ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Aaron Judge continues MVP performance as Yankees beat Brewers

By Dan Martin
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

MILWAUKEE — It’s not a matter of if Aaron Judge will pass Roger Maris now, but when.

Judge hit two more homers in Sunday’s 12-8 win over the Brewers at American Family Field, giving him 59 on the season — one shy of Babe Ruth’s 60 and two short of Maris’ historic 61.

And a ninth-inning rally allowed Judge to come up again with a chance to hit another, but Judge was “held” to a two-run double, as he finished the day 4-for-5 with four RBIs, three runs, a single, a walk and a line drive out to center in the first inning.

He’s also closing in on Minnesota’s Luis Arraez for the lead in batting average, as Judge makes a run at the American League Triple Crown.

Judge’s onslaught on the record books will be put on pause on Monday, since the Yankees don’t have a game. Judge is now hitting .316; Arreaz is at .317.

The comeback victory, coupled with the Blue Jays blowing a game to the Orioles, put the Yankees back up by 5 ½ games over Toronto with 16 games to play.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nE9qF_0i0k6VRQ00
Yankees’ Aaron Judge is all smiles as he is greeted by his teammates in the dugout after hitting a solo homer during the seventh inning of a game against the Brewers.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

There was some late drama, as Wandy Peralta gave up three straight singles to start the bottom of the ninth. Clay Holmes then allowed a two-run ground-rule double to pinch-hitter Jace Pederson before Hunter Renfroe popped out for the first out.

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gPIMI_0i0k6VRQ00 aaron judge home run chase Aaron Judge hits second home run of game for 59th of season

Kolten Wong walked to load the bases before Holmes struck out Luis Urias and Keston Hiura grounded out to end it.

The Yankees were able to avoid a sweep at the hands of Milwaukee thanks to five homers and a four-run fifth, when they took advantage of some shoddy defense by the Brewers.

The ending nearly spoiled another stellar day for Judge, who was the star, again, hitting No. 58 with one out in the top of the third against right-hander Jason Alexander to cut the Yankees’ deficit to 4-2.

His 59th came with two outs in the seventh off Luis Perdomo.

It helped make up for a subpar outing from Gerrit Cole, who gave up four runs — and a pair of homers — in just five innings.

The right-hander put the Yankees in an early 3-0 hole when he gave up a three-run homer to Wong in the bottom of the first.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nwxcd_0i0k6VRQ00
Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole reacts after striking out the Brewers’ Hunter Renfroe to end the fifth inning.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

It was the third three-run home run allowed by a Yankee starter this series. The first two were hit by Willy Adames.

Oswaldo Cabrera got a run back in the top of the second with a solo home run, his second since being called up. The shot to center went an estimated 420 feet and made it 3-1.

But Cole gave up another homer in the bottom of the inning, a solo home run to Tyrone Taylor to make it 4-1.

The Yankees flexed their muscles in the third, with Judge and Anthony Rizzo — making his return from battling a back problem and headaches — going back-to-back with one out.

Everything to know about Aaron Judge and his chase for the home run record:

Judge’s opposite-field shot to right landed in the upper deck, while Rizzo didn’t wait long to impact the lineup, as his homer made it 4-3.

Judge also walked to start the fifth and Rizzo singled to knock Hoby Milner out of the game.

Gleyber Torres hit a fly ball to deep center to move both up a base, setting up Josh Donaldson, who walked to load the bases for Giancarlo Stanton, who hit a hard grounder Urias couldn’t handle at third. Urias threw to second in time to get Donaldson, but Wong’s foot wasn’t on the base and everyone was safe on the error, as Judge scored to tie the game.

Cabrera’s broken-bat single off Brent Suter drove in Rizzo to give the Yankees their first lead.

Kyle Higashioka’s two-run single up the middle made it 7-4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=202jD6_0i0k6VRQ00
Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks hits a solo home run during the seventh inning of a game against the Brewers.
Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

The slumping Aaron Hicks, who hadn’t homered since July 9, hit a solo blast in the seventh before Judge hit another out to left.

Clarke Schmidt took over for Cole and pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh before Rowdy Tellez’s two-run homer in the eighth made it 10-6.

Schmidt took a comebacker off his leg and left the game.

Jonathan Loaisiga entered and gave up a single before stranding runners on second and third on Omar Narvaez’s liner to deep right that Cabrera hauled in.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
State
Minnesota State
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Hicks
Person
Gleyber Torres
Person
Josh Donaldson
Person
Roger Maris
Person
Anthony Rizzo
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Willy Adames
Person
Hoby Milner
Person
Tyrone Taylor
Person
Hunter Renfroe
Person
Aaron Judge
Person
Kolten Wong
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy