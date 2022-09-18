Read full article on original website
Related
Eyewitness News
Delays clear on I-91 north in Rocky Hill after crash
ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – A crash caused delays on I-91 north in Rocky Hill Thursday afternoon. The backup has since cleared. The Connecticut Department of Transportation said it happened between Exits 24 and 25. Multiple vehicles were involved. The DOT said one lane was closed. State police said...
Register Citizen
Police ID Winsted man, 24, killed in Torrington motorcycle crash with school bus
TORRINGTON — Police have identified a Winsted man as the motorcyclist who was killed Wednesday morning after colliding with a school bus making a left turn in front of him. The rider was identified as 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin. The crash was reported to police around around 6:20 a.m. Wednesday...
Register Citizen
Watertown police: Driver killed after car hits tree
WATERTOWN — Local police say a man was killed in a one-car crash on Tuesday morning. Watertown officers were called to the intersection of Litchfield and Plungis roads around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a crash, according to police. Responding officers discovered a green Saab that had sustained "heavy damage" rammed into a tree on Litchfield Road, police said.
hk-now.com
HVFC Responds: Mutual Aid Assists with Truck Accident Route 9 South
(September 20, 2022) —A patient was transported to Hartford Hospital via Life Star on September 20, 2022 following a motor vehicle accident on Route 9 South between exits 9 and 10. At 1:00 p.m., Haddam Volunteer Fire Company, along with mutual aid from Middletown South District and Middletown Rescue...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
Police: Motorcyclist killed in Torrington after colliding with school bus
TORRINGTON — Police say a motorcyclist was killed early Wednesday after colliding with a school bus making a left turn on Torringford Street. Police have not released the name of the rider who was killed. Police confirmed earlier in the day that children were not on the bus when the crash occurred.
Eyewitness News
Watertown police confirm low flying aircraft Wednesday night
WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) – Watertown residents reported a low flying aircraft Wednesday night. Watertown police said there were aircraft in the area and there was no issue. Police were in contact with federal agencies about the aircraft. Several residents in the area and surrounding towns have reached out to...
Bristol Press
Woman killed in Plymouth crash that left two people trapped in burning vehicle
PLYMOUTH – A Watertown woman was killed over the weekend when police say she veered into oncoming traffic and struck another vehicle head-on. The crash – which was reported Sunday around 12 p.m. in the area of Main Street and Kellogg Avenue – left two people trapped in the second vehicle, which caught on fire. Before first responders could arrive, good Samaritans helped get them out of the burning vehicle and to safety.
Register Citizen
Serious crash in Stamford slows I-95 traffic, police say
STAMFORD — An early-morning crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor-trailer shut down part of Interstate-95 north Monday, according to Connecticut State Police. State police reported serious injuries, but it was not immediately clear how many people were hurt or if anyone was taken to a hospital. Emergency medical personnel and the local fire department responded to the scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Haddam fire officials: Person flown to hospital following dump truck crash
HADDAM – Local fire officials say a person was injured in a crash involving a dump truck on Monday afternoon. The Haddam Fire Department received a report that a male victim was trapped after a dump truck went off the road near Exit 9 of Route 9 southbound around 1 p.m. Monday, according to a department spokesperson. It took fire crews more than an hour to extricate the victim with assistance from the Middletown Fire Department, the spokesperson said.
Register Citizen
Police: One dead, three injured after Ledyard three-car crash
LEDYARD — Local police say one person died and four others were injured in a three-car crash on Tuesday afternoon. Ledyard officers were called to the intersection of Route 12 and Oakridge Drive around 4 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a 911 call reporting the crash. Investigators later determined that the collisions occurred when a 2014 Nissan Rogue traveling southbound on Route 12 crossed the center line into the northbound lane, sideswiping a 2017 Toyota 4Runner before striking a Chevy Colorado head-on.
hk-now.com
East Haddam Swing Bridge Project Weekly Update: Construction Activities – Week of September 19, 2022
The Connecticut Department of Transportation advises the following construction activities for the upcoming week:. Crews will continue working on clearing and grubbing, driveway realignment, and initial staging for the installation of a new retaining wall on the east side of Route 82 (Haddam side). Crews will be performing exploratory test...
Man identified in fatal Torrington motorcycle, bus crash
TORRINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcyclist is dead Wednesday after a crash involving a school bus in Torrington, according to police. The crash happened at about 6:15 a.m. at the intersection of Torringford Street and Greenwoods Road, according to police. The motorcyclist, 24-year-old Zachary Zecchin of Winsted was flown to Hartford Hospital, where he was […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
Police: Guilford motorcyclist, 20, killed in New Haven crash
NEW HAVEN — State police say a Guilford man was killed in a motorcycle crash Monday on the Route 34 connector. State police said Mohammad Kareem Halabi, 20, was riding his Kawasaki Ninja 650 on the Route 34 connector to Interstate 95 north when he lost control and crashed into a metal guardrail around 2:40 p.m. Monday.
Fatal Torrington accident under investigation
Fatal Torrington accident under investigation
32-Year-Old Enfield Woman Killed After Car Crashes Off I-91 In Rocky Hill, Into Sound Barrier
A 32-year-old woman died after her car crashed into a wooden sound barrier on a Connecticut highway. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of Rocky Hill on I-91 northbound near Exit 24 at about 3:50 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, Connecticut State Police said. A 2004 Dodge Stratus...
Downpours, strong winds knock out power for some areas in CT
As of 8:30 p.m., most of the outages have been restored.
Register Citizen
Loaded gun, 2 pounds of pot found during I-84 traffic stop in Hartford, police say
HARTFORD — State police say troopers discovered more than 2 pounds of marijuana, a half-pound of illegal mushrooms, crack cocaine and a loaded gun during a routine traffic stop Wednesday night on Interstate-84. State police said Steven P. Samuels, 32, of New Britain, didn’t have a permit for the revolver. They arrested him on two weapons charges, five drug-related charges and two motor vehicle violations. He posted $100,000 bail but remained in custody with Farmington police, who had a warrant for his arrest, police said.
Register Citizen
Wolcott police: Man thrown 20 feet from motorcycle hospitalized
WOLCOTT — A man was injured in a motorcycle accident on Sunday evening, according to local police. Wolcott Police Chief Edward Stephens reported the operator, a man in his 50s, lost control of his motorcycle for “some unknown reason” at the intersection of Andrews Road and James Place around 6 p.m. Sunday and was thrown 20 feet from the bike. No one else was involved in the crash, Stephens said.
Police identify man killed in Watertown crash
WATERTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is dead after crashing into a tree late Tuesday morning in Watertown. Watertown police and firefighters responded at about 11 a.m. to the area of Litchfield and Plungis roads for a one-car crash, according to Det. Mark Conway. Authorities believe the driver was traveling south on Litchfield Road before […]
Register Citizen
Norwich firefighters rescue man clinging to log in Thames River
NORWICH — Officials say a man was rescued after he was found Monday clinging to a log in the Thames River. The Norwich Fire Department said it was alerted to the person in the water around 1:55 p.m. Monday. One crew of firefighters were sent an area of the...
Comments / 0