ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update

In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Sports
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Nashville, TN
Football
City
Nashville, TN
City
Buffalo, NY
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
The Spun

Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear

Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
BUFFALO, NY
People

Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football

"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Bills#Monday Night Football#Nfl#Rams#American Football#Afc No#Giants
AthlonSports.com

San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday

Wide receiver depth isn't a strength of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least not right now. But that will soon change. The Bucs are signing a veteran wide receiver this Tuesday. That receiver is Cole Beasley. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, seeing that he...
TAMPA, FL
AthlonSports.com

Nebraska Coaching Search: 3 Big Names Reportedly Emerge

The Scott Frost era is officially over. The 47-year-old was let go following the Huskers' 1-2 start to the 2022 season. Now while Mickey Joseph runs the show, Nebraska football leaders are seeking the program's next head coach. Three big names have reportedly emerged for the Nebraska coaching job. The...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.

Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
KANSAS CITY, MO
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Possible Cowboys Quarterback Controversy Very Clear

The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy on their hands, do they? No, but Jerry Jones is sort of hoping there is one when Dak Prescott returns. Prescott is currently out with an injury, but is expected to return in the next few weeks. Cooper Rush, meanwhile, is running the show in his absence. He's exceeding expectations.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets

How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Start Brandon Aiyuk and Other RB/WR Fantasy Advice

When it comes to starting and sitting running backs and wide receivers, fantasy managers often have to make tough calls. When a starter is banged up but still active on Sunday, it’s hard to trust them (especially if they aren’t one of your studs). Do you put in their backup? Do you risk it? What if your starter hasn’t been performing well this season? Trust your gut and start who you think will perform the best based on matchup, practice reports, and your own feelings.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy