ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yazoo City, MS

Yazoo City leaders unsure of sidewalk grant

By Rachel Hernandez
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KLZQi_0i0k7GPY00

YAZOO CITY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – The Yazoo County Board of Mayor and Aldermen is hesitant to put up $300,000 for a sidewalk grant that they believe could be better used for roads.

The Yazoo Herald reported the city’s previous administration approved a grant from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for sidewalks. However, the city has to match 20% of the grant, which is about $300,000.

Teen charged in Northpark Mall shooting

The remainder of the project calls for the construction of sidewalks on the east side of Lamar Avenue from Second Street to Fifteenth Street and a short section of Sixth Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

Mayor David Starling said the project will create a “hornet’s nest” of people’s yards that will be disturbed. Alderman Charlie Jenkins added that people call about streets, not sidewalks. He said the money would pay for many Yazoo City streets.

Board Attorney Lilli Evans-Bass said she would find out if there are penalties or prevention of future grant applications if the city pulls out of the sidewalk project.

According to the newspaper, the board will address the issue again once Evans-Bass has her findings.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Byram begins process of finding water wells

BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Byram is currently in the process of finding locations for its own personal water wells separate from the City of Jackson’s water supply. “This is my third term as mayor of Byram, and I have been dealing with this water situation for eight years prior to this third […]
BYRAM, MS
WJTV 12

Clay Street to temporarily close in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has announced a temporary lane closure for the City of Vicksburg. The westbound lanes of Clay Street at Interstate 20 will be closed from 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 23 until 6:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26. “There will be some other local alternative routes […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Gipson addresses security for Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson (R-Miss.), along with state and local law enforcement officials, addressed security staff and safety measures for the upcoming 2022 Mississippi State Fair. “I want to thank our local law enforcement agencies, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department, for their longtime […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
City
Yazoo City, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Yazoo City, MS
Government
County
Yazoo County, MS
Yazoo County, MS
Government
WJTV 12

Power feed repairs at O.B. Curtis near completion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson leaders said the O.B. Curtis Water Plant remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 84 PSI. Tanks levels remain stable after issues on Wednesday with the Magnolia Tank and Booster Station. Overall water production increased on Wednesday. The membrane plant at O.B. Curtis produced […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson neighbors file lawsuit over city’s water system

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The first federal class action lawsuit has been filed by Jackson residents over the collapse of the city’s water system. As the city works to find solutions to Jackson’s unstable water system, some Jackson residents have chosen the legal route to try and solve the issues. The lawsuit filed on Friday […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

$30M in grants to expand internet service in rural Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders announced more than $30.0 million in U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development funding for broadband fiber delivery to residents in seven rural Mississippi counties. U.S. Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.) said two USDA ReConnect Program grants have been approved for TEC of Jackson and Bay Springs Telephone Co. for fiber-to-home network service […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Pastor, wife saved from church fire in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A fire broke out at a church on Texas Avenue in Jackson while a pastor and his wife were still inside on Thursday, September 22. According to Jackson Fire Department officials, the fire at Spoken Word Ministries was reported at 1:59 p.m. A neighbor saw smoke and went inside the church […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
WJTV 12

Power restored to Jackson water booster station

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility remained at steady pressure over the past 24 hours and is currently working at 85 PSI. Overnight, city officials said the booster station serving the Magnolia Drive tank lost power, and this caused lower pressure in the area served by that tank. The power as […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Here are the upcoming Halloween events in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – With the Halloween season quickly approaching, many cities and organizations across the Jackson-metro are and the Pine Belt plan to host events. Here are some of the events that you can look forward to in 2022. Central Mississippi: Krew of Boo Spooky Parade – Downtown Bolton, Oct. 1 starting at 5 […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Four judges appointed to assist Hinds Circuit Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Supreme Court Chief Justice Mike Randolph appointed four special judges to assist the Hinds County Circuit Court in reducing the number of pending cases caused by the pandemic. The special Judges are Andrew K. Howorth of Oxford, Betty W. Sanders of Greenwood, Stephen B. Simpson of Gulfport and Frank G. […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Yazoo County Board#The Yazoo Herald#Nexstar Media Inc
WLBT

Residents visit distribution sites still leery of drinking the water

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson’s boil water alert was lifted nearly a week ago, but that brings little comfort to some residents. They are still searching for bottled water. Wednesday, the Hank Aaron Sports Academy, along with a Louisiana-based group, helped ease those concerns. A New Orleans-based organization familiar...
JACKSON, MS
The Associated Press

Montecito Acquires Orthopedic Property in Mississippi

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- Montecito Medical, a premier owner of medical office properties throughout the U.S., has completed the acquisition of a 49,500 square-foot medical office building in Flowood, Mississippi. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220921005800/en/ Montecito Medical Real Estate acquires Capital Ortho in Flowood, Mississippi (Photo: Business Wire)
FLOWOOD, MS
WJTV 12

Hinds County Public Works employees strike over pay

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County Public Works ground workers went on strike on Tuesday after the Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 to not give them $300 raise. Many of the workers said they are struggling to make ends meet, having to work extra jobs just to provide for their families due to the recent […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Apartment residents say they walk outside to smell of sewage

JACKSON, Miss. — Residents of a Jackson apartment complex said they have been dealing with an unsightly and stinky situation for months. The residents at Southside Terrace Apartments off Siwell Road, said they are met with the sight and smell of raw sewage when they walk out their front doors. It's especially frustrating for residents who live on the ground floor.
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
breezynews.com

Multiple Vehicles Broken Into in Kosciusko

8:06 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were alerted to a suspicious male in the bus loading area of Kosciusko Lower Elementary. 9:07 a.m. – MS Forestry Commission was requested to Attala Road 5210 when the woods fire that began yesterday started to spread. 11:17 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
deltanews.tv

Trucks Clogging Up Highway 82

GREENVILLE - An endless line of trucks on Highway 82 alarmed many Greenville residents because of traffic safety concerns. Residents say it's common to see trucks this time of the year because of soybean season. But, they thought there were more trucks than usual. Greenwood soybean farmer William Hill's truck...
GREENVILLE, MS
breezynews.com

Two More Local COVID Deaths Reported

COVID-19 is being blamed for the deaths of two more people in this part of central Mississippi. The State Health Department is reporting that a Leake County resident and another from Neshoba County died during the last two weeks. The number of new infections in the local area last week was up 68 per cent from the week before– with 23 cases in Attala County, 36 in Leake and 37 in Neshoba.
NESHOBA COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy