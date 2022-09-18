ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocala, FL

wuft.org

Beloved theater in High Springs faces imminent demolition

In the next month, Florida could officially lose what once was its oldest operating movie theater, and Leslie Evans’ favorite place to get a concession-stand pickle. Evans, a 63-year-old High Spring resident, was among the many heartbroken on Aug. 25 when the Priest Theatre took to its Facebook page to render the news that its building was in active structural collapse.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Appleton Museum will hold an All-in for peace Women Summit

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is an All-in for Peace Women Summit in Ocala on Thursday. The one-day summit for women is dedicated to peace, literacy, and empowerment. It is hosted by Ollin Women International. It will run from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. The event will be held at...
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Alachua County Pets: Mooney, Luna, Kit Kat, and Lurch

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Alachua County looking for their new loving homes. First up is a kitty that has some extra toes Mooney. Mooney is the perfect play mate and wouldn’t mind a cuddle session or two. Next,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
sflcn.com

The Florida Jerk Festival: Orlando Celebrates the 9th Annual Food and Music Festival

CENTRAL FLORIDA – The countdown is on for the return of the 9th annual Florida Jerk Festival, taking place on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Apopka Amphitheater will be the backdrop of one of Central Florida’s most anticipated outdoor food, music, and cultural festivals. Organizers are running full-speed ahead with planning efforts to make this one of the biggest celebrations of National Jerk Day.
ORLANDO, FL
WCJB

Vinyard Church will hold a free food giveaway

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a free food giveaway in the middle of Lincoln Estates on Wednesday. The giveaway will begin at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Vinyard Church, which is at 1100 SE 17th Dr in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
villages-news.com

The Villages original movie theater officially reaches end of its run

The Villages original movie theater has officially reached the end of its run. The Rialto Theater at Spanish Springs Town Square, which has been closed for more than two years, will no longer be showing movies. Genesis Health Clubs, which purchased the MVP Athletic Clubs at Spanish Springs and Brownwood...
THE VILLAGES, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Big evolution ahead for Spanish Springs

The next phase of ongoing revitalization is coming to Spanish Springs Town Square, with new retail, entertainment and lifestyle options just around the corner. “Spanish Springs is a key part of our community, and we are working to ensure it stays healthy and filled with the services and activities residents enjoy,” said Ryan McCabe, executive vice president of operations for The Villages. “Its 28-year story is one of reinvention, and we’re committed to adapting for the re-use that residents want.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
City
Ocala, FL
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Florida

If you love to eat burgers from time to time and you also love to spend your holidays in Florida then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing burger spots in Florida that you should definitely visit if you love good food.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Give4Marion fundraiser raises money for area nonprofits

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Nonprofit groups are getting a windfall of more than $770,000 thanks to a charity event in Marion County that ended Wednesday evening. More than 2,500 donors participated in the Give4Marion charity event that closed at 7 p.m. The campaign ran for 33 hours and raised money...
MARION COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Renters are using amenities paid for by homeowners

I agree with no rentals in The Villages. This is supposed to be a 55 and older community. This isn’t suppose to be a vacation resort for anybody or families! We are not suppose to house children that is why I moved to a what I thought would be exclusive 55 and older. Can’t us adults have anything to ourselves? Why must we have rentals to younger people and brining kids here? We pay for all the amenities and just anybody can use them for the week or two they are here.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WCJB

CareerSource CLM will hold a job fair

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Marion County general job fair on Thursday. It is being hosted by CareerSource and is open to any job at any experience level. It will run from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. The job fair will be held at the College of Central Florida in the Klein Center in Ocala.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

NCFL law firm supports ACPS with thousands of dollars

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fine, Farkash & Parlapiano will distribute $70,000 dollars to Alachua County Public Schools. This is a part of their recently launched Hall Pass Initiative. Money will go towards elementary, middle and high schools, as well as non-profits and summer 2023 programs. They will fund a number...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Detectives with MCSO are looking for two thieves in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Detectives with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are looking for two thieves who are targeting trails in Ocala. Detectives were able to get photos of the two men who tried to use a stolen credit card at a Walmart. The investigation comes after two different...
OCALA, FL
seminoletribune.org

Florida lake with Native slur renamed

A lake in Florida’s Marion County has been renamed as one of 650 geographic sites across the U.S. that were put on a U.S. Department of Interior list due to the use of the word “squaw,” which is considered an offensive ethnic, racial and sexist slur, particularly toward Native American women.
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

Bronson man thanks EMS crew that saved his life a year ago

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - On September 18th 2021, Seth Hulett suffered a near deadly heart attack while performing in his band in Inglis. A Levy County EMS crew helped save his life. “I just want to say thank you. Thank you for doing a great job” said Hulett. After...
BRONSON, FL

Community Policy