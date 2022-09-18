Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
"UPDATE" - New Information on if Gene and Jude's Hotdogs is closing or Moving out of IllinoisChicago Food KingChicago, IL
Chicago Alderwoman States at least 21 or 22 City Council Members Have Resigned Not Just 12Natalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Many Chicago residents to receive up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Is Johnnie's Beef in Arlington Heights as Good as The Original Location in Elmwood Park?Chicago Food KingArlington Heights, IL
3 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Homes—and None of Them Are in California
During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market shifted towards people wanting to live in larger homes and moving from urban areas to suburban and rural neighborhoods. American Home Shield reviewed 506,374 listings of houses and condos for sale from Zillow to determine the results of its 2022 American Home Size Index, which showcased the cities in the United States with the biggest homes.
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: New COVID Booster Timing, Is Pandemic Over?
When is the best time to get the new COVID booster shots, particularly for people who recently recovered from the virus?. Chicago's top doctor weighed in on that and the effectiveness of the new vaccines. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today:. Chicago's Top...
Migrating Birds
Advocacy groups in Chicago and around the United States are asking the public for help as millions of birds take to the skies for their annual migration south.
Anti-Violence Group Says Permits Denied Following Washington Park Mass Shooting
Khalil Denny wanted to watch a friendly ballgame in Washington Park, his mom said. But about 7:45 p.m. Sept. 13, an argument between two groups near the baseball field escalated into an exchange of gunfire, killing Denny, 19, and Lionel Coward, 43, and wounding eight others. “He was watching the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tylenol Murders Investigation Sees Renewed Effort to Solve Case, 40 Years Later
Authorities have engaged in a renewed effort to solve the 1982 Tylenol murders, seven fatal poisonings that terrorized the Chicago area and have remained unsolved, forty years later. "There was cyanide in the Tylenol and the public had to be warned about that because once you took the pill, you...
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Into Lake Michigan Near Navy Pier Charged: CPD
A woman accused of pushing a 3-year-old boy into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier now faces felony charges days after the incident, police said Wednesday. Victoria Moreno, 34, of Des Plaines, was charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child under the age of 13, according to Chicago police.
Vacation Rental Ruse: How An Idyllic Farmland Property Lured Many in Chicago Area
It was branded as an outdoor adventure. Only a three-hour drive southwest of Chicago, customers could escape to the town of Farmington, Ill., staying at an eight-bedroom, 30-acre lakeside vacation rental retreat. Surrounded by open farm land, online advertisements for “Norris Outdoor Adventure” showed water slides, a rope swing, games...
pupusa
NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at some Mexico City-style tacos in Little Village. Now, he’s on the hunt for a taste of El Salvador. And that means pupusas. He says some of the best in town are made each day by a group of women on Chicago’s Southwest Side....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Booster Shot Side Effects, Long COVID Symptoms
What should you expect for side effects with the new omicron-specific booster shots?. What we know so far as many begin to get the added dose of the COVID vaccine. Plus, many are looking to see how long their COVID symptoms could last. But what exactly is long COVID and what can you expect?
Man Charged in Hawaii Kidnapping Kept Girl Shackled in Bus, Documents Say
A man in Hawaii accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week kept the victim restrained in a yellow bus, according to court documents. The girl escaped from her abductor after she convinced him to take her to a cafe in Hilo on Saturday and bystanders intervened, according to police and the documents filed this week.
Chicago Couple Creates Unique Food Concept To Share Colombian Polish Heritage
Cynthia Orobio and Phillipe Sobon are not only partners in life, they're also business partners. At the beginning of the pandemic, they created a unique joint food concept as a labor of love. "It's the love of both my husband and I," said Orobio. "Our cultures, our traditions but most...
Former Waukegan Officer Charged in Controversial 2020 Fatal Shooting
A former Waukegan police officer was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in October 2020. Dante Salinas, who was fired after the shooting for not turning on his bodycam, was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of Marcellis Stinnette, Lake County's state's attorney announced.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois
Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
4 Shot Near Police Headquarters on South Side
Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
Is The COVID Pandemic ‘Over,' as Biden Says? Chicago Experts Weigh In
After making headlines with comments that the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. is over, President Joe Biden is being taken to task by doctors who say that such language could paint an overly-rosy picture of the situation as the fall and winter months approach. “The pandemic is over,” Biden said...
Lightfoot Proposes New, Improved — and Permanent — Outdoor Dining Program
An outdoor dining program that proved to be a lifesaver for Chicago restaurants and bars during the darkest days of the pandemic would be made permanent — and expanded into the curb lane — under a mayoral plan proposed Wednesday. Last year, the City Council agreed to extend...
Chicago Taxpayers Could Be on the Hook for 6-Figure Penalty in Public Records Dispute
A Cook County judge on Wednesday ordered the city of Chicago to turn over discovery records by Thursday afternoon in a legal dispute that could potentially leave taxpayers on the hook for a six-figure penalty - and could have been avoided if the city had followed the law. The case...
Joliet Police Allege Suspects Fraudulently Obtained $500K in PPP Loans
Hundreds of thousands of dollars in federal money, meant to help preserve jobs during the COVID pandemic, instead went to suspects already charged with felonies in Will County, police and prosecutors say, with some possibly using the money to pay their bonds. Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans says his department...
City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States
An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
8 Injured in Explosion, Building Collapse in Chicago's Austin Neighborhood
At least eight people were hospitalized following an explosion and building collapse in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Tuesday morning that led to a massive emergency response, street closures and numerous evacuations as officials searched for anyone possibly trapped in the debris. Fire officials said at least three people were believed to...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
96K+
Followers
73K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0