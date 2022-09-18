Read full article on original website
KOMO News
Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says
YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
KOMO News
State revokes license of local doctor accused of giving out unjustified vax waivers
KITTITAS COUNTY—A Kittitas County osteopathic physician and surgeon, Anna Elperin, who was accused of signing vaccination exemptions without justification, had her license officially revoked by the DOH. In December of 2021, Elperin’s license was restricted based on charges that she gave COVID-19 vaccination exemptions without any medical justification.
