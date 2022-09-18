Read full article on original website
Related
Joe Burrow Has 2-Word Response To Question About Bengals Offensive Line
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals have struggled out of the gates this season at 0-2, and the team's offensive line has shouldered most of the blame. Burrow was asked about his level of comfort with Cincy's protection via ESPN's Ben Baby. With the Bengals QB saying he's "very comfortable" behind his big guys in the trenches.
NFL Week 3: Picks gone mad! Is the Miami Dolphins-Buffalo Bills game one of our five big upsets?
GREG COTE’S NFL WEEK 3 PICKS
Insight on six unsung Dolphins heroes, including four of highest rated at their positions
The main protagonists responsible for this 2-0 Dolphins start are obvious, with Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle at the top of the list.
Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker has high praise for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle
When the Miami Dolphins sent shock waves through the NFL by trading for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in March, they immediately paired two of the more exciting, explosive and speedy wideouts in Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The duo combined for 12 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdowns in the team's season-opening win over the New England Patriots.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dolphins Star Returned To Practice On Thursday
Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL today, and they're going to need him healthy for Sunday's game against the high-octane Buffalo Bills. But on Wednesday, Howard didn't play due to a groin injury. So how's he looking on Thursday?. Howard was back...
Yardbarker
Analyst Says No One Should Panic After Bengals' 0-2 Start
The Bengals are off to a a surprising 0-2 start this season. They've struggled to score points (37 in two games), Joe Burrow has gotten sacked 13 times and the defense hasn't gotten key stops late in games. Despite an ugly start, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr doesn't think it's time...
Yardbarker
Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable
Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Not only has Cincinnati lost both games, but the offense has lost their explosion. Their longest play was a 31-yard run by Joe Mixon in Week 1. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass longer than 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Yardbarker
‘I can’t miss this game’: Jets’ C.J. Uzomah won’t let injury stand in way of revenge vs. Bengals
C.J. Uzomah has made it crystal clear that he plans to play for the New York Jets against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, in Week 3 on Sunday. That’s despite a hamstring injury that sidelined him last week and limited him in practice Wednesday. “I can’t miss this...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Insane stat points to Bills beating Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins
In a tweet sent out by the NFL on ESPN account, it points out that Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been on a mission against quarterbacks whose last name has the letter “O” anywhere in it. They have 11 straight games against quarterbacks with an “O” in their last name.
Burrow, winless Bengals not panicking as they face 1-1 Jets
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — There’s no panic in Cincinnati. Well, at least in the Bengals’ locker room. While social media is buzzing about the Bengals’ 0-2 start, Joe Burrow has blocked it all out. Literally. The Bengals quarterback deleted Twitter and Instagram from his phone...
Cincy Jungle
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited
The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
Comments / 0