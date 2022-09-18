Read full article on original website
Related
Putin 'Choosing Not To End The War But To Expand It:' Blinken Slams Russian President After Latest Military Order
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for his war in Ukraine and called on United Nations Security Council members to “send a clear message that these reckless nuclear threats must stop immediately.”. What Happened: Blinken, in his address to the UN Security Council on...
U.S. aircraft carrier arrives in South Korea as warning to North
BUSAN, South Korea, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday for the first time in about four years, set to join other military vessels in a show of force intended to send a message to North Korea.
China blockade would be act of war, Taiwan would not surrender, official says
TAIPEI, Sept 23 (Reuters) - A Chinese blockade of Taiwan or the seizure of an offshore island would be considered an act of war and Taiwan would not surrender, a senior Taiwanese security official told Reuters using unusually strong and direct language.
As Putin's 'partial mobilization' begins, tearful goodbyes and an exodus from Russia
Vladimir Putin's "partial mobilization" of citizens for his war in Ukraine has already set in motion sweeping changes for many Russians, as drafted men bid their families emotional goodbyes, while others attempt to flee, scrambling to make it across land border crossings or buy air tickets out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Russian banks lost around $25 billion from Ukraine conflict - central bank official
($1 - 58.85 roubles) Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
US Fed Chair Jerome Powell And PMI Data Among Biggest Macro Catalysts Today
U.S. stocks closed lower on Thursday with the Nasdaq Composite dropping around 150 points amid a decline in Apple Inc. AAPL and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index for September is scheduled for...
Iran’s president cancels interview with Christiane Amanpour in New York after she refuses to wear a headscarf
Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi backed out of a scheduled interview with veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour this week after she refused to wear a headscarf for the meeting, she revealed in a series of tweets.The CNN International anchor said the interview was scheduled for Wednesday night, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, and was due to be Mr Raisi’s first on US soil.Mr Raisi’s visit to the US comes as protests have broken out across Iran over the killing of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the morality police, which enforces the Islamic Republic’s...
Iran's President abandons CNN interview after Amanpour declines head scarf demand
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi withdrew from a long-planned interview with CNN's chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday, after she declined a last-minute demand to wear a head scarf.
Comments / 0