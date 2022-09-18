Read full article on original website
The Anti-Inflammatory Beverage Doctors Say You Should Have Every Day If You Struggle With Chronic Bloating
While frequently experiencing bloating and other signs of indigestion warrants a check-in with your doctor, there are still at-home remedies you can try before your visit. We reached out to doctors and other gut health experts who unanimously agreed upon one beverage to instantly soothe and/or prevent stomach pain— turmeric tea.
This Is The Best Vitamin To Boost Your Immune System At Home, According To A Doctor
Your gut health and immune system go hand in hand, and along with a balanced diet, adequate hydration, regular exercise and sleep, supplementation might also greatly support the journey to better your health. We checked in with a doctor and health experts to learn more about L-glutamine, a supplement often...
scitechdaily.com
New Game-Changing Obesity Drug Dramatically Reduces Risk of Type 2 Diabetes
The risk of type 2 diabetes is reduced by more than half by weekly injections of the new obesity drug Wegovy (semaglutide). This is according to new research being presented at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Stockholm, Sweden (September 19-23). Semaglutide...
msn.com
The Symptoms Of Liver Cancer
Liver cancer is cancer that begins in the cells of your liver. Several types of cancer can form in the liver. The most common being hepatocellular carcinoma. Other types of liver cancer, such as intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma and hepatoblastoma, are much less common. Most people don't have signs and symptoms in the early stages of primary liver cancer. But here is what you should keep an eye out for. Liver Cancer Symptoms • Losing Weight Without Trying • Loss Of Appetite • Upper Abdominal Pain • Nausea And Vomiting • General Weakness And Fatigue • Abdominal Swelling • Jaundice • White, Chalky Stools Make an appointment with your doctor if you experience any signs or symptoms that worry you.
Does magnesium help restless leg syndrome?
Restless leg syndrome is a condition that’s disruptive to sleep and causes frustration and discomfort in those who experience its symptoms. Early research suggests taking magnesium for restless leg syndrome may help to relieve some of this discomfort because it helps with muscle relaxation and nerve health. Magnesium is...
Medical News Today
How does high blood sugar (hyperglycemia) feel?
We include products we think are useful for our readers. If you buy through links on this page, we may earn a small commission. Here’s our process. The human body naturally has sugar, or glucose, in the blood. The right amount of blood sugar gives the body’s cells and organs energy. An excess level of blood sugar is known as hyperglycemia.
Futurity
Exercise hormone stops Parkinson’s symptoms in mice
A hormone secreted into the blood during endurance, or aerobic, exercise reduces levels of a protein linked to Parkinson’s disease and halts movement problems in mice, researchers report. Parkinson’s disease, a neurologic condition that causes people to lose control over their muscles and movements, affects about 1 million people...
psychologytoday.com
Dealbreakers That Ruin Passion and Connection
Dealbreakers can make potential partners appear unappealing for a short-term fling, a long-term relationship, or any type of romance in general. General dealbreakers focus on avoiding partners who are unavailable, unhealthy, or abusive. Short-term fling dealbreakers disqualify hookups who are unattractive, judgmental, or uninspiring in the bedroom. Long-term dealbreakers steer...
Healthline
What Is the Connection Between Diabetes and Potassium?
Having low potassium may contribute to developing diabetes. However, if you have diabetes, taking potassium won’t cure it. There may be a link between diabetes and potassium levels. Usually, your body processes the food you eat and turns it into a sugar called glucose. Your body uses glucose for...
healio.com
COVID-19 infection linked to neurologic, neuro-ophthalmic complications
A literature review documented manifestations of central and peripheral nervous system disease, including along afferent and efferent visual pathways, related to COVID-19 infection, according to data in the Journal of Neuro-Ophthalmology. “Acute and chronic neurologic and neuro-ophthalmic symptoms continue to be described and characterized as our understanding of infection and...
Medical News Today
What causes arm numbness?
Numbness in the arm has many possible causes that range from mild to severe. Simply sitting or sleeping in the wrong position can restrict the blood flow or put excess pressure on a nerve, making the arm go numb. However, unexplained arm numbness may indicate an underlying health condition, such...
verywellhealth.com
Sleep and Diabetes
A good night's sleep is important for diabetes and overall health. Adequate sleep can help regulate appetite, mood, hormones, energy, and blood sugars. People with diabetes are also more likely to have conditions that impact sleep, such as sleep apnea, restless legs syndrome, and peripheral neuropathy. A study found that...
Healthline
Hypertension and Kidney Disease: Top 10 Symptoms You Might Have
Nearly of U.S. adults have high blood pressure, or hypertension. More than have chronic kidney disease. With such high percentages, it’s likely you or someone you know has one or both of these conditions. In fact, hypertension and kidney disease are more closely related than you may realize. Having...
psychologytoday.com
How to Get Over the Fear of Small Talk
Many people fear situations in which they have to come up with conversation fillers but feel they have nothing to say. Reframing small talk as an opportunity to share life experiences, rather than as a test of your social skills, can help overcome that fear. Opportunities for sharing through seemingly...
Medical News Today
Exercise hormone may hold the key to finding potential Parkinson's cure
Parkinson’s disease is a progressive, neurodegenerative condition that affects more than 8.5 million people worldwide. Symptoms, such as tremors, muscle rigidity, slow movement, and cognitive impairment, gradually worsen over time. Some medications can alleviate symptoms and improve quality of life, but there is currently no cure. New research has...
psychologytoday.com
How to Make Relationship Happiness Last
More than half of people who are “very happy” with their marriage are very happy with life overall. The relationship quality of a married couple tends to decline over time. Thinking about conflict from a third-party perspective stops the decline in relationship quality for married couples. You’ve likely...
Foot massage could help menopausal women kick fatigue by aiding restful sleep, study suggests
Menopausal women could gain an extra hour of sleep each night – with a simple foot massage. The massages increase sleep and reduce fatigue and anxiety by stimulating the nerve cells in the legs, the North American Menopause Society reported. It follows a study by Cankyry Karatekin, TC Amasya...
psychologytoday.com
When Complex Trauma and Severe Character Pathology Meet
Complex childhood trauma with severe personality disorders require many years of treatment, often utilizing various approaches. A re-enactment of the childhood trauma occurs in the therapeutic dyad. Relational and other psychodynamic therapists believe healing is possible when certain conditions are met. Empathy, and its precursor compassion, are qualities, not skills....
psychologytoday.com
Can Affirmation in Therapy Worsen Narcissism?
Affirming a client's feelings is an important part of counseling. When the counselor affirms faulty beliefs, this can keep a client stuck in narcissism. Counselors need to separate affirmation of feelings the client has and affirmation of the reasons behind those feelings. This post focuses on affirmations used by mental...
psychologytoday.com
Minding Your Microbiome: Your Body Is Teeming With Life
Each of us has approximately 1 trillion microorganisms in our bodies and on our skin. Your microbiome is like no one else’s. You can be identified by your microbiome. Today, doctors are using microbes from healthy microbiomes to treat disease. You only think you’re alone. In fact, your...
