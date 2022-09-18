ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrington, ME

I-95 FM

Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company

A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast

My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
MAINE STATE
Kool AM

Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence

According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
GREENBUSH, ME
I-95 FM

Old Pub Gets New Name And Fresh Look In Downtown Bangor

Since opening in the fall of 2009, Ipanema Bar & Grill has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area. Nestled in between Mexicali Blues and Blaze at 10 Broad Street, Ipanema and its upstairs counterpart, The Reverand Noble Pub, have both been destinations for those who come to Bangor hungry and thirst for tasty treats.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Remember When Deer Ticks Went Away For a Minute? That Was Awesome.

Look, there are always going to be some... The one thing I always hate about the internet is that someone always has to take the opposite side of a conversation, just because. For literally no reason. But, it is what it is. That said, I know when I say something like, "it was nice to have a break from ticks for a minute..." someone will always have to let you know that they "never stopped at my house..."
HAMPDEN, ME
I-95 FM

What You Need To Know Before The Stevie Nicks Show

The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up

The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

Want This Gigantic Free House in Calais? There’s Only One Small Catch.

These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.
CALAIS, ME
Ellsworth American

Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital

ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
ELLSWORTH, ME
I-95 FM

Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor

Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

The Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour Is Coming October 5th

This is a must for anyone who has a Bangor area bucket list!. In July, the Bangor Water District hosted their summer tour of the iconic Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor. Everyone was more than ready to return. Hundreds of people turned out to get a glimpse of one the coolest visuals in town.
BANGOR, ME
I-95 FM

County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese

You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
MAINE STATE
I-95 FM

I-95 FM

Brewer, ME
ABOUT

I-95 FM plays the best classic hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bangor, Maine Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

