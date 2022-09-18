NOW: Zion-Mt. Carmel Hwy closed due to ongoing rescue operation

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Zion National Park officials released a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon regarding an ongoing rescue operation.

Officials say that the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is closed from the East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to an ongoing rescue operation.

Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations are reportedly not affected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

