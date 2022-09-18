ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

The West’s irrelevance, Lightfoot’s total hypocrisy and other commentary

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iXjF4_0i0k6Y5b00

Climate watch: The West’s Irrelevance

“Since President George H.W. Bush signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Rio de Janeiro,” for “every ton of carbon dioxide the West cut, the rest of the world emitted an extra four,” observes Rupert Darwall at Spectator World . Indeed, since 1992, the West’s share of emissions has gone from 63% to 33.5% — while China’s emissions tripled and its share spiked from 12% to 31%. “The math is inescapable: what America and the West do is of diminishing relevance to global emissions and therefore to future global temperatures.” But “Democrats and their supporters do not accept this reality.” Instead, Dems keep passing legislation, like the Inflation Reduction Act, “that does nothing for the climate but inflicts immense harm on the economy and America’s strategic position in an increasingly perilous world.”

From the right: Lightfoot’s Total Hypocrisy

Chicago’s Lori Lightfoot “has supplanted even New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ ham-handed treatment of the migrant bussing story with her ineptitude, cruelty, and hypocrisy,” blasts Brian Lonergan at American Greatness : “the mayor of this proud sanctuary city professes to be outraged when two — two! — buses” of migrants Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sent show up in town. Lightfoot promised to ensure “migrants coming into our city are well received, that they’re supported’” — but “proceeded to ship more than 60” to a nearby suburb. “If Lightfoot is truly committed to her city’s sanctuary status, then she should welcome Abbott’s arrivals without complaint. If not, then admit the sanctuary experiment is a colossal failure and choose a wiser path.”

Conservative: ‘Baghdad Bob’ Biden’s Endless Lies

Since “deceit” over Hunter Biden’s laptop “worked in the election, why not keep it up?” wonders Charles Lipson at RealClearPolitics. That’s the White House’s “strategy to deal with soaring inflation and record numbers of illegal immigrants.” Yet it’s “unlikely to work.” The “public didn’t have direct knowledge of Hunter’s computer, but it has plenty of first-hand knowledge about inflation and some about illegal immigration.” And “many media outlets are less protective of Joe Biden as president than they were of Joe Biden as Donald Trump’s opponent.” Biden says “All’s well,” but the “public isn’t buying it.” And “they’re beginning to wonder if Biden is morphing into” Saddam Hussein’s “feckless pitchman” Baghdad Bob.

SCOTUS beat: Kagan Feeds Court Critics

In a speech last week, Justice Elena Kagan said, “When people see [judges] as trying just to impose personal preferences on a society irrespective of the law . . . that’s when there ought to be a problem.” That, thunder The Wall Street Journal’s editors , is “lending an assist to the current political attack on the High Court’s legitimacy.” She clearly meant the Dobbs decision tossing Roe v. Wade, yet that returned “abortion to the realm of politics” and so “galvanized Democratic voters,” leaving Republicans “on the backfoot politically.” In reality, “maybe what’s really hurting the Supreme Court’s perceived legitimacy is that the Democratic Party, led by President Biden, is running a political campaign against it.”

Libertarian: The Road (Close) to a Rail Strike

While happy the nation’s avoiding an economically disastrous rail strike, Reason’s Eric Boehm won’t forget the “fascinating, if convoluted, story” of “how we got to the brink.” It starts June 14, when the National Mediation Board, “a federal agency that exists solely to facilitate deals between unions and management in the railroad and airline industries, ended mediation,” an “unusual” decision that seemed “politically motivated” as “both Democratic appointees” voted to end mediation, with “the lone Republican . . . opposed.” Later, the Presidential Emergency Board recommended a deal the unions opposed; “Congress was prepared to impose the board’s agreement . . . until Sen. Bernie Sanders (I–Vt.) blocked a vote on the resolution.” It took an appeal from Labor Secretary Marty Walsh to not slam the economy on the eve of midterm elections to get the unions to relent.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Iran’s president cancels interview with Christiane Amanpour in New York after she refuses to wear a headscarf

Iran’s president Ebrahim Raisi backed out of a scheduled interview with veteran journalist Christiane Amanpour this week after she refused to wear a headscarf for the meeting, she revealed in a series of tweets.The CNN International anchor said the interview was scheduled for Wednesday night, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly, and was due to be Mr Raisi’s first on US soil.Mr Raisi’s visit to the US comes as protests have broken out across Iran over the killing of a 22-year-old woman who was in the custody of the morality police, which enforces the Islamic Republic’s...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy