Clark County deputies search for burglary, assault suspect
The Clark County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who reportedly robbed and assaulted a resident that was getting ready for work on Thursday.
Deputies recover 92K fentanyl pills during bust: Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office
Multnomah County Sheriff's Office reportedly seized 92,000 fentanyl pills, three pounds of cocaine and 10 pounds of meth during a recent investigation.
Man found dead in Lake Sacajawea identified
Authorities have identified a man who was found dead in Lake Sacajawea in Longview, Washington on Wednesday.
KXL
Man Shot & Killed Near Northgate Park Identified
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man shot and killed on Monday night near Northgate Park in the Portsmouth neighborhood has been identified. Officers found the crime scene around 7:30pm, but no victims were present. The victim arrived at an emergency room in a vehicle about 20 minutes later, but he did not survive.
kptv.com
Fleeing Salem suspect remains hospitalized after hitting head during arrest
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department is giving more details about what led to the hospitalization of a fleeing suspect on Tuesday. Police say Daniel Aniceto Garcia, 29, of Salem, was first identified by a patrol officer near Nebraska and 16th STS NE. According to officers, Garcia fled on foot and when officers tased him, Garcia fell, hitting his head on the ground.
kptv.com
Wanted fugitive hits Longview patrol car while running from arrest
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) – The Longview Police Department has arrested a wanted suspect after he rammed a patrol car while attempting to flee. Police say they contacted Xavier Felder-Thomas, 25, on Tuesday, unaware he had numerous warrants for his arrest related to charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, and weapon offenses. Longview P.D. said about the time officers learned Felder-Thomas was a wanted and potentially armed fugitive, he started his car and attempted to flee.
kptv.com
2 arrested in Salem tavern robbery
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - Salem police detectives arrested two people involved in a robbery at a local bar earlier this month. On September 4 at around 11:30 a.m. Mylicia Marie Mailkoff, an employee of the Graveyard bar, reported a masked man robbing the place at gunpoint and leaving with more than $10,000.
kptv.com
2 confirmed dead after ‘serious’ crash in Beaverton
BEAVERTON Ore. (KPTV) - Two have been confirmed dead and at least one person was taken to the hospital following what Hillsboro Police are describing as a “serious” crash in Beaverton. The Hillsboro Police Department made the announcement just after 8 p.m. saying the crash happened at the...
Washington County D.A. announces charges in Forest Grove murder
The Washington County District Attorney's office announced Tuesday morning that David Bynes was the person arrested Monday in connection with the death of a person in Forest Grove Sunday.
KATU.com
Investigators searching for cause of McIver Fire in Clackamas County
Investigators are still working to find out what caused the McIver Fire, which broke out in Clackamas County on the night of September 9. The fire is now contained but burned roughly 30 acres of Milo McIver State Park. “Firefighters continue to mop up the fire, which involves extinguishing or...
Police respond to reported shooting in Gresham
Portland police are investigating after a reported shooting in the 1200 block of Northeast Kelly Avenue in Gresham Wednesday evening.
kptv.com
Portland Police hires 20 new police officers
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau swore in 20 new community police officers Thursday. The bureau is now up to 793 sworn members, 537 of them being officers. PPB expects to be hiring more than it is losing going forward. “This is truly a great day for the...
Hillsboro Police Log: Cigarettes 'change price' to $0 in scam
The Hillsboro Police Department deals with elaborate schemes and more mundane matters from Sept. 5-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 5 A woman in the 1700 block of East Main Street was called in as an unwanted camper on private property. Upon contact by officers, she was found to have outstanding warrants and taken to jail. A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he...
Chronicle
Man Arrested, Faces Charges in Attempted Kidnapping of Girl, 5, in Downtown Portland
A man was arrested in downtown Portland Monday afternoon and likely faces a charge of attempted kidnapping of a 5-year-old, according to police. About 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers in Central Precinct responded to a report of an attempted kidnapping at Northwest 1st Avenue and Davis Street. Officers arrived at the...
kptv.com
3 hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Three people were hospitalized early Thursday morning following a crash involving multiple vehicles in Multnomah County. Just after 5 a.m., emergency crews were called out to Southeast Troutdale Road and Southeast 282nd Avenue on the report of a crash. Gresham Fire said the crash involved three vehicles, a sedan, van and SUV.
kptv.com
Police ask for help locating missing, endangered teen out of Salem
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating the disappearance of a teenager from Salem. 16-year-old Zack Brenneman was last seen at a West Salem High School football game on Friday, Sep. 16. Angela Hedrick, communications director with the City of Salem confirmed to FOX 12 on Tuesday that the teen...
Scappoose Police Log: First responders revive overdose victim
The Scappoose Police Department describes noteworthy calls for service from Aug. 24-Sept. 4, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Wednesday, Aug. 24 Police performed CPR on an unconscious female who was suffering from an apparent overdose. The Scappoose Fire District arrived on scene and took over the lifesaving attempts. The overdose victim was revived and transported to a Portland-area hospital. Thursday, Aug. 25 Following a traffic stop, a...
Forest Grove Police Log: Humans argue over dogs' dispute
The Forest Grove Police Department makes peace and answers calls from Sept. 2-8, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Sept. 2 Officers rolled up on a disturbance where a woman with a small dog was seen yelling at a man in a car with two larger dogs. Police sorted out that the dispute was due to the dogs audibly expressing their dislike of one another. No crime....
Tigard Police Log: Overdose victim revived at fast food restaurant
The Tigard Police Department provides a rundown of calls for service from Sept. 4-10, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Sunday, Sept. 4 Several thefts from cars were reported from a hotel parking lot in the 9000 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. A woman reported an expensive family heirloom was stolen from her...
kptv.com
Keizer man arrested for domestic violence after stabbing woman
KEIZER, Ore. (KPTV) - Keizer Police arrested a man early Tuesday morning after a woman was stabbed. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing on Northeast Cherry Avenue in Keizer and found that a man and a woman were involved in an argument when another woman intervened to protect the woman from the man. The man allegedly stabbed the woman who intervened.
