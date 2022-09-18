Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition
In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
WCJB
Appleton Museum will hold an All-in for peace Women Summit
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an All-in for Peace Women Summit in Ocala on Thursday. The one-day summit for women is dedicated to peace, literacy, and empowerment. It is hosted by Ollin Women International. It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will be held at...
WCJB
Alachua County Pets: Mooney, Luna, Kit Kat, and Lurch
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a kitty that has some extra toes Mooney. Mooney is the perfect play mate and wouldn’t mind a cuddle session or two. Next,...
villages-news.com
Residents express sense of betrayal as movie theater closes at Spanish Springs
Residents are expressing a sense of betrayal at the news that the Rialto Theater will be converted to a gym at Spanish Springs Town Square. The end of the Rialto occurs at a time when The Villages remains tight-lipped about the future of the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood. “Sad to...
sflcn.com
The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival
CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
WCJB
Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
villages-news.com
The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run
The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
Villages Daily Sun
Big evolution ahead for Spanish Springs
The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
Villages Daily Sun
Hundreds of local women veterans gathered for the historic Villages Honor Flight all-women mission reunion
For Julie Bridgeman, the veterans who took part in the first all-women Villages Honor Flight have become like family to her. Having the opportunity to gather again with all of the other women who joined her on Mission 53 was special. “It’s sweet to reunite,” said Bridgeman, a retired member...
3 Great Burger Places in Florida
If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
WCJB
Give4Marion fundraiser raises money for area nonprofits
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nonprofit groups are getting a windfall of more than $770,000 thanks to a charity event in Marion County that ended Wednesday evening. More than 2,500 donors participated in the Give4Marion charity event that closed at 7 p.m. The campaign ran for 33 hours and raised money...
villages-news.com
Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners
I agree with no rentals in The Villages. This is supposed to be a 55 and older community. This isn’t suppose to be a vacation resort for anybody or families! We are not suppose to house children that is why I moved to a what I thought would be exclusive 55 and older. Can’t us adults have anything to ourselves? Why must we have rentals to younger people and brining kids here? We pay for all the amenities and just anybody can use them for the week or two they are here.
WCJB
CareerSource CLM will hold a job fair
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Marion County general job fair on Thursday. It is being hosted by CareerSource and is open to any job at any experience level. It will run from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The job fair will be held at the College of Central Florida in the Klein Center in Ocala.
WCJB
NCFL law firm supports ACPS with thousands of dollars
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fine, Farkash & Parlapiano will distribute $70,000 dollars to Alachua County Public Schools. This is a part of their recently launched Hall Pass Initiative. Money will go towards elementary, middle and high schools, as well as non-profits and summer 2023 programs. They will fund a number...
WCJB
Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala. Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart. The investigation comes after two different...
WCJB
Pace Center for Girls in Alachua County will hold its first community-wide open house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Pace Center for Girls has its first community-wide open house on Wednesday. The open house will run from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. It will be held at the pace location in Alachua County, which is at 1010 SE 4th Ave in Gainesville. There will...
seminoletribune.org
Florida lake with Native slur renamed
A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
WCJB
Alachua County Library District director chosen as president of the regional library association
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - An Alachua County Library District director has been chosen as the president of the regional library association. The Northeast Florida Library information network board of directors chose Shaney Livingston to lead the board through the next fiscal year. Livingston has been director of the Alachua County...
WCJB
Bronson man thanks EMS crew that saved his life a year ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - On September 18th 2021, Seth Hulett suffered a near deadly heart attack while performing in his band in Inglis. A Levy County EMS crew helped save his life. “I just want to say thank you. Thank you for doing a great job” said Hulett. After...
Bed Bath & Beyond Is Closing These Florida Locations
The retailer is shutting down 150 stores across the country.
