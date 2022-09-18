ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arnold, MO

myleaderpaper.com

De Soto man arrested for alleged DWI after accident west of Olympian Village

A 59-year-old De Soto man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated following a two-vehicle accident that happened about 3:50 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Hwy. 110 and Upper Plattin Road west of Olympian Village, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. The De Soto man was driving a 2007...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup reported stolen from intersection near De Soto

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the reported theft of a 1998 Ford Ranger that had broken down near an intersection east of De Soto. The pickup was left unlocked, and there were no reports of it being towed, according to the Sheriff’s Office. The owner said...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold woman hurt in crash in St. Louis County

Ashley S. Georger, 28, of Arnold was injured Tuesday, Sept. 20, in a three-vehicle accident on I-55 south of Reavis Barracks Road in St. Louis County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:38 a.m., Georger was driving a 2019 Dodge Journey north on the interstate and struck the rear...
ARNOLD, MO
Washington Missourian

Motorcyclist hurt in crash on Highway 100

A St. Louis motorcyclist suffered moderate injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 100 near Gray Summit, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, a Nissan Rogue driven by Jenna E. Doll, of Florissant, had slowed due to traffic congestion on Highway 100, west of Thiebes Road. As Doll’s vehicle slowed, Nicholas A. Tsymberov, 40, of St. Louis, attempted to avoid hitting Doll’s vehicle, but ultimately struck the driver’s side of Doll’s vehicle. After impact, the motorcycle crossed the center of the roadway and hit 2016 Audi A6 driven by Morgan C. Kline, 41, of St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mymoinfo.com

Arnold man arrested after crash in Franklin County

A Villa Ridge woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident on Highway 100 and Route AT in Franklin County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Joseph Konacki of Arnold was driving a 2010 Chevy Impala east on 100, and failed to stop a steady red light and struck a 2013 Chevy Cruze driven by 44-year-old Kristine Lindsley of Villa Ridge. Lindsley was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital Washington with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 5:40 Sunday afternoon. Konacki was later charged with Vehicle Hijacking and Driving While Intoxicated.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
Washington Missourian

Hermann man hurt in crash on Highway Z

A Hermann man was hospitalized after suffering serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash on Highway Z in rural Franklin County near Berger, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that at 2:40 p.m. on Sept. 17, Edward J. Rolfes, 52, of Hermann, was driving a 2015...
HERMANN, MO
Washington Missourian

Villa Ridge man killed in motorcycle crash in rural Franklin County

A motorcyclist was killed last week after being ejected from his vehicle, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that shortly after 1 p.m. on Sept. 15, Nova L. Davis, 72, of Villa Ridge, was driving a 2022 Harley Davidson Heritage Classic motorcycle southbound on Highway HH, south of Catawissa in rural Franklin County. As Davis’ motorcycle approached a curve in the road, it traveled off the right side of the roadway and went down an embankment. His vehicle then overturned and ejected Davis, who was not wearing a helmet.
VILLA RIDGE, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis man hurt in motorcycle crash in Hillsboro

A St. Louis man was taken to an area hospital for treatment after he was injured the afternoon of Sept. 18 in a motorcycle accident in Hillsboro, said Chief Steve Meinberg of the Hillsboro Police Department. The accident occurred at about 12:35 p.m. when Nicholas Linze, 42, of St. Louis...
HILLSBORO, MO
kfmo.com

Man Dies After Jump From Vehicle

(St. Francois County, MO) A man from Bonne Terre, 36 year old Kyle A. Mayerhoffer, is dead after he jumped from a moving vehicle Monday night, just after 9 o'clock, in St. Francois County. A report from the Highway Patrol indicates Mayerhoffer was a passenger in the front seat an SUV being driven north on Raider Road, south of Boulder Road, by 37 year old Jessica L. Varner of Desloge. Troopers say for an unknown reason he jumped out of the front seat of the vehicle and struck the asphalt of Raider Road causing serious life threatening injuries. He was flown to Mercy Hospital at St. Louis where he was pronounced dead. Varner was not injured.
SAINT FRANCOIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pickup parked outside Arnold business damaged

Arnold Police are investigating damage to a pickup parked outside Baldridge Properties, 1507 Astra Way. The cost to repair the 2010 Chevrolet Silverado was estimated at $1,500, police reported. A 30-year-old Pevely man said he parked the pickup outside the commercial development and leasing company on Sept. 8 before traveling...
PEVELY, MO
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMOV

Man chased on I-270, shot while driving on street in Creve Coeur, police say

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man was shot on Olive Boulevard in Creve Coeur after he was chased by a suspect on I-270 early Tuesday morning, police say. Police say the shooting happened just after 4:30 a.m. in the 12300 block of Olive. The victim was driving near Dorsett and McKelvey in Maryland Heights when he came across two cars stopped in the middle of road. The victim told officers he then drove around the two cars and got onto southbound I-270.
KMOV

Police searching for man who burglarized Chesterfield gas station

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV) - The Chesterfield Police Department is searching for a man who burglarized a gas station in early August. Surveillance photos captured a man breaking into the Phillip 66 Gas station on August 1. Police said the man, who is seen with a lit cigarette in his mouth, shattered the glass front door before he grabbed various items. He is seen going behind the counter before making his way down the gas station aisles.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Pacific man hurt in motorcycle crash

James S. Williams, 57, of Pacific was injured Sunday, Sept. 18, in a motorcycle accident on Hwy. F south of Bogey Hill Drive in the Jefferson County portion of Pacific, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. At 7:30 p.m., Williams was riding south on a 2007 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide when...
PACIFIC, MO
kfmo.com

Juveniles Hurt in Crash

(Washington County, MO) Two Juveniles, a 13 year old male and a 16 year old female, both from Mineral Point, are suffering injuries after a two vehicle wreck in Washington County Sunday morning that took place just before 10 o'clock. Highway Patrol reports show the 16 year old girl was driving her car west on Highway 8. She attempted to make a left turn off Highway 8 at Route U when she pulled into the path of a pick up driven east by 60 year old Mark A. Valdez, of Farmington. The teen and her passenger, the 13 year old male, were taken to Mercy Hospital South at St. Louis. The boy was moderately injured while the girl received serious injuries. They were both wearing a seat belt when the wreck took place. Valdez was not injured.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MO
kfmo.com

Hanks Charged with Murder

(Washington County, MO) A man from the Sullivan area, 56 year old William Dean Hanks, is facing charges of first degree murder, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Hanks is alleged to have shot and killed his nephew, 38 year old Randall J. Hanks, during an argument that took place Sunday at a residence in Washington County, on Pipeline Road, between Potosi and Sullivan. Hanks was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on a $1 million dollar bond. His next court appearance is for a bond reduction hearing scheduled September 27th in Washington County Court.
SULLIVAN, MO

