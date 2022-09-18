Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Deadline nears to apply for $397 a month affordable housing apartments in new luxury buildingBeth TorresQueens, NY
Brooklyn Uncovers A New Talented RapperBridget MulroyBrooklyn, NY
The 9 Best Places To Eat In Sleepy Hollow, NY This OctoberGirl Eats WestchesterSleepy Hollow, NY
These Are Some of the Most Popular Foods in New York StateAlisha StarrNew York City, NY
Studio ITES Teams Up With Masha Kay to Help New Yorkers Cope With BurnoutBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
MLB
Tough decisions await Astros in playoffs
This story was excerpted from Brian McTaggart’s Astros Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. What the Astros have done the past eight seasons has been nothing short of remarkable -- seven trips to the playoffs in eight seasons, five American League West titles in the past six years, a shot at their fourth 100-win season in their past five full seasons and five consecutive AL Championship Series appearances. Oh, they also won three pennants and the 2017 World Series.
MLB
Waino battling arm fatigue in rare rocky September
SAN DIEGO – With their offense already in the throes of an ugly drought that has seen them score just one run in the past 34 innings, the Cardinals didn’t exactly need any more bad news to emerge from Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the Padres. However, that’s...
MLB
Baserunning blunders flush chance at 1st-place tie
ATLANTA -- Had the Braves been more productive offensively, manager Brian Snitker could have publicly ignored the multiple costly baserunning mistakes his team made in a 3-2 loss to the Nationals on Wednesday afternoon at Truist Park. But those baserunning errors ended up being significant as the top of the...
MLB
Braves well-positioned for division crown, potential repeat
As the Braves bid to become the first team to win consecutive World Series titles in more than 20 years, they know their journey would be much easier if they end up winning a fifth consecutive National League East title. For more than three months, the Braves and Mets have...
MLB
Who is the Nationals’ clubhouse leader?
This story was excerpted from Jessica Camerato's Nationals Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Nationals added more than a veteran bat when Luke Voit was acquired from the Padres on Aug. 2 -- they also gained a leader who was eager to step up in a clubhouse that had just become significantly younger at the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Crew 'catalyst' Adames sparks much-needed win
MILWAUKEE -- There’s no doubt where Willy Adames’ priorities are these days. He tallied four hits on Tuesday night and was despondent because the Brewers lost. Only after he hit his 31st home run of the season in the sixth and then circled the bases on Mike Brosseau’s pinch-hit grand slam in the seventh inning of Wednesday’s 6-0 win over the Mets at American Family Field could Adames crack a postgame smile.
MLB
Where do Cy races stand with time running out?
There’s still time for the Cy Young races to flip, but both front-runners have given themselves some breathing room as we near the end of the regular season. Last week saw the Astros’ Justin Verlander and the Marlins’ Sandy Alcantara cement their cases for the top spot in the American League and National League, respectively, as Verlander returned from the injured list to throw five hitless innings against the A’s, and Alcantara fired his MLB-leading fifth complete game of the season.
MLB
Meneses' go-ahead jack makes Braves pay
ATLANTA -- After waiting 11 years to get a Major League opportunity, Joey Meneses returned to where his journey began, but in a different uniform. Three days before his 19th birthday, the first baseman signed a Minor League deal with the Braves in May 2011. In September 2022, he made his first Major League appearance against the Braves and shined. The 30-year-old rookie was called up to the Nationals’ roster when Juan Soto and Josh Bell were traded to San Diego at the Trade Deadline on Aug. 2, and Meneses hasn't looked back.
MLB
White Sox 'not giving up' after losing tiebreaker to Guardians
CHICAGO -- White Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo stood in the Conference and Learning Center at Guaranteed Rate Field following the Guardians' 10-7, 11-inning victory over his squad Tuesday night and took the blame for this highly disappointing setback. But the White Sox players weren’t going to let Cairo stand...
MLB
Lyles goes distance to keep Orioles in hunt
BALTIMORE -- Out came members of the Orioles’ bullpen, carrying the team’s orange Gatorade jugs, filled to the brim with ice-cold celebration. Their target: their proclaimed dad, staff bulldog and starter who just threw the first complete game by an Oriole since John Means’ no-hitter on May 5, 2021.
MLB
Smith allows pivotal slam: 'That's the life of a reliever'
MILWAUKEE -- When bringing pitchers back from the injured list or the Minor Leagues, Buck Showalter tends to follow the conventional strategy of easing them into stressful situations. When Tylor Megill made his first appearance since mid-June earlier this week, Showalter chose a spot with his team leading by five runs. When David Peterson made his first relief appearance in weeks, Showalter gave him the bottom of the order in a four-run game.
MLB
Brennan makes Major splash in Guardians debut
CLEVELAND -- Just when it seemed as though the Guardians couldn’t get any younger, they found a way to do so. The team announced that it recalled infielder Gabriel Arias and selected the contract of outfielder Will Brennan prior to Wednesday’s 8-2 win over the White Sox in Chicago. In order to make space on both the active and 40-man rosters, Cleveland optioned outfielder Richie Palacios to Triple-A Columbus and utility man Ernie Clement was designated for assignment.
MLB
Severino's return could be huge boon for Yanks
NEW YORK -- All eyes were fixed upon Aaron Judge as the slugger stood at Roger Maris’ doorstep Wednesday evening, each at-bat an opportunity to etch fresh history. When a ball off his bat found grass instead of seats, the crowd groaned, disappointed even by a pair of doubles. If a pitch sailed out of the strike zone, they booed.
MLB
Giants have faith in Ramos despite '22 struggles
This story was excerpted from Maria Guardado's Giants Beat newsletter To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Giants manager Gabe Kapler didn’t mince words when discussing outfield prospect Heliot Ramos’ disappointing 2022 campaign last week. “It hasn’t been great,”...
MLB
Contreras hits bump, but flashes strikeout stuff
NEW YORK -- It was a reunion of sorts between Pirates right-hander Roansy Contreras and the Yankees on Wednesday night at Yankee Stadium. Contreras started the game against the organization with whom he began his career as a Minor Leaguer, but his time with New York ended when he was traded to Pittsburgh in January 2021 as part of a package for right-hander Jameson Taillon.
MLB
Gausman's rebound soothes sting of extras defeat
PHILADELPHIA -- If Wednesday night was any indication, Kevin Gausman is postseason-ready -- and so is his devastating splitter. Oh, and so is Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s bat, not that there was much doubt. Unfortunately for the Blue Jays, they'll need to work on putting the finishing touches on series before...
MLB
'Bad luck' spoils promising night for Seabold
CINCINNATI -- This is a time of rare opportunity for the young Red Sox pitchers as the team plays out the string on the 2022 season. Wednesday night in the finale of a two-game series vs. the Reds, right-hander Connor Seabold got his chance. His numbers -- four runs on six hits over a career-high five innings in a 5-1 loss -- weren't great.
MLB
After delayed start, Davidson sees work paying off
ARLINGTON -- In the 10 days between Tucker Davidson’s last start against the Astros and Wednesday’s against the Rangers, he took some time to focus on his mechanics. Lately, Davidson -- who was acquired by the Angels from the Braves at the Deadline -- has been starting on Sundays after Shohei Ohtani, but the club pushed his latest start back to improve his delivery and control.
MLB
Sinking feeling: New strategy pays off for Kaprielian
OAKLAND -- James Kaprielian was well aware of the dubious record he possessed. Entering Wednesday night's start against the Mariners, Kaprielian was going on 34 consecutive starts in which he’d pitched six innings or fewer, by far the longest such streak in A’s history. Sensing that the opportunity to snap the frustrating stretch was within reach after retiring Ty France on a flyout to end the top of the sixth, Kaprielian cast a stern look over toward Oakland’s bullpen, where A.J. Puk had been warming up, and waved his right hand in a downward motion as if to call off the activity.
MLB
Marmol steadfast despite Cards' dry spell
SAN DIEGO -- There was a healthy contingent of red-clad fans clustered in the Petco Park stands behind the visitors’ dugout Wednesday night. Those Cardinals faithful came to the ballpark hoping to see Albert Pujols make baseball history. They then pivoted to cheering when he prevented it. Pujols got...
