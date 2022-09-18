ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins WR coach Wes Welker has high praise for Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle

When the Miami Dolphins sent shock waves through the NFL by trading for All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill in March, they immediately paired two of the more exciting, explosive and speedy wideouts in Hill and Jaylen Waddle. The duo combined for 12 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdowns in the team's season-opening win over the New England Patriots.
Dolphins Star Returned To Practice On Thursday

Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL today, and they're going to need him healthy for Sunday's game against the high-octane Buffalo Bills. But on Wednesday, Howard didn't play due to a groin injury. So how's he looking on Thursday?. Howard was back...
Analyst Says No One Should Panic After Bengals' 0-2 Start

The Bengals are off to a a surprising 0-2 start this season. They've struggled to score points (37 in two games), Joe Burrow has gotten sacked 13 times and the defense hasn't gotten key stops late in games. Despite an ugly start, Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr doesn't think it's time...
Bengals Offensive Line Hoping to Make Joe Burrow More Comfortable

Joe Burrow and the Bengals' offense has struggled during the first two weeks of the season. Not only has Cincinnati lost both games, but the offense has lost their explosion. Their longest play was a 31-yard run by Joe Mixon in Week 1. Burrow didn't even attempt a pass longer than 25 yards in Sunday's loss to the Cowboys.
Insane stat points to Bills beating Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins

In a tweet sent out by the NFL on ESPN account, it points out that Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins have been on a mission against quarterbacks whose last name has the letter “O” anywhere in it. They have 11 straight games against quarterbacks with an “O” in their last name.
Bengals vs. Jets injury report: La’el Collins, Germaine Pratt DNP; C.J. Uzomah limited

The Bengals held their first Week 3 practice today while preparing for the New York Jets, and there were several key absences for Cincinnati. The big name on offense was starting tight tackle La’el Collins, who’s had a rough start to the season, and he got a DNP today due to a back injury. Collins missed a big chunk of training camp due to a back injury, though it’s unclear if the latest issue is related.
