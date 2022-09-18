Read full article on original website
Soccer-Mbappe says image rights dispute with federation a 'collective move'
Sept 23 (Reuters) - France striker Kylian Mbappe said his image rights dispute with the French Football Federation was a "collective move" to help fellow team mates. This week, the French Football Federation said it would review its agreement on players' image rights, after media reported that Mbappe had refused to take part in sponsor activities. read more.
Soccer-Liverpool's Van Dijk admits to poor form at start of season
WARSAW, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Virgil van Dijk has admitted he made a poor start to the season for his club Liverpool and said he feels a heavy burden of responsibility as captain of both club and his country, the Netherlands.
