Virgil R. Shellenberger Jr.
Virgil R. Shellenberger Jr. passed away at the age of 90 on September 20, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, KS. Virgil was born on August 20, 1932 to Virgil Sr. and Rose Leffler Shellenberger in Bushong KS. He lived his childhood on a farm in North Lyon County and graduated from Bushong High School. He met his sweetheart, Harriet when he was 15 and she was 16. His family life began when he married Harriet Feik Shellenberger on November 25, 1951. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2021.
Traffic light knocked down, could be out for months
Downtown Emporia could be short one traffic light for the rest of the year, after a driver sent it crashing to the ground Tuesday morning. Security video posted on Facebook showed a driver bumping into a pole at Seventh Avenue and Commercial Street during the 7 a.m. hour. Even though the speed appeared slow, that was enough to knock the pedestrian light pole over.
City commission approves grant application for housing project
The Emporia City Commission approved a $400,000 Moderate Income Housing grant application on behalf of a proposed housing development slated to construct 24 duplex housing units in east Emporia. Overall, the developer is seeking $650,000 from the Kansas Housing Resources Corporation for the project. The two-bedroom, one bath units are...
Fall's coming; rain and temperatures are falling
The season officially changes Thursday. Seldom is it as obvious as it is in Emporia, as summer turns to fall. Emporia Municipal Airport had 0.45 inches of rain as of 8 a.m. Thursday. Rain is expected to last through 3 p.m. as a cold front moves through.
Teens hurt in rural rear-end wreck
An earlier version of this article had the version of events incorrect. We regret the error. Lyon County Sheriff’s Office Deputies and Emporia/Lyon County Fire/EMS were dispatched to Road P and Road 150 at 5:38 p.m. Tuesday evening in rural Lyon County, for a report of an injury accident.
Emporia volleyball wins both home matches on Thursday night
The Emporia High School volleyball team topped Salina Central and Manhattan in a triangular at Emporia High School on Thursday night. The Lady Spartans won both matches in two sets, defeating Salina Central, 25-13, 25-13 and Manhattan, 25-20, 25-22.
Duane Eugene Jacob
Duane Eugene Jacob, 82, passed away Monday, September 19, 2022 at his home in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. He was born January 14, 1940 in Emporia, Kansas the son of Walter Eugene and Gwendolyn Odell Robinson Jacob. Duane attended Whittier Grade School, Emporia Jr. High and later graduated from Emporia High School with the Class of 1958.
Argabright finalist for Kansas Superintendent of Year
The Southern Lyon County school district has a finalist for Kansas School Superintendent of the Year. "This is news to all of us," an aide to Dr. Mike Argabright said Tuesday morning.
Emporia State administrators hint at more changes, as campus reacts to terminations
Emporia State University spokeswoman Gwen Larson said the university will not be naming what departments were impacted by the terminations that swept ESU campus last week, citing privacy concerns for affected faculty. “We are not releasing what departments had people laid off,” Larson said. “That may come out in the...
David Traylor Zoo of Emporia earns AZA accreditation again
The David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is celebrating another accreditation through the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The zoo has been AZA-accredited since 1985. “It’s kind of almost a yearlong process preparing for accreditation,” said zoo director Lisa Keith, who announced the accreditation to Emporia City Commissioners Wednesday. “You have to send your application in March and it’s an extremely long application.”
Emporia State University faculty leaders wait for answers after rapid firing of tenured professors
Shawn Keough, faculty senate president at Emporia State University, listens to concerns from faculty members during a meeting Tuesday. The message from the administration, Keough told them, is "please wait." (Sherman Smith/Kansas Reflector)
New city web site promises accessibility, transparency
A complete redesign for the city of Emporia’s web site is now underway, though residents won’t see the finished product until early next year. The city commission inked a $27,000 contract with the Manhattan-based CivicPlus in July for the project. City communications manager Christine Johnson said it was important for the city to have an up-to-date, modern — and Americans with Disabilities Act compliant — web site.
No gun found at EHS as lockdown ends
The Emporia High School went into a level two lockdown for most of the afternoon Tuesday. It ended with police saying there was "no criminal investigation." Emporia Middle School and the transitions program were placed in a level one lockdown as a precautionary measure. A statement from police spokesman Capt....
Emporia girls golf finishes second at Maize South Invitational
The Emporia High School girls golf team finished second at the Maize South Invitational at Auburn Hills in Wichita on Thursday afternoon. The Lady Spartans finished the nine-hole tournament with a team score of 179, six strokes behind first-place Maize.
EHS Homecoming Royalty candidates announced
Emporia High School will crowd its Homecoming royalty during the Friday, Sept. 30, football game against Manhattan. Candidates for king are Angel Aldrete, Fred Jackson, Jonathan Laudie, Talan Tabares and Bobby Trujillo. Candidates for queen are Alison Brown, Arianna Hamilton, Rebecca Snyder, Journey Walburn and Elizabeth Willhite. The Homecoming parade...
Possible demolition coming for Carnegie library, but no decisions made
The future of the Carnegie library remains unknown following a meeting of the Emporia City Commission Wednesday afternoon. Commissioners reviewed two applications for the property. One came from the Emporia Public Library and one from private investors, Cassie and Jason Heffron. The city first announced it would accept proposals on...
Kenneth Duane (Kenny) Elrod
Kenneth Duane (Kenny) Elrod, 62, died peacefully in his home on September 9, 2022, after a long illness. Survivors include the love of his life, Shari Rimel; stepsons, Kyle and Kevin Rimel; mother, Virginia Higgins; sisters, Deidre Elrod and Denise (Wade) LeDuc; brothers, Ben (Cinde) Beeman and Jerry (Kaila) Beeman; nephews, Donovan Elrod, Kyle (Whitney) Beeman, Ethan (Abby) Beeman, Elliott Beeman, Gabriel LeDuc, Brandon LeDuc; niece, Alyssa LeDuc; aunts, Darlene Patterson and Mary Loyd; uncle, William Jerome, and many cousins.
Three Emporia teams in action on Thursday
Three Emporia High School teams are in action today, with one playing in front of the home fans. The volleyball team will hit the floor for the first time in a week when it hosts Manhattan and Salina Central in a triangular beginning at 5 p.m. Head coach Ping Wang likes what she has seen in practice.
About town
Jeanna Repass, Democratic candidate for Kansas Secretary of State has scheduled a stop in Emporia. Emporia State College Democrats will host the candidate at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Lyon County Democratic Headquarters, 915 Commercial St. The event is open to the public.
