Elk Grove Village, IL

NBC Chicago

These Are the Top 10 U.S. Cities With the Biggest Homes—and None of Them Are in California

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the housing market shifted towards people wanting to live in larger homes and moving from urban areas to suburban and rural neighborhoods. American Home Shield reviewed 506,374 listings of houses and condos for sale from Zillow to determine the results of its 2022 American Home Size Index, which showcased the cities in the United States with the biggest homes.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NBC Chicago

Migrating Birds

Advocacy groups in Chicago and around the United States are asking the public for help as millions of birds take to the skies for their annual migration south.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

pupusa

NBC 5’s Food Guy Steve Dolinsky Food Guy kicked off Hispanic Heritage Month by looking at some Mexico City-style tacos in Little Village. Now, he’s on the hunt for a taste of El Salvador. And that means pupusas. He says some of the best in town are made each day by a group of women on Chicago’s Southwest Side....
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Charged in Hawaii Kidnapping Kept Girl Shackled in Bus, Documents Say

A man in Hawaii accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl last week kept the victim restrained in a yellow bus, according to court documents. The girl escaped from her abductor after she convinced him to take her to a cafe in Hilo on Saturday and bystanders intervened, according to police and the documents filed this week.
HILO, HI
NBC Chicago

Former Waukegan Officer Charged in Controversial 2020 Fatal Shooting

A former Waukegan police officer was charged Thursday in the fatal shooting of an unarmed 19-year-old Black man during a traffic stop in October 2020. Dante Salinas, who was fired after the shooting for not turning on his bodycam, was charged with second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and aggravated battery in the death of Marcellis Stinnette, Lake County's state's attorney announced.
WAUKEGAN, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

4 Shot Near Police Headquarters on South Side

Four people were shot Thursday afternoon on a street in Douglas on the South Side. A person with a handgun approached the four people and began shooting at them about 3:15 p.m. as the group stood near the street in the 200 block of East 35th Street, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

City Council Approves Ordinance Prohibiting Local Officials From Cooperating With Investigations From Anti-Abortion States

An ordinance aimed at prohibiting local officials from cooperating in any investigation from another state regarding abortion access or gender-affirming care passed the City Council on Wednesday. The "Bodily Autonomy Ordinance," introduced by Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa, Ald. Rossana Rodriguez-Sanchez and Ald. Matt Martin, codifies prohibitions originally introduced by Mayor Lori...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

