ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Queue for Queen’s lying in state closes to new arrivals

By Pa Reporters
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aj575_0i0k6fJo00

The queue to see the Queen’s lying in state has closed to new arrivals.

Thousands of people have made the steady pilgrimage across central London to pay their respects to the late monarch over the past four days.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport said after 10.30pm on Sunday that the last people had been admitted to the queue to see the Queen’s coffin at Westminster Hall .

The department said: “The queue to attend Her Majesty The Queen’s Lying-in-State is at final capacity and is now closed to new entrants.

“Please do not attempt to join the queue.

“Stewards will manage those already nearby.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

The announcement had been expected throughout the day on Sunday as waiting times hit a peak of 14 hours at 10am.

By 9pm the waiting time was seven hours as the last crowds filed through, with people collecting wristbands for entry at London Bridge.

An hour earlier, people in the queue stopped and bowed their heads to observe the national minute’s silence.

They applauded to mark the end of the silence at 8.01pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aduz5_0i0k6fJo00

Dozens of Metropolitan Police officers also assembled in silence beside mourners and later sang the national anthem.

St John Ambulance had expressed concern about cold temperatures overnight as people queue alongside the River Thames.

It said in the early hours of Sunday morning that 98 people needed medical support, with nine taken to hospital.

The final mourner will view the coffin at 6.30am on Monday ahead of the state funeral.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Queen Elizabeth Dead: Final Photo Seems to Show Signs of Health Struggles in Recent Days

On Thursday, Buckingham Palace confirmed that Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch British history, died at the age of 96. In the days leading up to her passing, there was speculation that the Queen was having health issues. Earlier in the week, Elizabeth met with the newest Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, whom she appointed to the position. In photos captured from the meeting, which are the last snaps that were taken of the monarch, she appeared with a cane and a bruised hand.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Pilgrimage#Queue#Arrivals#Lying In State#Central London#Uk
The List

New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle

The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The List

The Two Words Prince Harry Used To Publicly Describe Meghan Markle Have Fans Speaking Out

Sadly, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, didn't get to say his goodbyes to the queen because, despite rushing to be with her, he didn't make it up to Scotland in time. Thankfully, a clearly devastated Harry got the opportunity to pay a sweet tribute to his beloved grandmother in a statement obtained by the Daily Mail. As the duke pointed out, "She was globally admired and respected. Her unwavering grace and dignity remained true throughout her life and now her everlasting legacy."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'Slip of the tongue': Journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography admits error after telling American news channel that the Queen's coffin would be making its journey 'by royal train' from Scotland 'over to the UK'

The journalist who wrote Harry and Meghan's biography has admitted making an error after telling a US news channel that the Queen's coffin would travel from Scotland 'over to the UK'. Omid Scobie, a favoured journalist of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, mistakenly appeared to suggest that Scotland is...
U.K.
The Independent

Funeral held for 12-year-old Archie who was at centre of legal battle

The life of Archie Battersbee, who was at the centre of a legal battle between his parents and a hospital, has been celebrated at a funeral service featuring videos of him singing and performing gymnastics.The 12-year-old’s life support was withdrawn on August 6 after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, failed in bids to overturn a High Court ruling that doctors could lawfully do so.Judges were told Ms Dance found Archie unconscious with a ligature over his head at home in Southend in Essex on April 7.She thinks he may have been taking part in an online challenge, and he...
U.K.
Daily Mail

DNA analysis solves mystery of seventeen human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich - revealing they were Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of a 12th-century antisemitic massacre

Remains of 17 human bodies found at the bottom of a medieval well in Norwich have been identified as belonging to a group of Ashkenazi Jews who may have been victims of antisemitic violence during the 12th century. To piece together the individuals' past lives, researchers dug into the DNA...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

A King's grief: Emotional Charles is watched by concerned Princess Anne as they walk behind their mother's coffin at state funeral for the Queen - and new monarch appears to wipe away a tear as she is laid to rest

King Charles III was visibly emotional and appeared to wipe away a tear as he made his way inside Westminster Abbey alongside a concerned Princess Anne for the Queen's state funeral. Charles, dressed in military uniform, was teary-eyed as he mournfully watched his mother's coffin carried into the church for...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet! The Sussexes' children can use HRH upon Queen's death because Prince Harry moves up the line of succession - after Meghan explosively claimed they were 'banned' from using the title

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, is now technically a prince following the death of the Queen - a title which Meghan controversially claimed was previously denied to him because of his race. His younger sister, Lilibet 'Lili' Mountbatten-Windsor, is also entitled to be a princess following...
CELEBRITIES
The List

Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages

Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

How the Queen ensured her loyal aide Angela Kelly - a docker's daughter from Liverpool - would be allowed to stay at her grace-and-favour home near Windsor Castle following the monarch's death

One of the Queen's most trusted confidantes is set to be allowed to stay on in her grace-and-favour home at Windsor – thanks to the Queen herself. Angela Kelly, a docker's daughter from Liverpool, began work as an Assistant Dresser at the Royal Household before becoming indispensable to the Monarch.
U.K.
The Independent

The Independent

855K+
Followers
273K+
Post
412M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy