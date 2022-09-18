ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

NOW: Zion-Mt. Carmel Hwy closed due to ongoing rescue operation

By Ryan Bittan
ABC4
ABC4
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pQaKs_0i0k71Fu00

ZION NATIONAL PARK, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Zion National Park officials released a statement on Twitter Sunday afternoon regarding an ongoing rescue operation.

Officials say that the Zion-Mt. Carmel Highway is closed from the East Entrance to Canyon Junction due to an ongoing rescue operation.

Man stabbed ‘multiple times’ while sitting on SLC park bench

Zion Canyon Scenic Drive and shuttle operations are reportedly not affected.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.

Comments / 0

Related
KUTV

Auto-train crash delays TRAX S-Line; bus bridge activated

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The Utah Transit Authority on Thursday reported a train vs. vehicle crash that was causing train delays. UTA's S-Line was running behind schedule as a result, and a bus bridge was put into place between the authority's Central Pointe and South Salt Lake stations.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Tornado warnings, severe thunderstorms, flooding, hail and lightning-caused fire make for wild night in East Idaho

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings in East Idaho on Wednesday evening as storms brought rain, hail and flooding to Pocatello and other areas. The weather service said a funnel cloud was reported around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Portneuf Gap area south of Pocatello but it did not touch down. A gustnado, also referred to as a small whirlwind, occurred earlier in the evening in the Mud Lake area northwest of Idaho Falls. ...
POCATELLO, ID
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

'Major' weather risk across Utah; flash flooding 'expected' in some areas

SALT LAKE CITY — A storm system that moved in from the West brought severe weather across Utah on Wednesday, with more still possible. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued until 8 p.m. for all of western Utah and parts of Wyoming, while several Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were issued across northern Utah where residents were warned about wind gusts up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail being possible.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
890kdxu.com

Flood Watch For Much Of Southern Utah

(St. George, UT) -- Southern Utah is under a flood watch as another round of monsoon rains are in the forecast for today. The National Weather Service extended the watch all the way north to nearly Park City. Excessive runoff is possible. National park visitors are also being told to pay attention to the flood watch.
UTAH STATE
kjzz.com

Flash flood, severe thunderstorm watches, warnings issued across Beehive State

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Severe thunderstorm and flash flood warnings have been issued across the state as two weather events affect separate areas of Utah. The western part of Utah was placed under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 8 p.m. A Flood Watch was also issued for the southeast part of the state through the evening.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

UTA: Woman struck by train at Murray Station

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – The Utah Transit Authority (UTA) says that a woman is suffering from possible head injuries after she was struck by a train at the Murray Station on Wednesday.  The woman reportedly entered the crosswalk in front of a northbound TRAX train before she was hit.   While UTA notes that all of […]
MURRAY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Carmel Hwy#Zion National Park#Carmel Highway#Zion Canyon Scenic Drive#Nexstar Media Inc
ABC4

Weather-aware Wednesday: Potential for showers, storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Happy Wednesday Utah, we are halfway to the weekend. Yesterday we started to see moisture move into the Beehive State, but with a system moving in, we’ll be looking at widespread potential for showers and thunderstorms as temperatures come down by roughly 5-10 degrees in most spots compared to what […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Making Bear Lake a year-round destination to boost economy

BEAR LAKE, Utah (ABC4) – The Bear River Association of Governments reports that visitors spent close to $50 million during the 2021 tourism season at Bear Lake. This money benefited the small communities surrounding the lake and is responsible for 450 jobs. However, the tourism season is short. For the most part, it runs from Memorial […]
GARDEN CITY, UT
ABC4

Multiple Flood Watches in effect throughout Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service has placed Flood Watches on most of southern Utah ahead of major storms that are expected to hit the state Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The majority of these watches are set to expire Wednesday evening at midnight, but San Juan County, Grand […]
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

When do Utah’s national parks have free-entry?

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – One of Utah’s greatest sources of pride has long been our outstanding public lands. This Saturday, Sept. 24, National Public Lands Day will be celebrated across the United States, and entrance to all national parks, of which Utah has its “Mighty 5,” will be free of charge. Each of Utah’s […]
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A Wet and Wild Wednesday in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH (ABC4) – Utah is getting a full wash from Mother Nature today as storms that began appearing early this morning in the southeastern part of our state have been making their way north and west to give us a complete cover. A Flood Watch was issued last night that covered the […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Another earthquake hits Utah, near Magna

MAGNA, Utah — Another earthquake hit Utah on Tuesday, following one in Box Elder County and another near St. George Monday. Today’s quake registered around 2:58 p.m. It was located 2.8 miles northeast of Magna and around nine miles west of SLC. The magnitude was measured at 2.7,...
MAGNA, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Long backups after chain-reaction crash on WB I-80 in Wyoming

One truck driver was injured and there were backups for miles after several crashes on WB I-80 in Wyoming on Wednesday. Lt. Matt Arnell of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the crashes happened near MP 31. The chain reaction began when a semi traveling slowly up an incline was hit...
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

ABC4

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest Salt Lake City, Utah news, weather, and sports

 https://www.abc4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy