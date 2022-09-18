ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moxee, WA

KOMO News

Lucian case detectives get about 5 tip calls every day, YPD says

YAKIMA—It’s been more than a week since 4-year-old Lucian went missing. Today, we’re finding out from police what they’re doing in their investigation right now. Police say they continue to investigate tips and leads they’ve received from the Sheriff’s Office and from community members.
YAKIMA, WA

