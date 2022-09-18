ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-Mbappe says image rights dispute with federation a 'collective move'

Sept 23 (Reuters) - France striker Kylian Mbappe said his image rights dispute with the French Football Federation was a "collective move" to help fellow team mates. This week, the French Football Federation said it would review its agreement on players' image rights, after media reported that Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities. read more.
