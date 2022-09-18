ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklet, GA

Brooklet Peanut Festival returns to Bulloch County

By Lewis Levine/Coastal News Service
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dlWvj_0i0k6yqN00

BROOKLET, Ga (WSAV) — A beloved tradition in Brooklet made its return today after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival kicked off Saturday with a parade of floats, beauty queens and marching bands.

Of course, the peanut was on full display—as well as several vendors and live music.

Volunteers estimate between 20,000 to 30,000 people came out for today’s event. Money raised goes back into the community.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

National Ice Cream Cone Day? Savannah has you covered

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Sept. 22 is National Ice Cream Cone Day and Savannah is the perfect place to go for a sweet treat. There are plenty of ice cream shops in Savannah where you can go to celebrate the holiday. Here are a few options around the city to get you started on your […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

What’s happening this weekend in Savannah?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This weekend in Savannah is packed full of events you are sure to enjoy. Here’s a list of some of the things happening in Savannah to help you get your weekend planned out. 41st Savannah Jazz Festival Friday  When: Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. Where: Forsyth Park Price: Free More […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Food bank hosting drive-thru event at Oglethorpe Mall

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A local non-profit food bank hopes to feed 800 families at its drive-thru food drive at the Oglethorpe Mall Friday morning. The food drive — hosted by America’s Second Harvest of Coastal Georgia — runs from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The food bank said it was funded in part by […]
SAVANNAH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brooklet, GA
Bulloch County, GA
Government
Bulloch County, GA
Society
Local
Georgia Society
County
Bulloch County, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man found safe near Atlanta

Editor’s note: The video above was recorded before the man was found safe. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A missing Tattnall County man was found safe north of Atlanta on Thursday evening. Charles Stansfield, 75 was found in Cherokee County, Justin Sims, Charles Stansfield’s son, posted on Facebook. His family told WSAV he was found around […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Buddy Walk returns to Forsyth Park after 2 years virtual

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Spreading awareness for those with Down Syndrome, throughout the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire, the 17th Annual Buddy Walk is returning to Forsyth Park. Families will once again gather to celebrate each other and raise money for local programs. Hosted by the Lowcountry’s Down Syndrome Society, the Buddy Walk provides community fellowship […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Glennville home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - A Savannah man was found dead in the backyard of a Tattnall County home on Monday, Sept. 19. According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a dead body in a backyard on Harvey Lane in the White Pines community of Glennville.
GLENNVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Pay It Forward: Giving is deeply rooted in her heart

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Life is a good teacher. As we grow, we learn we have the ability to not only help ourselves but help others.  When you see Maja Ciric you’ll probably see her doing this. Giving is deeply rooted in her heart. “We only have each other you know, and sometimes you know […]
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Peanut#Volunteers#Beauty Queens#Live Music#Parade
Atlanta News

Tanger Outlets Savannah Announces 2022 TangerKids Grants Winners and Celebrates Inaugural TangerKids Day

As part of a continued commitment to support education and strengthen the local community, Tanger Outlets Savannah announces its 2022 TangerKids Grants recipients. Local winners include Olivia Printup of Coastal Middle School, who will be using funds to create a communal science lab for her students, Gina Renteria of Marshpoint Elementary School, who will be utilizing funds to create a sensory area for the entire school, and Cheyenne Shearer of Islands High, who will be purchasing the materials necessary for her agriculture students to build, grow, and maintain raised garden beds. Other winners in the community include Kristina Hernandez of Haven Elementary, who will be purchasing robots for a new makerspace, Colette Nguyen of Carrie E. Gould Elementary who will be purchasing games for her ESOL students, and Kelly Williams of Blandford Elementary, who will be helping her fifth grade students create artwork that will leave behind a lasting legacy at Blandford.
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Savannah man found dead in backyard of Tattnall County home

GLENNVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) is investigating after a man was found dead in the backyard of a home in Glennville on Monday. On Sept. 19 at 7:30 a.m., the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call about a deceased man in the backyard of a home on Harvey […]
GLENNVILLE, GA
WSAV News 3

Missing Tattnall County man’s car spotted on Wilmington

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The vehicle of a 75-year-old dementia patient who was reported missing from Tattnall County was spotted in Chatham County on Wednesday night. Charles Stansfield was last seen on Tuesday, September 20. He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a navy blue t-shirt with lettering and a dark green hat. He […]
TATTNALL COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
WSAV News 3

BJWSA warns of water discoloration in parts of Beaufort, Jasper counties

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WSAV) — Some residents in Beaufort and Jasper counties may see discoloration in their water, but Beaufort Jasper Water and Sewer Authority (BJWSA) officials say this isn’t a cause for concern. The discoloration is the result of higher-than-normal levels of manganese and iron in the water distribution system.  Officials say these concentrations do […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Smoke is blanketing the city of Pooler. Here's the reason why

POOLER, Ga. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A controlled burn is blanketing the city of Pooler with smoke. According to Pooler Fire Chief Wade Simmons, the burn is on Pooler Parkway and the smoke is not dissipating as it should. As a result, the fire department is receiving numerous calls about it.
POOLER, GA
WSAV News 3

Why should you get a library card?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Among many other things, September is Library Card Sign-Up Month. To celebrate, WSAV NOW spoke with Interim Library Executive Director of Live Oak Public Libraries Lola Shelton-Council about the benefits of signing up to get your own library card. Shelton-Council explained that the benefits of signing up for a library card […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Body found near pond at Daffin Park

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department is investigating after a male body was found in the pond area at Daffin Park on Tuesday morning. According to police, it does not seem suspicious or foul play early in the investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Construction of 536 new homes approved by City Council

The Statesboro City Council met for their regular bi-monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, September 20th. The council approved three new developments in the city of Statesboro that will add 536 new homes into the city. They include 396 new townhouses and 140 single family homes. More information and details on these new homes are included in the story below.
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

52K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy