Wolverine, MI
4d ago
Another shooting. Hard to believe. Get a real mayor in charge and get some cops in there that don’t have to be afraid of doing their job because of being fired.
Wave 3
Lanes blocked on I-64 eastbound ramp due to vehicle fire
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lanes are blocked on the I-64 eastbound ramp to I-265 due to a vehicle fire. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, a semi pulled off the side of the road on I-64 East when the driver noticed the wheels on the trailer were smoking. Louisville...
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
LMPD takes man into custody after he reportedly robbed bank on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police say they were involved in a pursuit through the city trying to catch a "violent felony offender" who had allegedly held up a bank on Bardstown Road near Iona Court in Fern Creek Thursday. Around 12:45 p.m. police said officers went to the...
Wave 3
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 55-year-old motorcyclist killed in crash on S. Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office released the name of a man who died Monday night after crashing his motorcycle on South Hurstbourne Parkway. Louisville Metro Police spokeswoman Officer Beth Ruoff said it happened around 11 p.m. Sept. 19 in the 7000 block of South Hurstbourne Parkway, near Vassel Road.
wdrb.com
LMPD: Several people shot, grazed by 'gel ball type pellet' in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several people were shot by a "gel ball type pellet" Wednesday afternoon in downtown Louisville. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called around noon to the 600 block of Cedar Street, near 6th Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, on the report of a shooting.
wdrb.com
1 'ejected' from crash involving LMPD cruiser in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer was involved in a crash where one person was ejected while responding to a 911 call on Tuesday afternoon. LMPD officer Beth Ruoff said the two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of 9th Street and West Broadway around 4:30 p.m. A...
wdrb.com
VIDEO | Kentucky police officer slams pregnant woman to ground after traffic stop for broken taillight
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After returning from a trip to Walmart earlier this year, Elayshia Boey was pulled over in her own driveway in McCracken County, Kentucky, for having a broken taillight. Within moments, Boey, a 24-year-old pregnant woman, was "face-planted" into a cruiser and pinned to the ground by...
WKYT 27
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
Man ejected from vehicle in downtown crash involving LMPD officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Metro Police are investigating a downtown traffic incident involving an officer. A department spokesperson said an officer was responding to a call for service at 9th and West Broadway when his cruiser collided with a car. They said a man driving that vehicle was ejected. He...
wdrb.com
Louisville police searching for 14-year-old autistic boy missing for 9 days
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville police are searching for a 14-year-old boy who's been missing for nine days. The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a Golden Alert on Thursday afternoon for Jericho Tinsley, who was last seen in the 2700 of Bank Street on Sept. 13. Jericho, who has autism,...
Wave 3
JCPS buses return to normal operation after ‘brief hold’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public School buses have returned to normal operations after a brief hold Thursday afternoon. According to a letter from JCPS, all buses temporarily stopped operations Thursday due to a brief hold but have since returned to normal operations. This hold did cause delays...
Multi-vehicle crash on Gene Snyder Freeway causes backups
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A multi-vehicle crash has caused a massive traffic back up on the Gene Snyder Freeway. According to TRIMARC, the accident happened on I-265 North near mile marker 24 just past Taylorsville Road. About four vehicles were involved in a crash including a semi-truck. It’s unclear if...
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
Wave 3
Road closure for emergency repair to restrict downtown traffic flow
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A portion of South Third Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard will be shut down beginning Monday or an emergency repair of a sewer line running beneath the pavement. Third Street will close to through traffic between W. Liberty and Guthrie streets starting Monday morning. West...
Wave 3
18-year-old arrested for double homicide near Taylorsville Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville officers arrested an 18-year-old after they said shot and killed two men near Taylorsville Road back in May. On May 14, officers were called to respond to the 3300 block of Hikes Lane on a report of a shooting. Officers arrived and found two men in a parking lot who had been shot.
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
wdrb.com
Police arrest man for murder in Southside Drive double shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville man has been arrested weeks after a double shooting left one man dead and another wounded on Southside Drive. According to court documents, 34-year-old Jorge Ortiz Parra was arrested Tuesday afternoon in connection with the death of Emilio Martin-Suarez. Police say the...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Flames shoot through roof of Oldham County home
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. — A house caught fire in Oldham County on Thursday. Ballardsville fire chief Stephen Fante said the call came in around 8:56 a.m. WLKY Chopper HD flew over the home on Carpenter Drive in Crestwood around 10 a.m. and saw heavy smoke and flames. The house...
Wave 3
Motorcyclist killed after colliding with two vehicles on South Hurstbourne Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night on South Hurstbourne Parkway after going the wrong way and colliding with two passenger vehicles. Louisville Metro police officers responded to the crash around 11 p.m. near Vassel Road. The preliminary investigation found that the motorcycle was...
