Maine State

newscentermaine.com

Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast

PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Stormy Thursday on tap, Hurricane Fiona's impacts to be felt in Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)-- More widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Showers and storms will begin early in the morning and continue through the middle of the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, and gusty winds are possible in any storms. The rain should wrap up by the mid afternoon hours, with a few peeks of sun possible to finish Thursday.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Maine's fall harvest impacted by summer drought

CORINTH, Maine — As the air gets a little cooler, it's no surprise that many are flocking to pick apples or search for the perfect Halloween pumpkin. But parts of Maine are still recovering from a severe summer drought. This year marks Tim Chesley’s ninth year growing gourds and...
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
PORTLAND, ME
State
Maine State
WMTW

Maine could feel impacts from Hurricane Fiona

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday morning with 115 mile per hour winds by 2 a.m. It was approaching the Turks and Caicos islands aftercausing serious damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and the National Hurricane Center said the storm would likely keep strengthening into a category 4 storm with winds of 140 miles per hour forecast.
MAINE STATE
newscentermaine.com

'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine

PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine issues browntail moth advisory amid fall activities

MAINE, USA — With fall set to officially begin on Thursday, seasonal outdoor activities such as apple picking, hiking, corn mazes, and even lawn clean-up are on the rise. The Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services issued an advisory in a news release Tuesday to remind the public to stay cautious of browntail moth hairs amid fall activities.
MAINE STATE
WGME

More Wet Weather on the Way to Maine

PORTLAND (WGME)--- More beneficial rain is on the way as we head later on into this week. The rest of Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry, with another round of soaking rain arriving by Thursday with a cold front. Wednesday we see clearing skies. We'll likely end the day mostly...
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.

If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

The Big E celebrates the state of Maine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people from across the country are enjoying what New England has to offer at The Big E and this past Saturday, the fair celebrated the farthest state in the region: Maine. Tens of thousands were treated to a Maine event - literally. For most...
MAINE STATE

