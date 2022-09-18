Read full article on original website
newscentermaine.com
Power outages expected in Maine as Hurricane Fiona barrels up the coast
PORTLAND, Maine — What is "bombogenesis?" According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it's a "midlatitude cyclone that rapidly intensifies, dropping at least 24 mb in 24 hours." That's what you see below with the isobars tightly wrapped next to each other. An observed mean sea level pressure...
WGME
Stormy Thursday on tap, Hurricane Fiona's impacts to be felt in Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)-- More widespread rain is in the forecast for Thursday. Showers and storms will begin early in the morning and continue through the middle of the afternoon. Rain could be heavy at times, and gusty winds are possible in any storms. The rain should wrap up by the mid afternoon hours, with a few peeks of sun possible to finish Thursday.
newscentermaine.com
Maine's fall harvest impacted by summer drought
CORINTH, Maine — As the air gets a little cooler, it's no surprise that many are flocking to pick apples or search for the perfect Halloween pumpkin. But parts of Maine are still recovering from a severe summer drought. This year marks Tim Chesley’s ninth year growing gourds and...
newscentermaine.com
Fiona to bring big breakers and a big breeze to Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Right on cue...mid to late September is the peak of the hurricane season in the Atlantic Ocean basin, and we have our most powerful tropical system of the year racing north from the Caribbean. Fiona has raised havoc over the Windward Islands, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, and Turks & Caicos, and it now has eyes on the Canadian Maritimes.
Maine Meteorologist Keith Carson Buries Himself on Portland Radio Station’s Facebook Post
If there's one thing you can say about NEWS CENTER Maine meteorologist Keith Carson -- he definitely doesn't have an ego. And if he does, it's not a massively annoying one where he thinks his crap doesn't stink. The man is a master of self-deprecation and it almost seems like he lives to roast himself.
WMTW
Maine could feel impacts from Hurricane Fiona
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona strengthened into a major hurricane Tuesday morning with 115 mile per hour winds by 2 a.m. It was approaching the Turks and Caicos islands aftercausing serious damage in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic and the National Hurricane Center said the storm would likely keep strengthening into a category 4 storm with winds of 140 miles per hour forecast.
newscentermaine.com
'Major' Hurricane Fiona is a close call for Maine
PORTLAND, Maine — Hurricane Fiona is a major storm in the Atlantic Ocean with the potential to strike Bermuda by midweek. How close the storm gets to the island will decide how much or how little the impacts are. After passing just west of Bermuda, Fiona will set its...
Lightning strikes a significant threat as storms roll through
Lightning strikes are a significant threat as stormy weather moves through the region on Thursday morning. There were more than 350 strikes reported in a 30-minute span as a line up thunderstorms pushed through Massachusetts and New Hampshire during the 8 o’clock hour, Boston 25 Meteorologist Shiri Spear said.
newscentermaine.com
NEWS CENTER Maine's Sam Rogers shares how he has changed since losing his brother to suicide
PORTLAND, Maine — Suicide is the 12th leading cause of death in the United States and in Maine, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. In Maine, 234 died by suicide in 2022. It was the second leading cause of death for people ages 10 to 35 in the state.
newscentermaine.com
Missing NH woman located by game wardens in Maine state park
The woman, 35, was located around 4:45 a.m. in Vaughan Woods State Park on Thursday. She had been missing since Wednesday morning.
Maine issues browntail moth advisory amid fall activities
MAINE, USA — With fall set to officially begin on Thursday, seasonal outdoor activities such as apple picking, hiking, corn mazes, and even lawn clean-up are on the rise. The Maine Dept. of Health and Human Services issued an advisory in a news release Tuesday to remind the public to stay cautious of browntail moth hairs amid fall activities.
mainepublic.org
A tribe is restoring a northern Maine river so that it'll be cooler and more hospitable to salmon
There are eight Maine rivers that are federally recognized as having distinct populations of Atlantic salmon, from the Sheepscot River in the Midcoast, to the Denny's River Down East. But salmon also once spawned further north, in Aroostook County, and the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians is trying to bring...
Maine corn maze created by hand gets national attention
LEVANT, Maine — Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant has once again been nominated for the USA TODAY Best Corn Maze in the country. This is the fifth year in a row the farm has been nominated. "It is, I think, the dream that a lot of people have and...
WGME
More Wet Weather on the Way to Maine
PORTLAND (WGME)--- More beneficial rain is on the way as we head later on into this week. The rest of Tuesday and Wednesday look mostly dry, with another round of soaking rain arriving by Thursday with a cold front. Wednesday we see clearing skies. We'll likely end the day mostly...
Over 30 of the Best Places in Maine to Satisfy Your French Fry Craving
French fries are the best friend to literally every dish. You can't eat a burger, sandwich, fish, or chicky nugs amongst many more without the famous French fries. Eating a burger without fries is like putting only your right shoe on. You wouldn't think that this very simple and narrow...
wabi.tv
374 newly recorded COVID cases according to Maine CDC
Maine (WABI) - There are 374 newly recorded coronavirus cases, according to the Maine CDC. No new deaths were reported. There are 2,569 total COVID related deaths recorded with Maine CDC since pandemic began.
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
Maine Restaurant Sandwich Named One Of The Ten Best In The U.S.
If you are a foodie, put this sandwich on your list for that next Maine road trip. BabbleTop is the go-to source for all food lovers. It highlights Top 10 lists on all the biggest food topics, food brands, restaurants, fast food, snack foods, sodas, drinks, nostalgic brands, forgotten menu items, food shows, food tv personalities, popular chefs, and more.
WMTW
50 years later: See the gemstone discovery that put Maine mining on the map
BETHEL, Maine — Even half a century later, no find of Maine Tourmaline has ever come close to matching the two tons worth found in Newry in October of 1972. Karen Webber is among the preeminent experts on the big find, with a handful of its specimens on display inside the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum.
wabi.tv
The Big E celebrates the state of Maine
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Thousands of people from across the country are enjoying what New England has to offer at The Big E and this past Saturday, the fair celebrated the farthest state in the region: Maine. Tens of thousands were treated to a Maine event - literally. For most...
