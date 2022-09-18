ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Wolverine, MI
4d ago

Another shooting. Hard to believe. Get a real mayor in charge and get some cops in there that don’t have to be afraid of doing their job because of being fired.

Wave 3

Lanes blocked on I-64 eastbound ramp due to vehicle fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes are blocked on the I-64 eastbound ramp to I-265 due to a vehicle fire. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a semi pulled off the side of the road on I-64 East when the driver noticed the wheels on the trailer were smoking. Louisville...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday or an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement. Third Street will close to through traffic between W. Liberty and Guthrie streets starting Monday morning. West...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
OLDHAM COUNTY, KY

