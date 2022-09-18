Read full article on original website
Family-Owned Maine Energy Transfers Ownership To Dead River Company
A greater Bangor-based fuel company, that's been in operation since 1932, has changed hands. For 88 years, Maine Energy has not only been delivering fuel to local residents and businesses but also installing and maintaining the heating and cooling equipment used to keep these buildings comfortable. Maine Energy Inc.'s President,...
World’s first hybrid cruise ship drops anchor in Maine
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The world's first hybrid cruise ship is off the coast of Maine this week. The MS Roald Amundsen, named after the famous Norwegian explorer who sailed the polar regions, is a battery-supported cruise ship, and it’s currently making its first-ever visit to Vacationland. "I'm...
Historic ‘Happy Acres Hall’ In Alton Reopening As ‘Mad Moose Saloon & Smokehouse’
If you've ever had the occasion to drive through the town of Alton, chances are you've passed by the old "Happy Acres Hall" on Bennoch Rd. Historically, the exact spot on the Bennoch Road where the Happy Acres building stands now has been, in one form or another, a saloon, dance hall, or bar since the 1800s.
Man from Indian Township indicted for murder
INDIAN TOWNSHIP, Maine — A man from Indian Township has been indicted for Class A attempted murder after he allegedly put a gun to another man's head and fired through a wall. Tyunique J. Pounds, 27, remained in Washington County Jail Wednesday morning. Pounds was a guest at a...
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
Hurricane Fiona Could Send A Pretty Windy Weekend to the Downeast
My first storm in Maine was Hurricane David. When I was in kindergarten, I remember that one day they got us all dressed up early and were preparing to send us all home. I was pretty stoked. As far as I was concerned, it meant I had extra time to go home and watch TV. Daytime TV in the 70's, before cable, was a wasteland. But, it was still better than school.
Maine Resident Shoots at Maine Man Trying to Enter Their Residence
According to WGME 13, a Maine man is in custody following multiple attempted break-ins in Greenbush, Maine. The news article reports that 33-year-old, Justin Masters, of Greenbush, was arrested on Monday evening after 911 calls came into area dispatchers about a man trying to break into at least two homes on Greenfield Road.
Old Pub Gets New Name And Fresh Look In Downtown Bangor
Since opening in the fall of 2009, Ipanema Bar & Grill has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area. Nestled in between Mexicali Blues and Blaze at 10 Broad Street, Ipanema and its upstairs counterpart, The Reverand Noble Pub, have both been destinations for those who come to Bangor hungry and thirst for tasty treats.
Remember When Deer Ticks Went Away For a Minute? That Was Awesome.
Look, there are always going to be some... The one thing I always hate about the internet is that someone always has to take the opposite side of a conversation, just because. For literally no reason. But, it is what it is. That said, I know when I say something like, "it was nice to have a break from ticks for a minute..." someone will always have to let you know that they "never stopped at my house..."
What You Need To Know Before The Stevie Nicks Show
The lyrics “Thunder only happens when it’s raining” may come to life this evening!. It is a bittersweet day here in Bangor, after an incredible summer of concerts on the Waterfront at the Maine Savings Amphitheatre, but they saved one of the best for last. Rock icon,...
The Corner Store In Bangor Is Changing Things Up
The Corner Store in Bangor underwent a bit of a renovation recently. An area inside was transformed to make way for some new merchandise, as the store was recently granted an Agency Liquor Store license. Owner Susan Price Stephenson, who purchased the business in November of last year from her...
Want This Gigantic Free House in Calais? There’s Only One Small Catch.
These days, houses are going bananas. The real estate market has been off the chain for a couple years in a row. And while things are finally starting to cool off just a smidge, a free house would still be the best price of all, am I right? $0.00 is still less than even $1.00, and you don't even need that to buy this gigantic estate in Calais.
Benjamin’s Set To Expand Into Old Asian Garden Location On Franklin St. In Bangor
Benjamin's, the bar, has been a fixture in the downtown Bangor area since it first opened on Franklin St. in September of 1973. For most of its first decade of business, Benjamin's occupied both the top and bottom floors of the building. But in 1987, the landlords leased the top area out and it eventually became Panda Garden, and then later Asian Garden.
Ellsworth American
Downtown crash sends motorist to hospital
ELLSWORTH — A vehicle ran a red light at the intersection of Main and Water streets Thursday afternoon, which resulted in a three-vehicle collision and sent one motorist to the hospital, Ellsworth Police Capt. Shawn Willey reported. There is no word on how serious the injuries are.More information will follow as it becomes available.
If This Happens, Gas Goes Back Up to $5 a Gallon STAT
First let's celebrate another week of lower gas prices than the week prior as the average in the state of Maine is at $3.92. A check with Gas Buddy for Bangor area has the lowest at $3.57 and lots of stations at about a dime or so more per gallon.
Biggest Ever Shriners Parade Saturday in Brewer & Bangor
Anah Shriners of Bangor will be hosting the Northeast Shrine Association this weekend. Shriners from all over New England and Canada will be here for the events. And a big event for the public will be held on Saturday, Sept. 17. All the Shriners will participate in a massive parade...
Bangor is Getting A New Peruvian Restaurant In A Pretty Familiar Spot
When Korean Dad opened its doors a while back in Veazie, it was met with big, open arms here in Bangor. Maybe even a little too open. In some ways, it seemed they weren’t ready for just how instantly popular they became. And then almost as quickly as they opened, they closed.
The Thomas Hill Standpipe Fall Tour Is Coming October 5th
This is a must for anyone who has a Bangor area bucket list!. In July, the Bangor Water District hosted their summer tour of the iconic Thomas Hill Standpipe in Bangor. Everyone was more than ready to return. Hundreds of people turned out to get a glimpse of one the coolest visuals in town.
Need To Get To The Bangor Mall On The Bus? You’ll Have To Request A Stop In Advance.
In what seems to be yet another change being made to the Community Connector's service route, the City of Bangor announced a temporary modification to the bus's Mt. Hope Avenue service run. In a post put up on the City of Bangor, Maine-City Hall Facebook Page, Bangor officials announced the...
County By County, Maine is Getting More & More Obese
You’re still beautiful. Or should I say, we’re still beautiful, but the latest statistics released say that county by county Mainers are fatter on average than we were a decade ago. There are 16 counties in Maine. One hasn’t gained weight on average in the past 10 years....
