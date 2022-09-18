Aaron Judge continues MVP performance as Yankees beat Brewers

MILWAUKEE — It’s not a matter of if Aaron Judge will pass Roger Maris now, but when.

Judge hit two more homers in Sunday’s 12-8 win over the Brewers at American Family Field, giving him 59 on the season — one shy of Babe Ruth’s 60 and two short of Maris’ historic 61.

And a ninth-inning rally allowed Judge to come up again with a chance to hit another, but Judge was “held” to a two-run double, as he finished the day 4-for-5 with four RBIs, three runs, a single, a walk and a line drive out to center in the first inning.

He’s also closing in on Minnesota’s Luis Arraez for the lead in batting average, as Judge makes a run at the American League Triple Crown.

Judge’s onslaught on the record books will be put on pause on Monday, since the Yankees don’t have a game. Judge is now hitting .316; Arreaz is at .317.

The comeback victory, coupled with the Blue Jays blowing a game to the Orioles, put the Yankees back up by 5 ½ games over Toronto with 16 games to play.

Yankees’ Aaron Judge is all smiles as he is greeted by his teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo homer during the seventh inning of a game against the Brewers. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

There was some late drama, as Wandy Peralta gave up three straight singles to start the bottom of the ninth. Clay Holmes then allowed a two-run ground-rule double to pinch-hitter Jace Pederson before Hunter Renfroe popped out for the first out.

Kolten Wong walked to load the bases before Holmes struck out Luis Urias and Keston Hiura grounded out to end it.

The Yankees were able to avoid a sweep at the hands of Milwaukee thanks to five homers and a four-run fifth, when they took advantage of some shoddy defense by the Brewers.

The ending nearly spoiled another stellar day for Judge, who was the star, again, hitting No. 58 with one out in the top of the third against right-hander Jason Alexander to cut the Yankees’ deficit to 4-2.

His 59th came with two outs in the seventh off Luis Perdomo.

It helped make up for a subpar outing from Gerrit Cole, who gave up four runs — and a pair of homers — in just five innings.

The right-hander put the Yankees in an early 3-0 hole when he gave up a three-run homer to Wong in the bottom of the first.

Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after striking out the Brewers’ Hunter Renfroe to end the fifth inning. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

It was the third three-run home run allowed by a Yankee starter this series. The first two were hit by Willy Adames.

Oswaldo Cabrera got a run back in the top of the second with a solo home run, his second since being called up. The shot to center went an estimated 420 feet and made it 3-1.

But Cole gave up another homer in the bottom of the inning, a solo home run to Tyrone Taylor to make it 4-1.

The Yankees flexed their muscles in the third, with Judge and Anthony Rizzo — making his return from battling a back problem and headaches — going back-to-back with one out.

Judge’s opposite-field shot to right landed in the upper deck, while Rizzo didn’t wait long to impact the lineup, as his homer made it 4-3.

Judge also walked to start the fifth and Rizzo singled to knock Hoby Milner out of the game.

Gleyber Torres hit a fly ball to deep center to move both up a base, setting up Josh Donaldson, who walked to load the bases for Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a hard grounder Urias couldn’t handle at third. Urias threw to second in time to get Donaldson, but Wong’s foot wasn’t on the base and everyone was safe on the error, as Judge scored to tie the game.

Cabrera’s broken-bat single off Brent Suter drove in Rizzo to give the Yankees their first lead.

Kyle Higashioka’s two-run single up the middle made it 7-4.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of a game against the Brewers. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The slumping Aaron Hicks, who hadn’t homered since July 9, hit a solo blast in the seventh before Judge hit another out to left.

Clarke Schmidt took over for Cole and pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh before Rowdy Tellez’s two-run homer in the eighth made it 10-6.

Schmidt took a comebacker off his leg and left the game.

Jonathan Loaisiga entered and gave up a single before stranding runners on second and third on Omar Narvaez’s liner to deep right that Cabrera hauled in.