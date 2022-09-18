Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Things to Do in Memphis, Tennessee (Opinion)Terry MansfieldMemphis, TN
Tennessee Man Loses $80,000 USD in Cryptocurrency Investment Scam, Wiping out his Entire Life SavingsZack LoveMemphis, TN
The revival of the famous Tennessee CastleRooted ExpeditionsMemphis, TN
The rudest cities in the U.S. ranked, according to studyInna DinkinsNew York City, NY
Tennessee Voter Project Calls for Gun Safety MeasuresAdvocate AndyMemphis, TN
Related
societyofrock.com
Robert Plant Honors Priscilla Presley In Memphis
Robert Plant honored the wife of Elvis Presley for her efforts in preserving Elvis Presley’s house Graceland. Priscilla Presley was given this acknowledgement by Plant last September 15 during her induction ceremony at the 2022 Memphis Music Hall of Fame. Plant described Graceland as “a hallmark and a touchstone...
desotocountynews.com
Water Tower Festival is Saturday
Built in 1925, the Hernando Water Tower is an iconic symbol of the DeSoto County seat and for nearly 20 years a festival has been held to celebrate the city and the water tower. The free event will be held around the Historic Courthouse Square in Hernando from 9 a.m.-3...
Memphis chef offers limited '90s prices' to combat inflation
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A well-known Memphis chef and maker of cooking oil are teaming up to save you some money. Chef Tam's Underground Cafe is offering a special menu with 90s prices for the first 75 guests on Thursdays thanks to a partnership with Memphis-based Wesson cooking oil. Chef...
localmemphis.com
Want to be a barbecue judge at Memphis in May in 2023? Here's how
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis in May have announced the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022. According to a release, the seminar is held to instruct, train and certify barbecue judges for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Successful attendees will be certified to judge starting with WCBCC 2023 and after judging for two years will be fully certified. The 2023 WCBCC in Tom Lee Park is planned for May 17-20, 2023.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little boy with special needs finds the perfect home
Click here to donate to Go Jim Go! now and learn how you can do your own family fundraiser for Le Bonheur. COLLIERVILLE, Tenn.– The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines the name Adonis as a very handsome young man, a beautiful youth in Greek mythology. A 4-year-old little boy also named Adonis is lovingly seen the same […]
actionnews5.com
34th Cooper Young Festival kicks off in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Cooper-Young Festival kicked off in Memphis, celebrating its 34th year. Many people packed the Cooper-Young Festival, held in the largest historic district in Memphis and is known for its food, music, and vendors. Today, Over a 100,000 people from all over the Mid-South were expected...
styleblueprint.com
The Memphis Dinner Series You Won’t Want to Miss!
A culinary concept not to miss, the Etowah Dinner Series is preparing to host its inaugural dinner on Saturday, October 1, at The Commonwealth, a historic building in downtown Memphis. The seasonally-focused event centers around gourmet food, fine wine, and local art — a curated opportunity for Josh Conley and Memphis Chef Cole Jeanes to bring in some of their favorite chefs from around the country. Plus, each dinner will take place at a different location in Memphis, offering up a chance to explore the city in a new way.
momcollective.com
Memphis Mom Co | Pumpkin Patch Guide 2022
It’s pumpkin patch season! We’ve put together a list of places to get your pumpkins and celebrate all the wonders of fall. Not all are officially pumpkin patches, but they have loads of gourds and seasonal items to make any autumn-obsessed mom swoon. Big Jim’s “Punkin” Patch Oak...
RELATED PEOPLE
actionnews5.com
New efforts underway to make Memphis nightlife safer with ‘Safe Bar’ program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An East Memphis bar is taking steps to keep its patrons safer. Prive has become the first Mid-South restaurant and bar to implement the nationally-recognized “Safe Bar” program. “It’s a great opportunity for a Black-owned business to be able to be one of the...
actionnews5.com
Life Together Final Escape program hosting ceremony
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Life Together Final Escape program will host a graduation ceremony for male and female ex-offenders. The program consists of 16 class sessions designed to help them stay out of prison and transition them back into society and with their families. There are 34 graduates in the...
Memphis man’s mullet may move to championship round
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is showing off his luscious locks and looking to move into the final round of the USA Mullet Championships. Joshua Laughter, 37, said he’s been growing his mullet for almost two years. Now he’s going for the gold. “I decided to enter because I want to win a mullet […]
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Southaven, MS (with Photos & Maps)
Looking for the best restaurants in Southaven, MS? Look no further! We’ve compiled a list of the top spots to eat in town, from pizza places to burger joints and everything in between. Whether you’re looking for a place to grab a quick bite or want to enjoy a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
actionnews5.com
Car crashes near Playhouse on the Square
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police officers responded to a car crash in Midtown near Playhouse on the Square. Around 11 a.m. two cars crashed at Union Avenue and Cooper Street on Monday. According to police, one person was transported non-critical to Methodist University. There is no other information at...
desotocountynews.com
Memphis Hustle hold local tryouts
Photo: Players scrimmage during Sunday morning’s local tryouts at Christian Brothers University in Memphis. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) It’s a long shot, likely much longer than a deep three-pointer from the corner, but for 79 players from the Mid-South region, Sunday morning at Christian Brothers University’s Canale Arena in Memphis was their shot at getting closer to being in the National Basketball Association.
actionnews5.com
Olive Branch opens new holiday light display
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Olive Branch Park will open their light display for this holiday season in November. Light Garden will have “stunning lights” holiday entertainment, and different shopping opportunities for Mid-South families. It will open from Nov. 22 until December 30 from 6 p.m. until 10...
Man charged with Young Dolph’s murder hires new attorney
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the men accused of killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph has hired his own attorney. Justin Johnson, aka Straight Drop, the man accused of shooting and killing Memphis rapper Young Dolph is no longer being represented by Juni Ganguli. Ganguli confirmed to FOX13 that Johnson...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MSCS may not be able to keep Germantown schools
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– There was a full house for Monday night’s Memphis-Shelby County Schools community meeting to discuss the fate of four schools. The meeting comes as the deadline approaches to make a decision regarding the controversial “3G” bill involving three schools in Germantown. The district said the meeting was all about informing families and dozens […]
Wormy Weather: Does an increase of silkworms mean chilly weather is headed our way?
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Our FOX13 meteorologists use all kinds of science and technology to forecast the weather, but some people want to leave it up to a worm that lives in hardwood trees around the Mid-South. Some say those worms tell of a big chill heading our way.
actionnews5.com
Community Summit regarding violence in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Community Summit discussed solutions after the past weeks of violence in Memphis. Church leaders and county and state officials came together to discuss the crime problem at the Greater Temple Church. The goal was to provide resources and bring families together. A U.S. Attorney of...
actionnews5.com
Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
Comments / 0