Brooklet Peanut Festival returns to Bulloch County

BROOKLET, Ga (WSAV) — A beloved tradition in Brooklet made its return today after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The 33rd Annual Brooklet Peanut Festival kicked off Saturday with a parade of floats, beauty queens and marching bands.

Of course, the peanut was on full display—as well as several vendors and live music.

Volunteers estimate between 20,000 to 30,000 people came out for today’s event. Money raised goes back into the community.