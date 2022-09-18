Read full article on original website
NBC 29 News
UVA launches program to increase public service
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The University of Virginia is launching a program that aims to make UVA synonymous with service. The program will let students explore what it takes to be involved in public service, collaborate, and create effective communications. “I think this program is doing is really harnessing all...
NBC 29 News
CATEC and Charlottesville architecture firm partner for United Way Day of Caring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Sept. 21, the 31st annual United Way Day of Caring kicked off with projects all across central Virginia. CATEC celebrated the event by partnering with Candace M.P. Smith Architect, a Charlottesville architecture firm, for this year’s project: a new mural on its auto service technology shed.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville Parks & Rec. hosts trail cleanup for United Way Day of Caring
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Welld Health employees are using the United Way Day of Caring to help out Charlottesville Parks & Recreation. The department hosted a trail maintenance effort at Forest Hills Park Wednesday, September 21. “We’re here with Welld, who signed up to help us at Forest Hills Park,...
NBC 29 News
CATEC and community leaders discuss partnerships to help students
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - On Thursday, Sept. 22, community leaders and businesses came together to discuss ways they can partner together and support students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County public schools. “All the business owners that are here are talking about having students working with them, and how impactful...
NBC 29 News
JABA taking Medicare counseling services to Fashion Square
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Jefferson Board for Aging is bringing a Medicare insurance counseling office to Fashion Square. With Medicare open enrollment coming up, JABA says it wanted more space to help people. “We try to get a space that’s big enough to allow us to see more...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health researchers looking at ways to increase platelet production
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New research out of the University of Virginia School of Medicine could help address the platelet shortage. Platelets help form blood clots to slow or stop bleeding and help wounds heal. These new findings come at a critical time when the Red Cross has said we...
NBC 29 News
Free Narcan, HIV, Hep C testing available at IX Art Park
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - To celebrate National Recovery Month, on Thursday, Sept. 29, IX Art Park will hold a recovery resource fair at the same time as IX’s Sunset Farmer’s Market. Tables of free materials will be set up, with art-making activities, Narcan, and safe sex materials available.
NBC 29 News
Harrisonburg continues to work around significant bus driver shortage
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Harrisonburg continues to deal with a major bus driver shortage. The city’s Department of Public Transportation is currently short 20 school bus drivers and up to 25 city bus drivers. “We just ask people to be patient. This is something that we’re working through just...
NBC 29 News
CPD: Threat to Buford Middle School another hoax
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now investigating two threats made to two different city schools. CPD quickly determined Tuesday, September 20, that a report of someone having a gun at Buford Middle School was a hoax. Multiple schools across the commonwealth, including Charlottesville High School, were...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health researching ways to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - 14 independent pharmacies are joining with UVA Health to help people stop smoking in rural Appalachia. Appalachia has some of the highest smoking rates in the U.S. “In rural Appalachia and most of the rural areas in this country, there’s actually a critical shortage of primary...
NBC 29 News
Gov. Youngkin and VDOE release school policies on transgender student treatment
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Youngkin administration has released the 2022 Model Policies on the Privacy, Dignity, and Respect for all Students and Parents in Virginia’s Public Schools. The guidelines address the treatment of transgender students, and are intended to replace the established 2021 Model Policies. One point...
NBC 29 News
UVA showcases portraits from Holsinger Collection of African-Americans in the 19th and 20th century
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A single picture can tell you a thousand words. That’s what the University of Virginia is hoping to do with a new exhibit that features thousands of images of portraits of African-Americans during the time of the Jim Crow era in central Virginia. The Holsinger...
NBC 29 News
Changes heading our way
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - We’ll see mostly skies for the rest of the day. Temperatures are expected to warm to near 90. Conditions will be pleasant tonight. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front to our west. Sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness and scattered showers and a rumble of thunder Thursday afternoon and evening. Expect a major league cool down behind the front for Friday into the weekend. Have a great and safe day !
NBC 29 News
Middle River Regional Jail inmate escapes from custody
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Law enforcement officials are looking for an escaped inmate. According to a press release from ACSO, officials believe Shaun Gwin is in the area of the county line on Route 250. Gwin had a court appearance in Highland County this morning and was being transported...
NBC 29 News
Drive-thru clinic offering COVID-19 booster shots
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Blue Ridge Health District is passing out the new COVID-19 booster car by car by car. BRHD offered a drive-thru clinic at the old JCPenney location in Albemarle County Monday, September 19. You had to make an appointment online to snag a shot. These...
NBC 29 News
Pedestrian tunnel under the Belmont Bridge closed until late October
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The pedestrian tunnel under the Belmont Bridge is going to be closed a little longer. The tunnel is now expected to be closed until late October. The detour route will be the southern sidewalk on Water Street to the crosswalk near the Downtown Transit Station. Charlottesville...
NBC 29 News
Sandy Hook families testify about threats, fear of deniers
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Erica Lafferty said the general harassment began soon after the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre, with people telling her it was a hoax and that her mother never died. But soon, she said, it got scary and more graphic. “Things would be mailed to my house...
NBC 29 News
Albemarle’s Amaje Parker named Falcon Club player of the week
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle High School Football Team had an impressive performance last Friday. Quarterback Amaje Parker threw four touchdown passes in the Patriots’ 56-0 win over Monticello High School, making him the Falcon Club player of the week. “I give a lot of credit to...
