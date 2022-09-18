AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 74°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 18TH: 49°

SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:50 AM

SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:12 PM

Sunday the high temperature was in the low 80’s with mostly sunny skies. Starting in the evening we will see rain move in.

Sunday we are seeing above-average temperatures. This is above average by 5-10 degrees. We have a chance of showers and storms on Monday; we are watching the potential for some strong to severe storms in the afternoon. The high temperature will be in the mid to upper 70’s. Tuesday will be dry with mostly sunny skies.

Another round of showers and storms moves through Wednesday into Thursday. We have colder drier air moving in around this time as well which coincides with the autumnal equinox on Thursday. The end of the next week into the weekend will be in the 60’s.

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS

HIGH: 76 LOW: 55

TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 77 LOW: 53

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 82 LOW: 55

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHANCE OF SHOWERS

HIGH: 69 LOW: 44

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 66 LOW: 47

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anna Meyers: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Jacob Matthews: Facebook I Twitter

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.