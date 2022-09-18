The Hillsboro Police Department deals with elaborate schemes and more mundane matters from Sept. 5-11, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, Sept. 5 A woman in the 1700 block of East Main Street was called in as an unwanted camper on private property. Upon contact by officers, she was found to have outstanding warrants and taken to jail. A man was arrested for criminal mischief after he...

