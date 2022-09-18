ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

UVA launches program to increase public service

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is launching a program that aims to make UVA synonymous with service. The program will let students explore what it takes to be involved in public service, collaborate, and create effective communications. “I think this program is doing is really harnessing all...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

CATEC and community leaders discuss partnerships to help students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, community leaders and businesses came together to discuss ways they can partner together and support students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County public schools. “All the business owners that are here are talking about having students working with them, and how impactful...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

JABA taking Medicare counseling services to Fashion Square

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Board for Aging is bringing a Medicare insurance counseling office to Fashion Square. With Medicare open enrollment coming up, JABA says it wanted more space to help people. “We try to get a space that’s big enough to allow us to see more...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Free Narcan, HIV, Hep C testing available at IX Art Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - To celebrate National Recovery Month, on Thursday, Sept. 29, IX Art Park will hold a recovery resource fair at the same time as IX’s Sunset Farmer’s Market. Tables of free materials will be set up, with art-making activities, Narcan, and safe sex materials available.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Harrisonburg continues to work around significant bus driver shortage

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg continues to deal with a major bus driver shortage. The city’s Department of Public Transportation is currently short 20 school bus drivers and up to 25 city bus drivers. “We just ask people to be patient. This is something that we’re working through just...
HARRISONBURG, VA
NBC 29 News

CPD: Threat to Buford Middle School another hoax

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now investigating two threats made to two different city schools. CPD quickly determined Tuesday, September 20, that a report of someone having a gun at Buford Middle School was a hoax. Multiple schools across the commonwealth, including Charlottesville High School, were...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Changes heading our way

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90. Conditions will be pleasant tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers and a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect a major league cool down behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an escaped inmate. According to a press release from ACSO, officials believe Shaun Gwin is in the area of the county line on Route 250. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Drive-thru clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is passing out the new COVID-19 booster car by car by car. BRHD offered a drive-thru clinic at the old JCPenney location in Albemarle County Monday, September 19. You had to make an appointment online to snag a shot. These...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

Pedestrian tunnel under the Belmont Bridge closed until late October

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pedestrian tunnel under the Belmont Bridge is going to be closed a little longer. The tunnel is now expected to be closed until late October. The detour route will be the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the crosswalk near the Downtown Transit Station. Charlottesville...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Sandy Hook families testify about threats, fear of deniers

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Erica Lafferty said the general harassment began soon after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, with people telling her it was a hoax and that her mother never died. But soon, she said, it got scary and more graphic. “Things would be mailed to my house...
SANDY HOOK, VA
NBC 29 News

Albemarle’s Amaje Parker named Falcon Club player of the week

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School Football Team had an impressive performance last Friday. Quarterback Amaje Parker threw four touchdown passes in the Patriots’ 56-0 win over Monticello High School, making him the Falcon Club player of the week. “I give a lot of credit to...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

