AFC champs Cincinnati Bengals in Week 2.
FOX Sports
The Cowboys are committed to Dak Prescott. Jerry Jones just likes headlines
Say what you will about the quality of Jerry Jones' football team, but the man knows marketing. How else could you explain the current state of affairs in Dallas? Whereas most teams would dip below the radar without their starting quarterback, the Cowboys' owner and general manager is making sure his team stays front and center until Dak Prescott returns from a broken thumb.
FOX Sports
Why Jalen Hurts, Eagles are are top NFC contenders | THE HERD
The Philadelphia Eagles dominated on Monday Night Football, defeating the Minnesota Vikings 24-7. Jalen Hurts finished 26-of-31, 390 total yards and three total touchdowns. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins' primetime struggles continue, throwing for 221 yards and three interceptions. The Eagles are now 2-0 and look to dethrone the Dallas Cowboys for the NFC East crown. Colin Cowherd analyzes what makes the Eagles a tough contending team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Detroit Lions are contenders for a playoff spot per Jonathan Vilma | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd suggests to Johnathon Vilma, former NFL player and Fox analyst, that the Jared Goff led Detroit Lions look like they could be a wildcard playoff team. Vilma's only problem with that statement is Colin's lack of conviction. Watch as he lays out why this Lions offense gives them a fighting chance in their division.
FOX Sports
Is Baker Mayfield to blame for Carolina Panthers' 0-2 start?
Baker isn't cooking quite yet. The Carolina Panthers are 0-2 in the young 2022 NFL season, and new quarterback Baker Mayfield is struggling to get his charge going. Furthermore, this week, Sports Illustrated slotted the Panthers 32nd in its weekly NFL power rankings, which comes after a 26-24 home loss to the Cleveland Browns and a 19-16 road loss to the New York Giants.
FOX Sports
Russell Wilson, Broncos host the Jimmy G led 49ers in Week 3 | THE HERD
Nick Wright joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the latest in the NFL after Week 2. Nick begins with deep dive into the Denver Broncos and San Francisco 49ers as they head into a pivotal Week 3 matchup.
FOX Sports
Former HC Bruce Arians investigated for role in Bucs-Saints brawl | THE CARTON SHOW
In the aftermath of the chaos surrounding the fight between Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and New Orleans Saints players, Mike Evans has been suspended for one game, and former head coach Bruce Arians is being investigated for his role after being seen on the sidelines during the scuffle. Craig Carton and Greg Jennings share their thoughts on this fallout, and Arians' culpability.
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
FOX Sports
Bills overtake No. 1 spot in Cowherd's Week 3 Herd Hierarchy
Two weeks into the 2022 NFL season, only six undefeated teams remain. Week 2 featured several major comebacks that led to dramatic finishes across the league. Colin Cowherd assessed the landscape of the league in his weekly "Herd Hierarchy," which has a new team at the top of this list.
FOX Sports
Bills dominate Titans 41-7, Craig issues an apology | THE CARTON SHOW
It takes a big person to admit being wrong, and Craig Carton admits he was wrong about the Buffalo Bills. After a decisive victory over Derrick Henry's Tennessee Titans, Craig places them at the top of the teams to beat in the AFC West, alongside the Kansas City Chiefs. Watch as he shares his biggest takeaways from this Monday night match up.
FOX Sports
Should Cooper Rush remain the starting QB when Dak is back? Skip Bayless answers
Skip Bayless ponders the possibility of Cooper Rush excelling as the Dallas Cowboys starting QB in lew of Dak Prescott's injury. Skip answers if Rush should remain the starter once Prescott returns from injury.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
How Tua and the Dolphins can take the offense to an even higher level
In a wild start to the 2022 NFL season, the Miami Dolphins might have put together the most stunning 16 minutes of football so far. Starting in the final minute of the third quarter on Sunday, Miami went on a 28-3 run to beat the Baltimore Ravens by a score of 42-38. Tua Tagovailoa looked like the accurate and aggressive signal-caller the Dolphins' offense needed.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Best bets for Ravens-Patriots, Eagles-Commanders
Our best bets (9-3 YTD) are off to a strong start, and I’m rolling with four plays over the next few days. This space isn’t the place for a million picks or five-time parlays, either. These are the games I love the most. Let’s go to work with...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Arkansas-Texas A&M, pick
A pair of ranked teams square off Saturday when the No. 10 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-0) play at the No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies (2-1) in College Station, Texas. The Razorbacks hold a 42-33-3 edge over the Aggies in the all-time series, but Texas A&M has won nine of the past 10 games between the SEC West Division schools.
FOX Sports
Giants' Kenny Golladay is unhappy. What should coach Brian Daboll do?
The new Giants regime wasn't responsible for throwing a $72 million contract at Kenny Golladay, but they do have to deal with the fallout. He's their problem now, like it or not. And Giants coach Brian Daboll had better figure out a way to deal with it before it gets...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Cowboys and Giants renew NFC East rivalry on Monday night
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are going to renew their NFC East rivalry on Monday night, —and this one might be an indication of whether the times are changing. The Cowboys, the defending division champions, have owned the Giants the last...
FOX Sports
NFL odds: How sharp bettors are playing Packers-Bucs, Week 3 games
There's no real debate about which game is the biggest in this week's NFL betting market. How can you argue otherwise when you get two first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterbacks facing each other?. Do you know what's even better? Folks on both sides of the counter have plenty to say...
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Utah-Arizona State
The Utah Utes will travel to Arizona Saturday night to take on the Sun Devils in a college football, Pac-12 contest. The 2-1 Utes are coming off a 35-7 win against San Diego State. The Sun Devils are coming off two-straight losses to Oklahoma State and Eastern Michigan and the recent firing of head coach Herm Edwards.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: How to bet Lions-Vikings
The Detroit Lions hope to continue a reversal of fortune when they play at their longtime NFC North Division rival the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday. The Lions won the previous meeting in December to snap an eight-game win streak by the Vikings in the series. Minnesota leads the all-time series 79-40-2 dating back to 1961.
Comments / 1