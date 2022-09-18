NOW: Zion-Mt. Carmel Hwy closed due to ongoing rescue operation
ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Zion National Park officials released a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon regarding an ongoing rescue operation.
Officials say that the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is closed from the East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to an ongoing rescue operation.
Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations are reportedly not affected.
