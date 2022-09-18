Nathaniel Rateliff and the Night Sweats team up with The Revivalists for a soul-shaking night two closer at XPNFest

Read full article on original website
Related
xpn.org
Catbite will headline the First Unitarian Church in November
The Philly ska faves were an XPNFest highlight, and now they’re back to headline. The XPoNential Music Festival marina stage was the place to be Saturday afternoon, when XPN Artist to Watch Catbite played an abosolutely stellar set for a packed hill of spectators, committed fans and new converts alike. Now we’ve got news that they’re coming back in November for their biggest hometown headlining show to date — and only their second time headlining in Philly — at the iconic First Unitarian Church.
xpn.org
PRESS PLAY: New Albums out September 23rd!
Eight new albums for you to check out this week, from Philly and Jersey and Texas and Mali. After an XPNFest weekend that still has everyone buzzing, it’s time to welcome the first new albums of Fall 2022. Philadelphia DIY hero Alex G shakes off the sand for his clear and confident ninth album, God Save the Animals (read a review by our Sean Fennell here). With the past several years punctuated by personal and professional struggles and loss, Beth Orton reemerges with her first self-produced album; Weather Alive is a rich blend of atmosphere and rhythm. More than a decade into her reign as ‘Highway Queen,’ Nikki Lane enlists Josh Homme to produce her barnstorming fourth LP, Denim & Diamonds. Guitar worlds collide on Ali, with globetrotting Texas trio Khruangbin supporting Vieux Farka Touré in a tribute to Malian blues patriarch Ali Farka Touré.
xpn.org
Listen to Crooks & Nannies’ first new single in five years ahead of their Franklin Music Hall show
The duo of Madel Rafter and Sam Huntington are on tour with Lucy Dacus this fall. West Philadelphia’s Crooks & Nannies is back from a 5-year songwriting hiatus in a big way. The electronic-rock duo announced their new single “control,” as well as tour dates with beloved pop artist Lucy Dacus, the first of which is at Franklin Music Hall on September 29th.
xpn.org
“Oh My God” is Shannen Moser’s ode to the higher power of change
The acoustic devotional precedes the release of The Sun Still Seems To Move, out later this month. Shannen Moser just released “Oh My God,” from their upcoming third studio full-length, The Sun Still Seems To Move. The album, announced with the single “Paint by Number,” is out next Friday, Sept. 30th, via Lame-O Records.
IN THIS ARTICLE
xpn.org
Alvvays + shoegaze = amaze(ing) with “Belinda Says” and “Very Online Guy”
Both singles come with music videos in advance of the band’s much-anticipated new record ‘Blue Rev.’. This may be controversial, but Alvvays have never sounded better than on the previews of their upcoming third studio album Blue Rev, out Oct. 7th. Now, they’re back with a double single and music videos to match (described in a press release as “Two new lambs for the cultural volcano!”), which happen to be some of the best songs they’ve put out to date.
Florence Pugh Sings Full Version Of ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ Song Written By Harry Styles
The trailers leading up to the release of Don’t Worry Darling all featured snippets of Florence Pugh singing “With You All The Time,” the song written by Harry Styles for the movie. Upon the film’s release on September 23, the complete version dropped. Florence sings the full version of the “trigger song” for the soundtrack.
Comments / 0