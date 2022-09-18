Read full article on original website
Lucinda Williams plays an impassioned, inspiring set at XPNFest
The singer-songwriter vet closed the River Stage with a raw and heartfelt performance. The sun was on Lucinda Williams’ side during her River stage set last night. It was beginning to set, splaying rays of gold, pink, and purple across the horizon as her band gently eased into the opening strains of “Steal Your Love.” Less a song than a piece of musical mesmerism, it eased the crowd onto the wavelength of this legendary songwriter and storyteller.
Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats team up with The Revivalists for a soul-shaking night two closer at XPNFest
The capstone of night two filled the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with uplifting roots rock anthems. It was a night of good old fashioned rock and roll at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion as Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats and The Revivalists took us home on night two of 2022’s XPoNential Music Festival.
Houndmouth makes a rousing return to XPNFest
The Indiana roots rockers showcased their latest album Good For You in their return to the Marina Stage. When the midwestern indie-roots outfit Houndmouth made their Wiggins Park debut in 2014, it quickly became a piece of XPoNential lore. The band was on an afternoon slot on a beautiful day, and the huddled in to the lip of the Marina Stage, bopping around and singing along to the infectious single “On the Road” from their 2013 debut From The Hills Below The City, which was in heavy rotation on XPN at the time, and getting an unforgettable first taste of their breakout single “Sedona,” which was still six months away from its official release, on Little Neon Limelight.
Watch Maya de Vitry play live on the WXPN Folk Show, listen to her interview with Ian Zolitor
The Lancaster-rooted singer-songwriter and her four-piece band stopped by the Folk Show last time they were in Philly; they return to World Cafe Live on September 22nd. This spring, singer-songwriter Maya de Vitry released her third studio album, Violet Light, and its music and lyrics showcased a significant degree of creative and personal growth for this veteran of the North American folk scene.
Jenny Lewis closed out XPNFest on the River stage with sharp wit and hard-earned wisdom
The indie singer-songwriter icon provided a perfect finale to the weekend in Wiggins Park. To paraphrase Lena Dunham, Jenny Lewis was the voice of her generation, or at least a voice of a generation, which is still a pretty big deal. When Raina Douris came onstage to announce her set — the last on the River stage and of this year’s XPNFest — it was with clear reverence: “Her voice has accompanied me through some lonely and vulnerable moments, as well as some really happy ones.”
Linda Ronstadt on the Disease that Stole Her Voice, Her Mexican Heritage and Her Favorite Songs
Almost a decade ago, Linda Ronstadt was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. In 2019, her condition was rediagnosed as progressive supranuclear palsy, a degenerative, Parkinson’s-like disease for which there is no known cure. It robbed her of her distinctive soprano singing voice, ending a career that had made her one of the most popular and accomplished vocalists of her generation. A recipient of 11 Grammy Awards, plus the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016, she’s also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the recipient of a Kennedy Center Honor.
George Harrison’s Wife Said His Main Job in The Traveling Wilburys Was to ‘Protect Their Friendship’
George Harrison put together The Traveling Wilburys after years of solo work. In the band, he worked to protect their friendships.
What we learned about Leonard Cohen from making a documentary of his life
‘Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song’ is a new documentary exploring the life of the acclaimed songwriter and poet. It does so through the prism of his most famous work: 1984 folk classic ‘Hallelujah’. Initially it achieved little mainstream success, but has since become one of music’s most-beloved ballads and a favourite for artists to cover. Here, directors Dayna Goldfine and Daniel Geller explain what making the film taught them about their idol.
Marianne Faithfull Wanted All Royalties From a Song She Wrote With The Rolling Stones’ Mick Jagger and Keith Richards
Marianne Faithful, Mick Jagger, and Keith Richards wrote a song that Faithfull recorded before The Rolling Stones covered it on 'Sticky Fingers.'
Eric Clapton wasn't happy with Ozzy Osbourne rejecting Jesus Christ on Patient Number 9 collaboration
Ozzy Osbourne predicts that the lyrics of One Of Those Days, his collaboration with Eric Clapton, will "cause shit"
Smashing Pumpkins Tease ‘Mellon Collie’ Sequel With New Song ‘Beguiled’
The Smashing Pumpkins are previewing their new album, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts, with a new song, “Beguiled.” The group is billing the 33-track opus, whose title they say should be pronounced “autumn,” as a sequel to 1995’s Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000’s Machina/The Machine of God. The album will come out in full on April 21. The group premiered “Beguiled” in a performance on TikTok, and frontman Billy Corgan, who is not known for doing anything the easy way, will premiere a new track every week for the next 33 weeks on his new...
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
MUNA’s latest album is more confident, more focused than anything they’ve done before
A little while ago, the three members of MUNA thought they might all go their separate ways. They were dropped by their label and the future looked uncertain. Now? They have a viral hit song and a new self-titled album that sounds more confident and more focused than anything they’ve done before. Today, all three members of the band join me and talk about how they went from “almost ending” to a brand new start … in part thanks to Phoebe Bridgers.
Rick Wakeman to perform his classic solo albums at two London shows in 2023
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble's The Return Of The Caped Crusader concerts at the prestigious London Palladium in February 2023 will focus on some of his best-known material
Miss Grit’s ‘Like You’ Explores Uncanny Sounds and Feelings on the Way to Alt-Rock Deliverance
Margaret Sohn, the inventive, incisive singer-songwriter who performs as Miss Grit, is the kind of guitarist you might affectionately call a “tone nerd.” Sohn (they/she) studied music technology at New York University, and while doing press for Miss Grit’s excellent 2021 EP, Impostor, spoke often about building effects pedals and how, as they put it to Guitar World, a big part of their songwriting process is “just plugging into effects pedals and making weird sounds.” “Like You,” Miss Grit’s first new music since Impostor (and first since signing to Mute Records), is filled with weird sounds. Not wackadoo weird, but...
Drake Milligan Releases Album of Songs Written During His ‘Time in Nashville’ Following ‘AGT’ Run
The country music world has a new star in the works with Drake Milligan. The young singer-songwriter finished in third place in this year’s season of America’s Got Talent. But he has a lot more than that to celebrate. This week also saw the release of his first full-length studio album, Dallas/Fort Worth.
Cosmic Guilt’s countrydelic tones sounded majestic on the XPNFest River Stage
Cosmic Guilt’s set was glorious hipster excess in the best possible way, and the group had the chops to back it up. Things that were onstage during Cosmic Guilt’s XPNFest set today: two-tone hair, fringe, fun sunglasses, stetson hats, and matching vests (they feature the band’s logo — a UFO framed by prayer hands — and apparently switch up seasonally).
Deep Purple Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
Perhaps more than any other rock band, Deep Purple proved that a group of musicians could undergo consistent and even traumatic turnover, yet still achieve remarkable success over a long span of time. We've brought all of their incarnations together in this gallery of Deep Purple Lineup Changes. Since the...
See the setlist from Roxy Music’s 2022 reunion tour
The latest setlist for Roxy Music‘s reunion tour has been shared online – check it out along with live performance footage below. Roxy Music’s UK and North American tour, which kicked off on September 7 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena, marks the first time that bandmembers Bryan Ferry, Andy Mackay, Phil Manzanera and Paul Thompson have been together on stage since the band’s ‘For Your Pleasure’ tour in 2011.
Chestnut Grove opens up day three of XPNFest with a bang
The Perkiomenville outfit took the marina stage with matching jumpsuits and high energy. “We’re your neighbors from Perkiomenville!” said Dee Gerhart of Chestnut Grove. “Just a quick hop, skip, and a jump up I-76.”. The seasoned regional roots rock combo took the Marina Stage today to get...
