Health

scitechdaily.com

New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes

The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
WEIGHT LOSS
msn.com

The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer

Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
WEIGHT LOSS
LiveScience

Does magnesium help restless leg syndrome?

Restless leg syndrome is a condition that’s disruptive to sleep and causes frustration and discomfort in those who experience its symptoms. Early research suggests taking magnesium for restless leg syndrome may help to relieve some of this discomfort because it helps with muscle relaxation and nerve health. Magnesium is...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?

The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body's cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
HEALTH
Futurity

Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice

A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
CANCER
psychologytoday.com

Dealbreakers That Ruin Passion and Connection

Dealbreakers can make potential partners appear unappealing for a short-term fling, a long-term relationship, or any type of romance in general. General dealbreakers focus on avoiding partners who are unavailable, unhealthy, or abusive. Short-term fling dealbreakers disqualify hookups who are unattractive, judgmental, or uninspiring in the bedroom. Long-term dealbreakers steer...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
NewsBreak
Health
Healthline

What Is the Connection Between Diabetes and Potassium?

Having low potassium may contribute to developing diabetes. However, if you have diabetes, taking potassium won't cure it. There may be a link between diabetes and potassium levels. Usually, your body processes the food you eat and turns it into a sugar called glucose. Your body uses glucose for...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
healio.com

COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications

A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

What causes arm numbness?

Numbness in the arm has many possible causes that range from mild to severe. Simply sitting or sleeping in the wrong position can restrict the blood flow or put excess pressure on a nerve, making the arm go numb. However, unexplained arm numbness may indicate an underlying health condition, such...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
verywellhealth.com

Sleep and Diabetes

A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Healthline

Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have

Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it's likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

How to Get Over the Fear of Small Talk

Many people fear situations in which they have to come up with conversation fillers but feel they have nothing to say. Reframing small talk as an opportunity to share life experiences, rather than as a test of your social skills, can help overcome that fear. Opportunities for sharing through seemingly...
Medical News Today

Exercise hormone may hold the key to finding potential Parkinson's cure

Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, neurodegenerative condition that affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide. Symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, slow movement, and cognitive impairment, gradually worsen over time. Some medications can alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life, but there is currently no cure. New research has...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
psychologytoday.com

How to Make Relationship Happiness Last

More than half of people who are “very happy” with their marriage are very happy with life overall. The relationship quality of a married couple tends to decline over time. Thinking about conflict from a third-party perspective stops the decline in relationship quality for married couples. You’ve likely...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

When Complex Trauma and Severe Character Pathology Meet

Complex childhood trauma with severe personality disorders require many years of treatment, often utilizing various approaches. A re-enactment of the childhood trauma occurs in the therapeutic dyad. Relational and other psychodynamic therapists believe healing is possible when certain conditions are met. Empathy, and its precursor compassion, are qualities, not skills....
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Can Affirmation in Therapy Worsen Narcissism?

Affirming a client's feelings is an important part of counseling. When the counselor affirms faulty beliefs, this can keep a client stuck in narcissism. Counselors need to separate affirmation of feelings the client has and affirmation of the reasons behind those feelings. This post focuses on affirmations used by mental...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

Minding Your Microbiome: Your Body Is Teeming With Life

Each of us has approximately 1 trillion microorganisms in our bodies and on our skin. Your microbiome is like no one else’s. You can be identified by your microbiome. Today, doctors are using microbes from healthy microbiomes to treat disease. You only think you’re alone. In fact, your...
SCIENCE

