Lubbock, TX

Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez (leg) remains in N.C. hospital

 4 days ago

Texas Tech linebacker Bryce Ramirez remains in a hospital in Raleigh, N.C. after badly breaking his lower left leg during Saturday’s game at North Carolina State.

Texas Tech announced Sunday that Ramirez will stay at Wake Medical Center until he is able to travel back safely with members of the university’s sports medicine staff.

Ramirez was injured with 4:02 left in the first quarter of Saturday’s game when he collided with Reggie Pearson as the two were trying to tackle NC State running back Jordan Houston. Linebacker Krishon Merriweather came in low to finish the tackle and appeared to pin Ramirez’s lower leg to the turf as his body was twisted backward.

There were reports Saturday night that the bone broke through the skin. Texas Tech hasn’t confirmed those reports but also hasn’t revealed the seriousness of the break.

The contest marked the first start of Ramirez’s career. A junior in his fourth season with the program, Ramirez was a walk-on who eventually earned a scholarship.

“He was in good spirits — a lot of pain, but good spirits,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said afterward. “He kept saying, ‘What’s next, coach?’ and ‘Just tell the guys to win.’ What a great kid.

“I hate it because he was playing really, really well. There’s a reason he was starting (Saturday night), and he was playing really, really well.”

North Carolina State coach Dave Doeren was thinking about Ramirez after his team’s 27-14 victory.

“I feel for that young man. You never want to see something like that in any sport,” Doeren said. “That’s a tough part of any sport when an athlete has an injury like that. I feel for him.”

Ramirez made his season debut one week earlier against Houston after recovering from a hamstring injury. He appeared in seven games as a sophomore, mostly on special teams.

–Field Level Media

