AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Announces Surprising Dak Prescott Update
In Week 1, Dak Prescott suffered yet another significant injury. Initial reports suggested the Cowboys quarterback would miss the next six to eight weeks. Apparently, that's not what Jerry Jones was told. Jones is lowering that timeline down by several weeks. In fact, he's now telling reporters that his franchise...
Micah Parsons ‘Injured’ or ‘Hurt’ for Cowboys in Week 3 at Giants?
“Pain is part of the game. I’m in pain every week,” Micah Parsons says as the Cowboys ready for the Giants.
Tom Brady Reportedly Took Notable Trip On Monday
Over the weekend, Tom Brady exorcised his demons with a win over the New Orleans Saints. After going 0-4 against the Saints in the regular season over the past two years, Brady and the Bucs finally got a win. Not long later, he took a notable trip. According to a...
AthlonSports.com
Buffalo Bills Offensive Lineman Suspended By NFL For Punching Titans Coach In The Head
A 41-7 win over the Titans wasn't enough for one Buffalo Bills player. A player from the AFC East franchise confronted a Tennessee player in the tunnel on Monday night. That player is offensive line Bobby Hart. Hart confronted a Titans player in the tunnel and even threw a punch....
Mike McDaniel Makes His Opinion On Bills Very Clear
Through the first two games of the 2022 season, the Buffalo Bills have looked like a juggernaut. Buffalo has outscored its first two opponents--the Rams and Titans--72-17. Keep in mind, we're talking about the reigning Super Bowl champs and AFC No. 1 seed. Up next for the Bills is a...
Raiders Fans Brawl: One Guy Beat Up Two Men and a Woman
VIDEO: Raiders fans brawled at the Chargers game.
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
Ciara Says Russell Wilson Is 'Firm with Love' When Coaching Son Future, 8, in Football
"He's all about coming back with love and so it's beautiful," the singer tells PEOPLE of her Denver Broncos quarterback husband Future Zahir is getting coached by the best! While chatting with PEOPLE on the Revolve Gallery red carpet, Ciara opened up about her 8-year-old son's passion for football, while noting that her husband, Russell Wilson, offers his expert tips and advice. "He's all about the details. He's all about the technique," the mom of three, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Denver Broncos quarterback at the New York...
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers Are Signing A Veteran Quarterback On Tuesday
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of better quarterback depth. Trey Lance is out for the year with a season-ending injury. Now, the team is left with Jimmy Garoppolo and Brock Purdy. The 49ers are adding depth at the quarterback position this Tuesday afternoon. The NFC West franchise...
AthlonSports.com
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Are Signing A Veteran Wide Receiver This Tuesday
Wide receiver depth isn't a strength of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, at least not right now. But that will soon change. The Bucs are signing a veteran wide receiver this Tuesday. That receiver is Cole Beasley. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, seeing that he...
AthlonSports.com
Nebraska Coaching Search: 3 Big Names Reportedly Emerge
The Scott Frost era is officially over. The 47-year-old was let go following the Huskers' 1-2 start to the 2022 season. Now while Mickey Joseph runs the show, Nebraska football leaders are seeking the program's next head coach. Three big names have reportedly emerged for the Nebraska coaching job. The...
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson released from hospital, resting at home
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson walked out of the hospital under his own power following negative X-rays taken as a
First injury report for Chiefs vs. Colts, Week 3
The Kansas City Chiefs and Indianapolis Colts both released their first injury reports of the week on Wednesday. Both teams have several players listed on the injury report, but the majority of those players were able to practice in some capacity. Check out the injury report for each team down...
Yardbarker
What Chiefs may do to replace suspended Willie Gay Jr.
Gay, who was off to a terrific start, is the second young defensive starter who will miss at least four games for Kansas City. Before the Week 2 win against the Los Angeles Chargers, the team placed rookie and first-round pick Trent McDuffie, a cornerback, on injured reserve. The likely...
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
AthlonSports.com
Tom Brady Sends Clear Message About His Former Teammate Jimmy Garoppolo
Tom Brady spent several years mentoring Jimmy Garoppolo in New England. In other words, they developed a pretty close relationship. Brady, as a result, is pretty happy that Garoppolo is getting another shot in San Francisco. The Niners moved on from the veteran Jimmy G for the youngster Trey Lance...
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Possible Cowboys Quarterback Controversy Very Clear
The Dallas Cowboys don't have a quarterback controversy on their hands, do they? No, but Jerry Jones is sort of hoping there is one when Dak Prescott returns. Prescott is currently out with an injury, but is expected to return in the next few weeks. Cooper Rush, meanwhile, is running the show in his absence. He's exceeding expectations.
FOX Sports
NFL odds Week 3: Roll with the Raiders and Chiefs, other best bets
How was that for the second week of NFL football!?. It looked like March Madness on the gridiron with all the comebacks and buzzer beaters from last week. Baltimore and Oakland blew huge fourth-quarter leads, the Cowboys won a close one without Dak and the New York Giants are 2-0. Are you ready for some football? At this point, does the question even need to be asked?
AthlonSports.com
Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Week 3: Start Brandon Aiyuk and Other RB/WR Fantasy Advice
When it comes to starting and sitting running backs and wide receivers, fantasy managers often have to make tough calls. When a starter is banged up but still active on Sunday, it’s hard to trust them (especially if they aren’t one of your studs). Do you put in their backup? Do you risk it? What if your starter hasn’t been performing well this season? Trust your gut and start who you think will perform the best based on matchup, practice reports, and your own feelings.
AthlonSports.com
San Francisco 49ers 'Believed' 1 NFL Team Would Trade For Veteran Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
The San Francisco 49ers had every intent of trading veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the offseason. However, no deal ever materialized and now he's back starting for the Niners. With that being said, the NFC West franchise reportedly "believed" one specific NFL team would trade for Garoppolo earlier this year....
